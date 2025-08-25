Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 26, 2025

On August 26, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscopes comes with a challenge. The Four of Cups tarot card represents the collective energy for each zodiac sign on Tuesday. With the Sun in Virgo, it's so easy to get caught up in your work. During Venus in Leo, work can cause you to forget that there is life outside yourself.

Peer beyond your own life to see where others are hurting or needing you to step in and make a big difference in the world. Now that Mercury retrograde's shadow period is over, our words make more of an impact and our ideas connect. Let's see what this means for each astrological sign's one-card tarot reading for the day.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, it's time to review and revamp certain aspects of your life. Starting on August 26, something will change that makes it necessary for you to view your future differently than you had planned in the past.

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is a sign of upheaval and disruption, so this could be a day when you feel like you don't know what to do right now.

Creativity, in any form, especially when it comes to your identity, can feel uncertain, but try to see this as an opportunity to explore and have fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Taurus, think and then rethink. The Judgement is a card of reflection and consideration of your goals. On August 26, you are encouraged to step aside from your fixed nature and view the world as agile and flexible.

You may find it challenging at first, especially if what you are doing now is working. Be patient with yourself, though. Change takes time, and when you're making a new future for yourself, there's no need to rush into anything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups

Gemini, you are more sentimental and emotional than people often give you credit for. You hide your feelings from the world so that you don't feel like a burden to those you care about.

But there are days when you need to talk to a friend. On August 26, the Five of Cups reveals you may find it necessary to process pent-up grief that has been lingering for some time.

Try to see how you feel after sharing what's on your heart and being validated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups

Cancer, it's so lovely to connect with old friends and family. You love to talk about old times and the memories you've shared. Sentimental moments inspire you to create more lasting memories that help you stay connected and close to people you love.

On August 26, that side of you that romanticizes the past comes alive, and the Six of Cups invites you to explore what your history says about you as a person, and why various themes repeat themselves so that you can learn from your experiences.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Leo, one thing about you is that you wear your heart on your sleeve. So what you feel you can't always hide it. Your emotions are part of who you are and your authentic personality.

So, the Ace of Cups, reversed tarot card for August 26, is a nudge to stay true to yourself. You may feel like you have to hide parts of yourself to please others.

You might question what you want when you do that, so don't. Instead of muting the parts of your personality or character that make you who you are, stay true to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you have a way with words. It's part of your nature because Mercury rules you, but you like to save time and be precise, which is useful when life moves quickly and information has to be shared over text.

Today's tarot card, the Page of Swords reversed, reminds you that words truly have an impact. You may say something to be brief, but it comes across as harsh. Try to be slightly more aware when speaking to others and feelings are involved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Wands, reversed

Libra, you know when you're nearing the edge of burnout. You become less tolerant of things that would never have bothered you before. You often feel unable to give when you are actually generous and kind.

Your tarot card for the day, the Nine of Wands, reversed, is a heads-up that this could happen on August 26. Knowledge is power, so it's important not to ignore what you know, especially if you can handle it in advance.

Yes, hindsight is 20/20, but nothing is clearer than foresight.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles

Scorpio, you are so responsible, and at times, that's what makes you get accused of controlling or being too intense. But on August 26, your tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, is about new beginnings. You get a fresh start, and it's one that you will want to take seriously.

When you have a chance to begin again, you may want to control every detail. Let things happen organically when possible. Aim for precision, not perfection. Learn to be comfortable with the journey, as it is meant to be a process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, you were born with a lucky charm, so when you do something and hope for the best, it's as if the universe loves to be on your side. On August 26, the Wheel of Fortune is a positive omen, indicating good fortune and favorable outcomes.

You may find yourself embarking on an exhilarating adventure that pushes you to reach beyond your typical routines or known limits. When you do, that is when the magic happens.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress

Capricorn, step aside from the workload today and aim to be more gentle and nurturing in your spirit. The Empress tarot is a card for creativity that comes from your soul and helps you to connect with Mother Earth naturally and spiritually.

On August 26, do something that grounds you in your belief. Aim for rituals or practices that remind you of simple pleasures in life, such as cooking, meditation, and listening to music.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you are rarely disturbed by what people do in the world. You have an uncanny ability to detach and let things roll, especially when you feel that you can't fix them.

Yet, on August 26, one area of your life may start to show improvement, which will get you excited about the future. The Nine of Swords, reversed, reveals how stresses that relate to your financial future begin to lift, and yet, part of you may struggle to imagine it's real.

Try to let yourself enjoy the good when it comes, and not disconnect from that emotion because you're used to not having it lately.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Cups

Pisces, part of being a spiritual zodiac sign, is that you know how to connect with the wisdom within. On August 26, you may find it easy to hear that inner voice when life is still and quiet.

You may find the world's tension less invasive and your thought life more inviting.

Today's message from the King of Cups is to allow yourself to sit in the moment and surrender to the peacefulness you experience. Your energy can be contagious, and you inspire others whom you influence to do the same.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.