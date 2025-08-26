3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While On August 27

On August 27, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. Venus opposite Pluto means changes are about to take place in our love lives. Oh yes! It's a good thing for sure, but it might feel scary at first. The thing is, it's up to us. We're handed a chance to feel joyful again, but what will it take to achieve this?

For three zodiac signs in particular, August 27 signals the end of a heavy chapter. We can finally see the light in all the darkness. There's room for optimism now, but how did we get here? Well, we worked it out, and now, it's time to let go of the past and make room for the joyous new beginning that the cosmos has afforded us. It's a very joyful day, indeed, so let's get back to work.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

With Venus as your ruling planet, this opposition to Pluto may feel like an emotional purge, Taurus. You could be letting go of an expectation that never materialized or an attachment that isn't serving you. Now that it's a new day, you see it for what it is: the past. And it's worthy of being released.

Advertisement

On August 27, you’ll notice how much lighter you feel once you’ve made peace with the truth of a situation. That acceptance becomes the foundation for new joy. Acceptance always is.

You feel no need to complain or bring up any old grievances with the person you are in a relationship with. It's time to use this new knowledge to explore the world of joy with someone you love and respect.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus rules your sign as well, Libra, and its opposition to Pluto shows you where power dynamics have been getting in the way of your peace. This is more than likely related to your romantic life.

Thankfully, on August 27, a conversation will take place that will literally set your mind free, Libra. Happy days are here again. Are you ready to accept that kind of joy in your life?

The weight of uncertainty is over. No more waiting and no more secret animosity. What you have to say to this person, and what they need to say to you in return, is said and done. After this conversation, all you're left with is hope, happiness, and the idea that this really could work.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This transit, Venus opposite Pluto, hits home with you, Scorpio. It has the ability to bring up a ton of emotion, while giving you a look at how you could change many things in your life.

A relationship you're involved in, whether romantic or platonic, may be feeling like too much. This person is special to you, but you also realize they are not YOU, and this is an interesting thing to consider.

Advertisement

During this Venus transit, you understand that it's OK to leave them be, as you cannot control them. Rather, this special person needs you to see them as they are, and nce you do, joy will follow.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.