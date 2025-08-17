Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from August 18 - 24, 2025. The Moon will travel from Cancer to Virgo. The Sun will leave Leo and enter Virgo. This week, we are working toward new goals and dreams, and the heavy work that comes with change is before us.

On Monday, August 18, we begin the week with a Close day, so finalize any pending projects if you need to discuss with a partner (business or personal) what needs to be accomplished and when. Tuesday is an Establish day, so plan to set your goals in stone. Announce them to the world in some way. You can jot down a goal on paper or in a planner, or assemble an accountability team, and don't forget to add reminders to your phone.

Wednesday is a Remove day. What doesn't make sense or needs to go can be handled. This is the day you'll want to address any pending negative energy that you have to remove, such as clutter, old clothing, photos, or dirt around doorways and windows. Thursday will be a hectic day, but it's ideal for productivity and running errands.

Friday, find peace in your life by doing something relaxing. Try not to overdo any one thing, and avoid launching new projects. Saturday is similar to Friday, a Stable day. Make improvements, but avoid creating tension; instead, steer clear of conflict. Sunday, August 24, is a day for initiation. The plans you set in stone on Tuesday are now ready to launch. Let's see what else is in store for each Chinese animal sign from Monday through Sunday.

Dog

Dog, loyalty is a great value, and it's essential to give this gift to yourself. This week, you may find that you're not always in agreement with what other people say. You will want to be a little cautious this week, especially when it comes to taking responsibility. In some situations, rising to the position of leadership can require you to assume more than your share of duties to help.

Still, this type of thinking can lead you to fall into a blame game, and you don't want to be put in a position where you have to defend yourself against others, even when you are not at fault. This week, focus on the things that enhance your life first, and then make room for the extra stuff.

Since there will be many animal signs hoping to set a foundation for their future, it may make more sense for you to step aside from competitive ward and do what makes you feel happiest.

Tiger

Tiger, this week you are ready to embark on a spiritual quest and discover more about yourself, the universe, and your innate power to attract what you want into your life.

The week of August 18, you may find yourself less interested in material pleasures and eager to withdraw so you can tune into your heart or focus on your physical strength and beauty. It's a great time to set a fitness goal or to work on your visual aesthetic.

You will learn how loudly the universe can speak when you have made a decision. This week, make a goal for your health and plan to get plenty of rest over the weekend. You'll be leaping into something new the week of August 25, so pace yourself now.

Goat

Goat, the week of August 18, you learn how to protect your heart when it feels like you need to. This is a time for careful reflection about the past, the future, and the time you have to accomplish specific goals.

The door can close on things you want to do in life. If you're going to relocate or return to school, those opportunities may have open-ended, unlimited potential. However, if you're curious about having a child or joining an organization that caps off at a specific age limit, that might be where to focus your attention and see if you're on track to hit your goal.

There is supportive energy coming to you this week, especially on August 22. This can be a wonderful day of respite and relaxation. Enjoy it.

Horse

Horse, you are prone to celebrating every occasion you have an opportunity to enjoy; however, the week of August 18, you take a more serious tone. Work is on your mind, and you may have a goal or a relationship you feel needs improvement.

On Monday, you may decide to close a chapter in your life as you prepare to make room for a new one. You may have outgrown a particular role and no longer feel a connection to it. You may decide that it's time for you to consider rebranding your personal life and aim for a more sophisticated image. Then, on Thursday, you could have a situation arise with a Dog where collaboration and getting gon the same page is possible.

This is your week to demonstrate a deep level of maturity for the right person, with the right resources, and in the proper relationship.

Monkey

Monkey, you learn how to balance work with pleasure the week of August 18. It's your curious nature that helps you to discover an exciting opportunity that you can put your stamp of approval on.

On Tuesday, you may find yourself envisioning a dream and seeing how to put all the pieces together. You will find ways to incorporate this vision into your daily life, regardless of family or professional obligations. Your mind will be ticking with ideas, and it can be an exhilarating experience.

But all work and no play isn't good for anyone, even you. That's when the love of good friends steps in for you. On August 23, a Monkey animal sign may encourage you to take a break. You won't even realize you need it until you let your guard down and enjoy your life without places to go or people to talk to.

