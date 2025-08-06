Have You Been Crying & Unusually Sad The Past Few Weeks? An Astrologer Explains When It Ends

If it seems like everywhere you go, there's always someone on the verge of tears, you can blame it on the astrological weather. While it's easy to point fingers and theorize why everyone's been crying and unusually sad the past few weeks, the truth of the matter is you don't care — you just want it to end.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, if you've been crashing out, you're not alone. From breakups to stagnation, the astrology of the last few weeks has been causing everyone around us to slowly lose faith that things will get better. Yet, despite how dire things might look now, don't fret too much, as this challenging energy is needed to become the best version of yourself. With that being said, what can we expect coming into August that we haven't already dealt with?

Advertisement

Several retrograde planets have been making people unusually sad.

“We currently have Saturn Retrograde, Mercury Retrograde, Neptune Retrograde, Pluto Retrograde, and even Lilith Retrograde,” Demure explained in a video, so it’s no surprise that so many of us can’t seem to get a grip on our emotions. Loss after loss has been driving you to the brink of insanity, causing you to push past your limits.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With this in mind, it isn’t hard to imagine why your life is such a mess. With all of these Retrogrades combined, it's no wonder that old flings and childhood wounds have made it a point to resurface over the last few weeks. Like something out of a telenovela, misfortune seems to be following you everywhere as unexpected drama or screaming matches ensue.

“You may be thinking about conversations you wish you handled differently," Demure said. "Maybe you’re sitting with things you were hoping you’d be over by now, only to realize, that still hurts.”

That being said, this spiral isn’t anything new. In July, things slowly started to get worse as relationships ended and careers came to a stifling halt.

Advertisement

“The universe is forcing you to do shadow work," the astrologer said. "This is a spiritual purge, an emotional cleanse."

The hard times finally end in August 2025.

Luckily, the worst is almost over. According to Demure, hard times finally end in August 2025. Mercury stations direct on August 11, and things will start falling into place. While we'll still have some other retrogrades to contend with, since they're related to the outer planets, the effects won't feel so personal.

And sure, it might not feel great in the moment, but this purging of trauma and bad patterns will set all of you up for success as it destroys any toxic cycles you’ve found yourself in. From bad relationships to stagnation in career and finances, all of these cycles will be put to rest as you learn karmic lessons and become the best version of yourself because of it.

Advertisement

“You’re meant to withdraw so that you can reflect and therefore figure out how you can create the life of your dreams,” Demure said. So, as hard as it may be, let go of the past garbage that’s been holding you back. From toxic friends, family members, lovers, to jobs, this is the time to purge what isn’t meant for you and start anew in September.

Now, will this be easy? Of course not. Cutting off people and switching careers is hard to do. However, if you want to manifest a better month, now is the time to start reflecting and planning.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.