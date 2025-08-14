Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 15

On August 15, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope begins with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Taurus. Taurus is symbolic of personal investments, so we are eager to do things that provide security and comfort. The tarot card for everyone today is Temperance, reversed, which reveals an undertone of impatience.

Are you feeling like your work isn't creating the type of outcome you want just yet? Taurus is a strong zodiac sign, and since the Moon is exalted here, you get a boost of confidence that helps you to stay focused on your goals. Does it leave you with a sense of frustration because the life you crave is out there, but still out of reach? Today's message from the Moon and a reversed Temperance tarot card is to work through your emotions, and instead of letting fear cause you to stop, keep going. Now, let's find out what this means for each astrological sign on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, August 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands, reversed

Aries, you are such an independent person that when you ask for help, it's only because you need it. Therefore, on August 15, it's possible that you may feel you have no other choice but to ask a friend or family member for assistance, but not get the reaction you are hoping for.

According to your Four of Wands, reversed tarot card, it's best to be flexible. Once the sting of being rejected has subsided, consider reframing your request with a schedule adjustment.

Don't let fear of rejection stop you from asking, but realize people may have things going on in their schedule that make it difficult to chip in at the moment you need it. It might not be a personal rejection but merely a convenience factor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it's easy for you to overthink a problem and get so stuck in ideas that you end up not choosing at all. That's a challenge for someone as bullish as you can be. You want to decide once and go for what you've chosen, seal things up quickly, and move on to the next item.

However, on August 15, you might get stuck in a rut, according to the Two of Swords, reversed tarot card. Today's goal then becomes finding out how to get out of it.

Perhaps set a time goal that by such-in-such deadline you'll choose and pivot as needed should you find you didn't get what you wanted.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

Gemini, it's not like you to be shy. It's not like you to act introverted when you were born to socialize and talk to other people. It's very much your personality to share what's going on in your mind in real time.

But today's tarot, The Hermit, invites you to pull back the narrative and open up a bit less. Talk to your higher power instead. See what it is that you can discover during a monologue with yourself. You may make a profound discovery you won't want to share with others, but keep a secret to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: King of Cups

Cancer, you are such an endearing zodiac sign, and that is why emotional intelligence matters so much to you. You want to connect with others on a deeply personal level. It's those intimate conversations that bring you to life in friendship.

On August 15, the King of Cups tarot card indicates a positive moment where others appreciate your wisdom. You may say something that makes another person feel heard or share an idea that helps to improve a person's life. Today's meant for deeply thoughtful conversations, and you are here for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Magician, reversed

Leo, you can put a lot of pressure on yourself to perform and show up in the world in a significant way. That pressure can lead you to feeling stifled.

You get a little tired too, and it creates a lack of focus and disinterest. Sometimes your nervous system feels overstimulated by the thought.

Today's tarot card, the Magician reversed, is an affirmation of what you may already feel needs to happen: a little break where you can check out and do nothing.

Doing nothing or only choosing activities that relax your mind can help you to break through a creative block or realize you don't have to do everything perfectly; you just need to be yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Cups, reversed

Virgo, as a more profound thinker, you learned long ago that all of life is about a person's perspective. You may forget that truth when you're deep in emotion, but it's not long before wisdom returns and you remember to focus on the positive. And, there is always a positive.

The Five of Cups, reversed, gently pushes you to see losses as hidden opportunities designed specifically for you. Whatever breaks your heart or challenges you on August 15 is there to guide you to a new reality, and it all begins with the power to see the good in the bad.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Swords

Yes, things can happen in a way you don't want them to, and no, just because you fear it doesn't make it a reality. On August 15, you may wonder if you are ever going to get beyond a particular trap in your life. It can be as simple as a morning routine that needs to change, or as complex as a business relationship you want to end.

During moments where life feels out of control, the Eight of Swords reminds you that you are never as locked in as you fear. There's always a way out. It takes time to see it for yourself, but once the emotions settle down, you'll find it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool

Scorpio, no one likes to be called a fool, but when you get this as your tarot card, it is a signal that foolish behavior is potentially on the horizon.

On August 15, you might run into a situation that you think is better than the one you are leaving. The grass isn't always greener, and even though others will ask you to reconsider, your determination will be all you hear.

Today's advice from the tarot is to consider everything before making impulsive decisions. If you worry that you could miss an opportunity, don't. What's meant for you will be there when you are ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower

Sagittarius, some things happen without rhyme or reason, and the event can be sudden, feeling catastrophic at times and leaving you bewildered, wondering what in the world just happened.

You already know that the universe is uncontrollable and random, but when it happens, it's "Wow!" The power. Today's message from the Tower tarot is to acknowledge that changes can be sudden and abrupt, yet also offer great lessons on how life is truly a miracle.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, you know what it takes to stay true to yourself. Sometimes this self-preservation comes across as slightly stingy to others, but you realized a long time ago that giving to the point of self-deprivation only leads to resentment. You're too mature for that now, and you refuse to do that to yourself in the future.

On August 15, the Queen of Cups, reversed, is a warning against people-pleasing tendencies. Despite your knowledge about where to draw the line, a part of you may remain vulnerable to doing it. So, today's message is to stay true to yourself. It's not being selfish, it's called self-care and a life of balance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

Aquarius, you are a pretty complex character. You have emotional depth and high intelligence. Where did all this come from? Years and years of experience and deep personal analysis, the type of thinking that has helped you to grow into a stronger person.

But it's not time to stop considering where to grow, and on August 15, the Seven of Pentacles is an encouraging tarot card for personal development. Plus, it comes with an encouraging message. Don't stop pursuing your highest good, Aquarius. Today's tarot is a promise for gifts and rewards you can't measure in any way other than a life well-lived.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

Be patient, Pisces, because one day you will want to have no regrets for what you rushed but weren't ready to do. Today's Temperance card is a tarot message with significant advice for living wisely. It's a reminder to stop trying to rush the things that need more time.

You don't have to do things based on fear that you will miss out or that it won't get done if you don't hurry. Instead, starting on August 15, enjoy your experiences and use them to get to know yourself better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.