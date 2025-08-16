3 Powerful Portal Days Before The September 2025 Eclipse Season When Your Manifestations Are More Likely To Come True

As we inch closer to the fall eclipse season, which begins on September 7, 2025, with a lunar eclipse in Pisces, there are a few powerful portal days when your manifestations are more likely to come true. According to a a Reiki Level 2 practitioner named Yanni, portal days are powerful days for manifesting as your energy is more connected to the universe than usual.

"On these days, the heightened energy can lead to emotional upheavals or bursts of creativity and clarity," Yanni wrote. "By embracing portal days with awareness and preparation, you can turn these periods of intense energy into opportunities for profound personal growth and well-being."

With the September 2025 eclipses happening on the Pisces-Virgo axis, creative energy will be high and manifestations surrounding productivity, healing, and refining daily routines will be strong. During these powerful portal days, Yanni explained that you can prepare yourself for your manifestations to come true by visualizing your goals, channeling your energy into creative projects, and spending time in nature.

1. August 16

Another important portal day leading up to the September 2025 eclipse season is August 16, when the Third Quarter Moon in Taurus rises. As spiritual coach and psychic Polly Wirum has explained, the best way to manifest with Third Quarter Moon energy is to release any old emotions, limiting beliefs, or things holding you back from living up to your true potential.

With this Moon happening in stable Taurus, "we're gonna be able to find some footing, find some direction," astologer Valkyrja Vörðr explained in a video, adding that this is the time you may start seeing some real signs your manifestations are coming true.

This is a day to check in with yourself and make sure your foundation is stable and you have everything you need to take the next step in your life. This will give you the confidence to know that no matter what happens, you are capable enough to see things through.

2. August 20 - 22

According to Vörðr, as we get even closer to the first September eclipse, "things are going to feel a little bit different.” From August 20-22, the Moon will make its way from Cancer, meeting up with lucky planets Jupiter in Venus in Cancer, to Leo, when the previous moon cycle officially comes to an end and makes way for new beginnings.

According to professional astrologer Dana Gerhardt, Balsamic Moons are times for rest, when "vitality and spirit are replenished, fueling your start at the next New Moon." Though you may feel less energetic around this time, your "psychic energy is high," Gerhardt explained. You may experience more vivid dreams and feel more tapped into your intuition than ever — listen to it.

3. August 23

Finally, the most important day leading up to the September 2025 eclipse season is August 23, which marks the first New Moon in Virgo we'll experience over the next month. This, Vörðr said, is when "the ride begins."

According to Wirum, this is the best day of all of these portal days to set your intentions and manifest. Now is the time to get prepared and clear out any negative energies holding you back, which "could require some action," Vörðr said, since Virgo rules work, but this is the best day to "set the tone" for what you want to receive from this powerful eclipse season.

