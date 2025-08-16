3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance All Week, Starting On August 18

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract abundance throughout the week of August 18 - 24, 2025. We have three specific days in the Chinese calendar for the week of August 18 when chaotic moments manifest: August 18, 20, and 22. Your animal sign will suddenly realize you're not where you want (or need to be). Some bad days mark moments in time when a mindset shift occurs that allows us to start attracting abundance rather than lack. This week, these days a few animal signs come to understand that the pain of staying stuck is greater than the pain of trying to move forward.

Advertisement

A door may close on August 18, and the only thing left to do is find a new opportunity. Or on August 20, you might lose something you once valued. On August 22, you could become so bored that you feel disgusted by how sedentary and uneventful your life has become. Regardless, this is the week when scrolling online is no longer funny and watching people live promotes unhappiness. Staying home after work is just more of the same old thing. While these days are challenging, they provide the mindset shift these three animal signs needed to start living in more positive energy and attracting abundance.

Advertisement

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, the abundance you attract the week of August 18 begins with an ending. A door closes for you this week, and it's on Monday when you realize it's really shut, and you cannot, no matter what you do or try, reopen it.

This might be a startling moment. Time has a funny way of progressing forward. On August 19, you'll decide to change the course of your life, like it or not. You might have wanted this moment to come without realizing how profoundly it would impact your emotions. Still, a new reality is why the universe sets the week in a new direction, and it's redefining.

Advertisement

Remove the barriers that threaten your future around August 20. You could play it small, but why? You've done that before, and you didn't like it. On August 21, choose to live bigger and bolder than you ever have before by filling your schedule with activities that promote growth.

You will start attracting abundance by choice. You can't stay where you are now and be careful, because apathy can set in. However, if you're firm in your resolve and have decided that you can never go back, make your next move on August 24. Be strategic, and you'll discover that this week will be a good one.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, the abundance you attract the week of August 18, will take you by surprise. You may start this week thinking that life is just fine and everything is as it ought to be in the world, until a moment happens on Wednesday.

Beginning on August 20, you'll come to realize that an incompatible situation threatens your happiness and harmony. You'll question things. You'll become curious about what it is that you've recently encountered, and under this new light, you'll realize you have to change your mind. Abundance will be created by accident or perhaps through self-protection.

Once you've made up your mind that something has to go, August 21 becomes extra important to you. You'll have to fill in the gaps that the other situation filled. Starting on Thursday, you demonstrate your resourcefulness and capacity to think creatively. You will find that there are lots of options available to you. You may have to go looking for them, but they can be found.

Life will feel a bit normal for you on Friday, August 22, but don't let the stillness fool you into thinking everything you do has been accomplished. To build a new era, you must work hard and remain consistent. Consider your next steps on Saturday, August 23, and jot down your ideas. Then, on August 24, take action.

Advertisement

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you attract abundance the week of August 18, when you realize being nice does not mean you have to be a doormat. You are so kind, and when it comes to generosity, few animal signs are as giving as you. You are the type of person who wears your heart on your sleeve, and you do it shamelessly.

Advertisement

All week long, you'll love deeply and feel even more than people realize. That is why this week marks the start of a different journey. However, the reason you start attracting abundance is you realize something isn't right. You give more than others return, and maybe you are being taken advantage of without realizing it. This is what prompts you to change the game.

There's something that happens when you have a day left to think about it. The silence grows louder, and at a certain point, it becomes deafening. On Friday, August 22, you might not get a call from people you care about. And if you don't check in with people you talk to every day, and they don't see if you're okay, you'll feel sad. This realization will prompt you to think differently about how you want to expend your energy.

You will prefer to keep it to yourself a little bit more. You will start to use it to advance your goals and not solve everyone's problems. It's not a rude thing to do, but a self-preserving one. By August 23, you will feel more in control of your life.

Advertisement

It doesn't take you long to learn a few new tricks. When Sunday rolls around, your schedule gets filled with the things you want to do, even if it's just lying in bed all day. Sunday, August 24, is your day for you, and instead of waiting for the world to come to you, you go to the world in search of your gold.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.