Ox

Ox, the week of August 18, you grow closer to your friends and gain insight into who you can trust beyond any doubt. It's a great thing that you are so dependable, but there are times when you would like to have a friend you can lean on. Perhaps, if you feel alone lately, you need to test the waters to find out who is available to you in a time of need.

This week, you may be testing the levels of friendship in your life and find out that you are pretty fortunate to have a Rat or Rooster in your life. This week is perfect for bouncing off ideas and brainstorming solutions.

You may be ready to make a significant change, perhaps letting go of a responsibility at work or in your home, and it's the best opportunity for a barter and trade with someone you trust. Keep your mind open, Ox, as you never know what life can do for you until you're in a position to ask.

Pig

Pig, the week of August 18, you get rewarded for your hard work with two days of deeply healing rest. If there is one thing you love, it is something good to look forward to, and this week, on Friday, August 22, a Balance day in your sign is waiting for you to enjoy.

The primary objective for you this week is to make the most of your time until the weekend, which means living life to the fullest. You will want to be hyper-diligent when it comes to your schedule. Plan what you want to do this weekend down to the very last detail on Monday.

On Tuesday, you may be presented with an obstacle to your goals that could potentially disrupt your rhythm for the entire week. This mishap could involve a Snake. Be extra firm on your resolve. Say no if you don't want to add to your plate. Otherwise, you have a very productive week in store.

Rabbit

Rabbit, you are going to be loved beyond measure the week of August 18. You will be in high demand this week, playing a supportive role in the lives of friends, family, and associates.

There are four days this week when you can expect to be a main character. August 18 - 19 and August 21 - 22. Have your favorite outfits and grooming done, as you may be invited to go to social events on short notice. If you have friends who are a Sheep, Monkey, Dog or Pig, you will find that your social life is much more active.

There may be some situations where your professional experience is required. If it's for work-related reasons, and you freelance, don't give your time for free; ask for compensation. Keep your schedule more open and be receptive to new ideas, as this week may also bring increased business opportunities.

Rat

Rat, the week of August 18, you get a new beginning. This week, you may feel like you do a lot of waiting for others to return phone calls, or answer a text or decide what they would like to do with and for their future.

The waiting game gives you time to reflect, and you start to see how you have also put your life on hold. It bothers you, and now you want to take action. Start by tuning into your heart and listening to how you feel when you are involved in various activities.

What brings you joy? What shuts down your feelings of hope? These are signs when the universe is speaking to you, and it helps you to feel thankful.

Snake

Snake, this week your faith gets restored in something or someone that disappointed you. You may find yourself in a reflective state of mind all week, especially on days when you have a lot going on and your mind clears.

There can be memories about parents or people whom you knew in the past. Try to resist the urge for these emotions to prevent you from living your life to the fullest. You are designed to be fun, even if it seems counterintuitive to the work you do now for others.

The greatest lesson you may learn from a Horse or Dog animal sign is to be true to yourself and choose fun over overwork, especially when you are presented with an option.

Dragon

Dragon, you are charming, confident and almost always eager to get things on the road. You may find it challenging to wait for your turn to lead. Instead, you learn to enjoy life for what it is, without having to be the center of attention.

The week of August 18, in the silence of life's regular daily routines, you discover that you have much more power than you typically give yourself credit for.

You may be figuring out how to maximize your effectiveness all week by doing a little less and asking others to do more. Try to remain patient so that you can see things from an objective standpoint. Balancing how you feel with what you do will be a key to your long-term success.

Rooster

Rooster, you are ready for change, and the opportunity to adjust your lifestyle will present itself to you mid-week. Your ability to be so observant helps you in many ways this week. On August 20, you can make the most of your Simplicity Day, which signifies choosing simplicity over having things you don't feel are needed.

The week of August 18 is a great time to declutter and make room for fresh, new energy. Go through old memorabilia and check out its monetary value. Consider writing. Set your goals and strive to be someone you look up to and depend on.

Lifestyle adjustments can be highly inconvenient, which is often why people revert to their old ways. Push through this urge so you can reap the reward of your effort by Sunday.

