Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, August 24 — Everything Finally Makes Sense

Love horoscopes are here for Sunday, August 24, the day each zodiac sign will finally be able to move forward in their love life now that Mercury's post-retrograde shadow phase has come to an end. Mercury is the planet of communication, which affects the plans you make, how you communicate, and your thought process.

Mercury first stationed retrograde in Leo on July 18. From July 18 to August 11, Mercury was retrograde in Leo, bringing up past themes, events, and choices so that you could approach opportunities for redirection with confidence and boldness. Once Mercury moves direct, it starts to bring relief. However, during the post-retrograde shadow phase, you must contend with what arose during that period. This means having to hash out uncomfortable conversations with a romantic partner or dealing with thoughts of an ex who had reached out. As Mercury finally crosses over the same degrees and moves forward on August 24, you have the clarity to move forward. Trust yourself to know what is in your best interest and allow yourself to take a step forward, whether into true love or freedom. It’s time to take action.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 24, 2025:

Aries

Take what you’ve learned and use it to become better, dear Aries. Mercury retrograde centered around healing your romantic past so that you could step into a place of greater authenticity. This can allow you to receive the love that is meant for you instead of chasing partners to give you what you didn’t receive as a child.

Now that Mercury is leaving its post-shadow phase, you are stepping into a new level of worthiness and confidence. This will help you realize what you genuinely deserve and transform your romantic life.

Taurus

Clarity arrives when it’s meant to, sweet Taurus. You can’t rush the process of clarity, although you may have wanted to in recent weeks.

However, as Mercury exits its post-shadow phase, you will finally understand what you must do in your romantic life. Much of the energy is pointing to a new way of life. You can still choose to improve your current relationship, so long as you’re being honest about your feelings, especially if you've been feeling unfulfilled.

Gemini

Although many wouldn’t guess it, you can often struggle with confidence, Gemini. This isn’t because you don’t believe in yourself, but because you’re afraid that you’ll change your mind once again.

Yet, to be confident in yourself doesn’t mean you must remain on a path once you’ve begun, but you give yourself permission to change direction as needed.

A change is in the air on Sunday, but it begins with you feeling confident enough to finally address issues and be clear about what it is you’re looking for.

Cancer

You don’t need to give your power away, dearest Cancer. Mercury retrograde in Leo revealed to you what is most important in your life. This has helped you understand where you’ve given your power away or prioritize what was important to others, but not yourself.

As Mercury leaves its post-shadow period, it’s essential that you reflect on calling your power and energy back to you. Move with worthiness, knowing that you determine what you deserve and the kind of relationship you will accept.

Leo

Be gentle with yourself, Leo. Although you are a zodiac sign known for boldness and confidence, this hasn’t been the case recently.

You may have felt like you’ve lost a bit of your inner essence as you began to question your decisions and the choices you’ve made in your romantic life. This may have meant that you and someone special were on an indefinite pause.

Yet as Mercury leaves its shadow period behind, you will finally begin to feel like yourself again, which will allow you to follow your heart once again.

Virgo

Your inner self is never wrong, beautiful Virgo. As you are embarking on your zodiac season and twin New Moons in your sign, it’s important to understand the need to listen to your inner self.

Leo energy governs your house of intuition and your spiritual connection. With Mercury now leaving its post-shadow phase and you being in a place ripe for change, make it a priority to connect with your intuition.

Everything you’ve been hoping for or needing will be attracted to you by listening to your inner self. If the past few weeks have taught you nothing, it’s that your intuition will never lead you astray.

Libra

Seek peace, Libra. As the zodiac sign that represents peaceful relationships, you haven’t felt comfortable in the frustration and chaos of late.

While this period of Mercury retrograde felt tumultuous, it did serve the purpose of helping you to honor your needs. Now that Mercury is leaving its shadow phase, it’s important to embrace your natural desire for peace.

Yet, remember that you can’t sacrifice the peace inside of you for any relationship, no matter how much you may love someone.

Scorpio

You are beginning an incredible new journey, Scorpio. Mercury will leave behind its post-shadow phase on Sunday, helping you to move into a new era of life. This will allow you to seize new opportunities, but more importantly, to believe that you deserve everything you desire.

You may find the pace of your life picking up rapidly during this time, so try to ground yourself so that you can take advantage of what occurs. You are being urged to embrace the new and trust that the love you’ve been looking for will find you there.

Sagittarius

Only you can decide how much you want it, Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde was about the universe testing you to see how much you actually want your dreams to come true. While this has heavily affected your ability to start new relationships, it’s also involved you moving into a chapter of greater abundance in your own life.

As Mercury leaves its post-shadow phase, be sure that you’re willing to put in the work for your dreams. There may be someone special around you right now, and though it seems complicated, you have to trust the process.

Capricorn

The only way you get what you want is by advocating for it, Capricorn. You can’t take a backseat to your fate and expect that everything will just be handed to you.

It can feel difficult or scary to clearly state what you want, however that is the only way that you will receive it. Use the energy of Mercury leaving its shadow phase to clearly state what and who you desire.

Be bold in the action you take and trust yourself enough to know that you deserve a relationship that genuinely makes everything else better.

Aquarius

The lessons are over, dear Aquarius. Mercury retrograde brought up past karmic lessons that had to do with your romantic relationships.

You may have struggled to move forward or trust a partner. Yet this could also have been a renewal period for you to evaluate if you and your partner are still on the same page.

While complicated or distant at times, you are now leaving this period of lessons. This means it’s time to move forward in your relationship and trust in the decisions that you are making. Only you know what is right for yourself.

Pisces

You don’t need to fight in order to receive the love that is meant for you, dearest Pisces. Mercury retrograde was about helping you learn the balance between surrender and taking action toward your dreams. Too much of either can create greater difficulties. However, it’s a balance you’ve come to understand.

With Mercury now leaving its post-shadow phase, you are being guided to embrace change in your life and to remember that love should never be a battle you feel like you must win.

