Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 22, 2025

After August 22, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. We're about to turn the corner on something very personal in our lives, and it's all positive. Hope is alive and well during the Waning Crescent Moon. With Leo as the natural force at play, whatever has had us down finally comes to an end.

This is a great day and a new beginning for three zodiac signs in particular. We greet challenges with an open mind, and we're no longer stuck in failure mode. Rather, we see ourselves as winners. And as it goes, perception is reality, so if we think we're doing well, then we do well. Believing is the hardest part, and on this day, we are finally able to believe in ourselves once again. It makes all the difference.

1. Leo

This day is so positive, Leo. You might even feel victorious, as you know in your heart that you just got past something huge, and had you not fought it, it would have brought you even more pain.

Well, that's the end of that, Leo. There's a big, beautiful Crescent Moon in your sign, and August 22 is sure to put you back on track again, where you belong.

You never really believed that the hard times would last as long as they did, but now that they're over, you are so totally down for goodness, light, and happiness. You're the poster person for joy. Your hardships are now over.

2. Libra

When the Waning Crescent moves through Leo, you feel as though you're able to let go of all the weight of past trauma. Something warm and bright is making its way into your heart, Libra.

On August 22, you may notice that a particular stressor in your life simply loses its hold on you. It’s not like you were aware of it before, but now that you see it from a distance, you can't wait to get further away from it.

This is a time to step back and breathe, Libra. The universe is quietly working in your favor, and you’ll see signs of this in the days that follow. Leo brings you fortitude and determination.

3. Sagittarius

This transit serves as a reminder that optimism is your greatest ally, Sagittarius. The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo brings hope back into the scene, and that's how you like it.

You got used to bracing yourself for negativity over the last few weeks. While it's tiring, it also eats away at your natural desire to be that positive person all the time. You like that, and you miss it, and on August 22, you get to return to being that person.

There's much to do here with the idea of releasing the past and recognizing that so much of your fear has to do with things and ideas that no longer exist. Many great revelations take place during the Crescent.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.