Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, August 23 — The New Moon In Virgo Is Here

Daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on August 23, 2025, when the New Moon in Virgo connects with the Sun. Under such potent Virgo energy, it's time to clean up the smaller details of your life. Virgo doesn’t care about your five-year plan if your laundry’s still on the floor and your browser has 87 open tabs.

This New Moon is not glamorous, but it is honest, even when life feels unfair. Detail-oriented Virgo is asking you to get real about what you've been allowing in your day-to-day life despite knowing it's slowly draining your power. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign on August 23.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you say you're about that soft life now, but are you showing up for it in your daily habits, or just reposting it on your story?

Virgo rules your rituals, your routines, your work ethic, and on August 23, it's time to focus more on how your choices reflect what you believe you deserve.

Good health, Aries, is also about how you protect your peace. So, do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what are you creating that feels like love made visible? This New Moon centers your desire for romance and seducing life itself.

On August 23, starting a new creative journal on a blank page or coming back to a half-finished project is a main quest. For you, making a declaration of love on Saturday is the main event.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ve been living like you’re renting your own life. You belong to yourself first and foremost, so pour into the roots that make you strong and ready to face the world each day.

Start there on August 23. Build walls where there are none. Hang the painting. Cook your grandmother’s recipe. Make the life you're living really feel like it's yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re fluent in emotions, but now those feelings need clarity. On Saturday, be more specific in the way you communicate your needs.

By now, you’ve probably realized that the vague texts or talking around the subject haven’t been effective. So, on August 23, say what you mean and mean what you say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you remember that infamous "Black Mirror" episode, you’ll know that your worth isn’t in your followers or how many likes you can accumulate on the algorithm.

This Moon sits in your value zone on August 23, and it’s a great time to audit your self-worth. Where are you overspending your energy? What’s draining you that you still call it an opportunity?

You're the treasure, so act accordingly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, as the New Moon rises in your sign, it's your astrological new year. But don’t expect balloons and a spotlight — this is Virgo we’re talking about, after all.

You know full well that instead of a celebration, this New Moon would rather you write a 90-day plan. So on August 23, clear out your inbox and finally schedule that therapy session.

The glow-up on Saturday is personal. What identity are you ready to outgrow for your inner peace and sanity?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you’ve been juggling more tasks than you can count, this is your pause point so that nothing slips through the cracks. Your hidden life and inner sanctuary need your attention.

This New Moon on August 23 is less about manifesting and more about retreating. Go off-grid emotionally, digitally, spiritually to intuit what’s been calling you from the inside.

Not forever, of course. This Saturday is just long enough to remember who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, some friendships open you up to new worlds inside of you that help you to commit to your purpose. And there are others where you might have outgrown the table you’ve been sitting at.

On August 23, inspect your group chat, collaborators, and the causes you’ve signed your name up to. Not every community deserves your loyalty, so build with those who want to develop alongside you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, there’s ambition, and then there’s alignment. The wise know the difference. Are you climbing the ladder because it’s yours, or because it’s there? Success without satisfaction is just performance art.

Take the reins on Saturday, August 23. Redefine what prestige means on your terms so that at the end of the day, you can feel good from the inside out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re usually the strategist, but this New Moon wants a little bit of faith. Maybe you’ve forgotten what it’s like not to have all the answers.

This is your permission slip to wonder, to learn and to believe in something bigger than your to-do list. On August 23, there is a plan outside of your to-do list that only needs your devout surrender.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, as much as you reign supreme in the intellectual realm, you can’t outthink transformation. Under this cosmic climate, you’re pointed to the truth that lives in the body, which you can uncover through both your shame and your desire.

Something old is dying off on August 23, but don’t eulogize it too fast. Sit with it. Grieve and know you possess a new kind of power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, love isn’t a reward for being good. As the New Moon in Virgo rises on August 23, you get to release the reflex action to compromise your spirit to keep the peace and get crystal clear on your standards.

Who are you when you’re not over-functioning? What would it mean to be loved without shrinking? This New Moon wants you in full bloom, not trimmed at the edges.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.