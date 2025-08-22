4 Zodiac Signs Attract The Love They Deserve After The New Moon On August 23

Dating today feels more difficult than ever, but that may change for the four zodiac signs that attract the love they deserve after the New Moon on August 23, 2025. Even though finding a relationship is easier than ever with the number of dating apps available, finding a relationship that lasts with a person who loves you the way you deserve seems to be next to impossible.

However, the New Moon in Virgo on August 23 marks a turning point for four zodiac signs whose love lives will benefit from its powerful energy, which will be a clean slate for them and their relationships. It might arrive a little unexpectedly, as the most profound love often does — but there's no denying that this love is bound to shake things up for the better. Whether that's finally finding the one you've been dreaming of or feeling the passion return to your relationship, each of these zodiac signs can expect great things in their love lives after August 23.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you love love, and it's about time you attract the love you really deserve. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, "you're going to meet a long-term dedicated partner on August 23."

With the first of two Virgo New Moons appearing, expect a complete transformation to happen in your love life. You're ready to seal the deal, Hathor said, and quickly commit to a partner. Whether it's spontaneously taking your relationship to the next level or even having a last-minute shotgun wedding, Hathor said one thing is for certain: your love life will never be the same after August 23.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you're ruled by the planet of love, so you're beyond ready to attract the love you deserve. In the past, you might've found your intimacy to be lacking as passion has been missing from your love life. Luckily, all of that is about to change as your intimate life is about to get a lot more interesting.

"The Virgo New Moon we have coming up is gonna inject a surge of intimacy and romance back into your life," Hathor said.

And while it might be completely unexpected, this turn of events is more than welcome. Hathor added that by the second Virgo New Moon at the end of September, there's a strong chance you'll be whisked away on a romantic vacation as you have a wild rush of romance and intimacy.

3. Virgo

Virgo, your love life might not feel all that great now, but expect to attract the love you deserve after the New Moon on August 23. Now, on the outside, you may be rolling your eyes at the prospect of an exciting love life. Since life has felt stagnant and dull, you might not have hope that it'll ever get better.

But according to Hathor, "You're exploring new realms that you haven't entered before. This could be you and a partner exploring new ways of expressing intimacy."

So, if you're looking for a little more spice in your life, it all begins on August 23. While it might feel intimidating at first, this burst of passion is bound to leave a positive impact on your love life for months to come.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you tend to put work first, but you finally attract the love you deserve after the New Moon on August 23. According to Hathor, you may already be feeling a positive shift in your love life since Venus, the planet of love, met up with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, in Cancer, which just so happens to rule your romantic life.

Better yet, Hathor explained that this good luck for your love life lasts for at least 12 months, so from finding someone who'll be your dedicated partner to strengthening your current relationship, whatever you establish in your relationship now has some real lasting power.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.