Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, August 26 — You Awaken To The Truth

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Moon will join forces with Mars in Libra, creating a divine opportunity in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. You can let love become the catalyst for change. As the Moon aligns with Mars, the planet of action, you will be able to understand what it means to follow your heart.

The Moon and Mars in Libra create a chance for you to awaken to the truth of your feelings and take action; however, it also favors themes of partnership. Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, yet it also represents a deep sense of collaboration in which you truly approach life as a team. This theme will be important today, especially if you’ve been contending with any aspects of unreciprocal energy or investment from your current partner. Libra helps you to focus on what feels good, while also honoring your romantic needs so that, as the Mars and Moon unite in this zodiac sign, love truly becomes the catalyst for positive change.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Follow your heart, Aries. You are moving into the perfect time to take action on your feelings and start making progress in your romantic life. This astrological energy on August 26 can help you make the first move or initiate a reconciliation.

Yet, if you do, you must also ensure that you honor your partner’s needs as much as your own. Receiving a better love means that you do what it takes to become a better person.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must work together if you want this relationship to work, Taurus. You must be honest with your partner about what you need in your relationship. You can’t create change all by yourself or shoulder the burden of growth alone.

Instead, use the energy on Tuesday to have a proper sit-down with your partner and be specific about what you need or how they can help resolve the situation. By communicating in this way, you’ll receive the clarity you need.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in yourself to know when the timing is right, Gemini. Libra energy governs your house of marriage and joy, so as the Moon and Mars begin their dance in this air sign on August 26, you need to trust yourself.

You may be waging a battle between logic and love at the moment. A relationship may be moving quicker than you had anticipated, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

While you should be confident in the person you are with, you also need to relax about how it all comes together.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let peace reign, dearest Cancer. You are moving into a new and peaceful era of your life. Although you will be prioritizing your well-being to a new degree beginning on August 26, it doesn’t mean that it will curtail any romantic progress.

The energy on August 26 helps you choose your battles wisely and reminds you that to have peace in your life, you must also choose it. Be sure to create what you want to receive actively.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be gentle with your words, Leo. The conjunction of the Moon and Mars today is the perfect energy for having an honest and loving conversation with your partner.

Use this energy to make any necessary apologies and discuss how you can move forward. Try to set down your need to be right or receive external validation from what has recently occurred.

Instead, use your words to speak with love and let your partner know that this relationship is worth working on.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor yourself, dear Virgo. A challenge in a relationship doesn’t always have to mean the end is in store; however, you do need to be sure you’re honoring yourself.

The Moon and Mars provide a pivotal opportunity for you to elevate your connection and receive the love you’ve always deserved.

Use this energy to be honest about your needs and express what you need to feel like they are being met in this connection. Walking around with a chip on your shoulder and making assumptions won’t end well.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Welcome to your liberation, sweet Libra. You have been on fire recently as you’ve risen to the occasion and embraced change at every opportunity. You may hardly recognize yourself in this moment; this growth is long overdue.

Today, you will be liberated from confusion and what has been holding you back. Trust in yourself to know what is right, without needing proof or someone else's agreement, because great love is in store for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t bypass your healing, Scorpio. The Moon and Mars activate a deeply personal part of your life today as your intuition is heightened, but so are your wounds.

You may want to set aside time for yourself today to process your feelings rather than projecting them. While what arises today may be uncomfortable, focus on healing yourself, as it will make all the difference in a romantic decision you must make.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let yourself get distracted, dearest Sagittarius. Today’s energy is terrific if you’re single; however, if you’re not, then it’s best to practice caution.

If you’re single, this is a wonderful day to spend with friends, go on a first date, or express your feelings to someone special.

However, if you are in a relationship, then be cautious about developing feelings for someone else. This may be a matter of circumstance, rather than fate.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t try to do it all, Capricorn. You may feel scattered today as your career pulls your focus away from your romantic relationship.

While this may disrupt your plans for today, don’t try to do it all. Be honest with your partner about what comes up and talk about it before it becomes an issue. In this way, you will be working as true partners, especially if you need to cancel your plans this evening.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a beautiful adventure, Aquarius. The Moon and Mars in Aquarius represent a call to make your relationship a lovely adventure. You may start dreaming of faraway places or building a deeper spiritual connection with your partner.

This is not a passing fancy but speaks to your desire for life. Be sure to bring up your ideas to your partner, and if possible, try to plan even a short getaway, as it will be beneficial for both your relationship and yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

No relationship is the same, dearest Pisces. It’s important to remember that you can’t duplicate a past relationship with someone new.

Every relationship is different because each person is different. Yet, this isn’t a negative, but a catalyst for how you approach love.

Focus on building the connection you desire outside of the bedroom, and the rest will eventually follow. Building true intimacy takes time, and it’s best not to compare it to past connections.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.