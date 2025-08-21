Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 22, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here with a message on August 22, 2025, the first day of Virgo season. As the Sun enters Virgo, starting a 30-day solar season, we focus on the Temperance card.

Temperance involves connecting with spiritual guides, discovering your inner voice, and being patient with yourself as you embark on a spiritual journey of self-discovery. This day marks the start of a new you, if you allow it. Let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign, with advice from a tarot card reader.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, August 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit, reversed

Aries, what are you hiding from lately? The Hermit tarot card is about introversion for the purpose of reflection and personal learning.

Yet, today's tarot card is reversed, which means on August 22, you're encouraged to come out and express yourself.

Be authentic to who you are and be willing to share what lessons you've recently learned. You may find it best to tread fearlessly and confidently today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups, reversed

It's possible to let go and move on, even if you struggle to do so. Today's Eight of Cups, reversed, is a sign that you may be clinging to the past or trying to comprehend an event that occurred years ago.

The message from your tarot card for August 22 is clear — let it go and focus on future-building. Set a goal that you will look forward to. Don't be afraid to spread your wings and fly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

On the first day of Virgo season, Gemini, it's a good idea to consider where your strengths and weaknesses are.

Your tarot, the Strength card, is a signal to take a mini-assessment to figure out what you do best and what you don't enjoy doing at all.

On August 22, this can help you figure out where to dedicate your time and attention for the rest of the season. Consider it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

Cancer, there are things you'd like to do, and when the Sun enters your solar house of communication and commitments, this is the time to do it.

Your tarot card for today, August 22, is the Fool, which comes with a warning: don't be hasty to do things that rush you in a direction you're unsure of.

Quick desire can burn out as rapidly as it starts. Be careful what you choose to work o,n and be sure that it's what you feel you can dedicate yourself wholeheartedly toward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Page of Pentacles

You don't want to live a life that you're not proud of, right, Leo? So you may double down on your efforts to level up on August 22. It's perfect for you because the Sun encourages financial growth when in the sign of Virgo.

Your tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, is also telling you that if you work hard to accomplish your dreams, you may find that you're able to reach them. The sky is the limit for you, especially if you decide to act hyper diligently.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Pace yourself, Virgo. With the Sun entering your sign, your mind can buzz with all the activities and things you want to do now. Of course, it's the start of your birth month, and you want to make the most of it.

There is no time to waste! But the Eight of Wands, reversed, is giving you a gentle reminder to slow down and not rush ahead.

There will be plenty of time to get to what you need to do. Haste makes waste, so think of how much more productive you can be with fewer errors to fix later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords, reversed

Libra, when possible, wait to act or say something. On August 22, people may need more time to process their thoughts and feelings — and that includes you. There is a change in the energy, and its unstable vibe can throw things off for everyone.

So, the wisdom for you from the Knight of Swords, reversed, is to be patient and let things ride out as they need to organically. You may find out how much better it feels to have less action and still have a greater impact.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Wands, reversed

Caution is always a smart move, especially when your intuition is telling you to pace yourself and not rush into something you feel you need to think longer about.

Today's tarot card, on August 22, the Two of Wands, reversed, is a signal to be careful about rushing into projects or relationships. Listen to yourself and trust that your intuition is spot-on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, today's Two of Cups is about partnership. What you want from others is what you are willing to give and have the capacity to do so.

You desire harmony and happiness. You aren't looking for someone to complete you, but what you crave is companionship.

So, on August 22, you won't want to settle for anything less than this in your life. Set boundaries and keep them strong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, a new zodiac season means you have the opportunity to have a fresh start in your daily routines and life. The Four of Cups, reversed, on August 22, is a symbol of opportunity for happiness that's organized around your habits and daily choices.

As we begin a new solar season, think practically. You may find it to be much easier to aim for happiness rather than an arbitrary goal that you believe you need to reach.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

Be emotionally open, Aquarius. On August 22, the Page of Cups suggests your emotional openness and willingness to explore life from the heart, rather than just the mind.

As a thinking zodiac sign who depends more on logic and common sense to guide your daily life, you may not know how to be the perfect example of emotional intelligence, but you can learn to let go of what you think and instead choose to understand the way you feel.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man, reversed

Pisces, you are so patient. You don't mind waiting for people or things as long as you understand the cause. However, according to your tarot card for August 22, you are ready to make moves rooted in your needs and wants.

You aren't making decisions based on resentment, but instead, the Hanged Man, reversed, signifies a realization that life and time wait for no one. It's your turn to make moves with or without people along for the ride.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.