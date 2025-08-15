Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, August 16 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Today

The Last Quarter Taurus Moon brings a time of reflection and release in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on August 16, 2025. This is to prepare you for the upcoming New Moon cycle, reminding you that before you can set new intentions, you must have the space to receive. In Taurus, this comes down to releasing patterns, structures or outdated beliefs that are holding you back.

You can release your earthly ties and allow yourself greater freedom in the relationships and life you pursue. Taurus is stubborn, so watch for where you might be fixed, as this Moon can reveal where you are being guided to let go. To step into the love that is meant for you, you will first have to release all that wasn’t, as some loves are only ever meant to be a beautiful lesson.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 16, 2025:

Aries

You don’t need to be perfect to receive love, beautiful Aries. Try to focus on the beliefs you hold about having it all together, especially those related to finances. The pursuit of money is only serving to reinforce your wound of unworthiness.

If you continually raise the bar on what constitutes success or perfection, then you will never attain it. Accept yourself as you are and realize that you don’t need to have it all together to be loved.

Taurus

Taurus, letting go is the easy part. Although letting go, at least mentally, is the easy part, it’s moving forward that can be difficult. You have been through a great deal, and understandably, you may struggle to determine your next steps.

However, you don’t need to have it all figured out to start being true to yourself. Reflect on the past dreams or plans you had for your life that are begging to be released. Letting go of the past will enable you to reconnect with love and embark on a brilliant new chapter.

Gemini

Logic will only get you so far, dearest Gemini. While you should know why you love someone, when it comes to romance or intuition, you can’t always base your decisions on logic.

You’ve had to battle some deep fears recently about the direction your life is taking, yet in the process, you’ve been ignoring your intuition. Let go of needing to explain or prove your feelings logically; instead, try to trust them.

Cancer

Cancer, you can’t force people to remain in your life. In this new era of your life, you are still learning what it means to forge truly healthy connections.

Understanding what a healthy relationship entails can be a learning process, so be gentle with yourself. However, you want to ensure that you’re not trying to force people to remain in your life. Stubbornness is what causes the greatest heartbreak, not love.

Leo

Your path will forever be unique and beautiful, Leo. You are destined for a life that looks different from others. Self-acceptance is the catalyst for your greatest growth; it is also your source of good fortune. Stop trying to fit yourself into a box that you think you must reside within.

Release the idea that appearing to have the perfect life is what will allow you to reach your dreams. Reveal your humanity to the person you’re with and be willing to embrace the unconventional.

Virgo

Virgo, an intention holds hope for the future. Reflect on the differences between the intentions you set and the plans that you make.

As an earth sign, you tend to focus on the details and foundation of any plan you make, including those that are meant to be a leap of faith. Instead, hold your intention close to your heart, and lean into what feels uncomfortable.

Be willing to take a chance in your romantic life without being overly focused on what it means or where it will go.

Libra

You no longer need to be afraid, sweet Libra. Release your deepest fears, as they are no longer beneficial to keeping you safe. Instead, all they’ve been doing is holding you back from the life and romance that is meant for you.

Focus your energy on grounding in the present moment. Breathe into the spaces of possibility and surrender to where you are being guided. You have overcome so much; this is the last step that exists between you and your destiny.

Scorpio

Scorpio, when you are in alignment with your soul, nothing else matters. You can’t control what the outcome may be, nor can you control the actions of those around you. A tendency to control external factors in your life arises from a lack of self-control.

Be mindful of any rigid behaviors you have towards yourself and your romantic partner on August 16. Try to recognize that this energy is actually working against your greater good, and to move forward, you must first let go of the notion that control is a tool of fate.

Sagittarius

You can constantly better yourself, Sagittarius. Reflect on the choices and structures within your life that are preventing you from growth. Just because you’ve always approached life or relationships in a specific way doesn’t mean it’s the best one.

Try to challenge yourself to adopt a new perspective or strategy, as what you have been doing isn’t yielding the results you had hoped for. Once you allow yourself to become better, so does your relationship.

Capricorn

Capricorn, do what feels right for you. While you are often known as an old-fashioned soul, it doesn’t mean that you must box yourself in with this persona. You value integrity and hard work, yet you also have a craving for something unique and different in your romantic life.

Allow these two sides of yourself to blend so that you can create a commitment that feels right for you. Don’t worry; your partner will likely be supportive.

Aquarius

There is nothing that you must do for love, Aquarius. Try to give yourself some quiet space to reflect on how you’ve gone about building your life. Pay close attention to any choices in your life path that you were conditioned to choose because of your upbringing or external influences.

You have unknowingly been living a life that isn’t truly yours, which is why you’ve been feeling exhausted and disconnected recently. Returning to your own heart is what will allow you to have roots and wings, as well as see your romantic life flourish.

Pisces

Pisces, your truth is the only thing that matters. Yet, your truth can often get lost within the noise of the world or your past trauma. Your inner voice has become dulled lately, as you are immersed in a healing process stemming from a past relationship.

Silence has caused you to overthink and create difficulty in attracting new love into your life. Try to focus your energy on releasing the conversations and regrets that you’ve been carrying around, especially as the upcoming New Moon cycle is in Virgo on August 24, which will bring about new beginnings in romance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.