Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of August 11 - 17

After the week of August 11 to 17, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. On August 11, Mercury enters what astrologers call its stationary direct period. Mercury is very powerful, and with the planet at a standstill this week, some unexpected glitches may become apparent, or new information could be uncovered. Mercury will begin to actually move forward on August 15.

On August 11, Venus will also conjunct Jupiter at 14 degrees of Cancer, which only happens once a year. This is a pleasant transit, but don’t expect to have a lot of willpower. This aspect is great for get-togethers, social activities, dates, and personal financial matters. August 11 also represents the peak of Saturn’s sextile to Uranus, which has been with us since July 7. Saturn rules the old, and Uranus rules the new, so experience certain things that connect the two. We are being shown new ways of doing things, and the best thing we can do is embrace the futuristic energy that will stay with us for a long time.

Then, on August 14, Mercury sextiles Mars. This is a transit of communication and debate. Information may flow very quickly, and this is an especially good time if you are seeking answers to a problem or brainstorming. Due to Mercury’s direct motion, this aspect will repeat itself on August 17, and any answers you seek may become even clearer.

1. Leo

With Mercury in its stationary direct period, communication trouble may not straighten out immediately. There could be a problem with miscommunication or confusion, personally or with others. This, combined with the aspects from last week that still linger, may cause you to question yourself, feel self-doubt, or doubt others.

First of all, understand that Mercury is not yet moving forward, and in many instances, feeling this way is normal. The Moon's opposition to Mars on Tuesday may feel frustrating, and you could even experience anger in terms of your thinking.

This week is the time to reflect on any communication issues within yourself or others and address any imbalances you may feel. Rest assured that your self-confidence will return shortly if you are not feeling up to your usual game. Focus on your passions and the things you feel most confident about, and talk to those who are close to you if you feel the need. Expect things to start straightening out by week’s end.

2. Libra

The Moon enters Aries on Tuesday, and its conjunction to Saturn and Neptune and opposition to Mars may cause some issues in relationships. You may feel confusion, disappointment, and as though your needs are always on the back burner. Until Mercury begins to move forward, be aware that your communication or that of others may not be ideal.

If you find yourself pulled in too many directions this week, you will have to set boundaries with others and focus more on time management. These issues could occur with a romantic partner or someone else you are closely aligned with. If this is a romantic partner, you may have to ask for a brief time-out or reset. If this is someone connected to work, you may have to defend your ideas or comments, so be prepared to back up your proposals with confidence and facts.

3. Gemini

Mercury is direct but not yet moving forward, so watch how you think and plan, especially when it comes to money and financial matters this week. Money issues, real or imagined, could be a focus. You have a beautiful transit impacting your money this week, which may help. Just don’t overdo!

To avoid problems, carefully consider any purchase or investment and don’t jump the gun. Also, don’t let stress lead to buying things you don’t really need. Don’t expect any kind of financial disaster, but you may want to find ways to save or cut expenses that would make you feel better.

If you do feel stretched thin, it is important to know that with Jupiter and Venus affecting your income, new monetary opportunities are possible. You will be able to resolve any issues you face this week, and your financial future looks bright!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.