The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 11 - 17

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from August 11 to 17, 2025, is here. The week begins with Mercury stationing direct in Leo on Monday, August 11. This is phenomenal energy to begin the week with, as it brings movement and possibilities into your life. Take the time you need to process what you’ve been through since July 18, but don’t stop yourself from moving ahead.

To make full use of this energy, it will be crucial to know what you deserve, which asteroid Ceres will assist with as it stations retrograde in Aries on Monday, August 11. Ceres helps you to return to yourself and stop compromising what you are worth. This powerful combination of energy will intensify as Venus and Jupiter unite in Cancer, also on Monday, August 11. Lucky and abundant opportunities will help you understand how everything you’ve been through has led to this moment.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, August 12, retrograde Saturn in Aries will align with Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a surprise change of feelings or course of action. This is due to newfound freedom from restrictions, both in your life and in how you think about what you’ve been through. Then, as Mercury, now direct, in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, you will be compelled to take action. When you’re no longer hanging onto the pain of the past, you can turn your experience into gold and release all you no longer need. As the week comes to a gentle close, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus will rise on Saturday, August 16, helping you to regain your faith and trust that space is being made only because something better is in store for you.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, August 12

Take time to sit with your thoughts, beautiful Aries. On Tuesday, August 12, retrograde Saturn in your zodiac sign of Aries will align with Uranus in Gemini. A major epiphany will arrive that will help you sort out the process of Saturn retrograde and give you insight into where to take your life.

Advertisement

This energy involves you, so it will be important to create moments of solitude and silence to sit with your thoughts and sort through what arises. There may be an external event that serves as a catalyst, but be sure you give yourself time to process the deeper meaning of what arises, as this is a true turning point in your personal growth.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, August 11

Listen to the divine whispers, Taurus. Asteroid Ceres will retrograde on Monday, August 11. Ceres calls you to nurture your spiritual connection and wisdom so that you can understand the choices that you are meant to make. Although Ceres is retrograde, that won’t prevent you from taking action, so if the moment strikes, be sure that you are ready to strike back.

During this time, you may also want to consider reaching out to others for support or joining a workshop on how to refine your psychic abilities. It is essential to tap into this part of yourself in order to move through the current chapter of your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, August 11

Trust yourself, Gemini. It may have been a rough few weeks since Mercury first stationed retrograde in Leo on July 18, yet all of that is ending now. You may have experienced an increase in anxiety recently, along with the inability to communicate what you genuinely want. Yet, as Mercury stations direct in Leo on Monday, August 11, you will be receiving the clarity you need.

Advertisement

Use this energy to have any important follow-up conversations or journal about what has changed during this period. Remember that trusting yourself is the cornerstone for receiving luck, so don’t hesitate to choose the life you now know is meant for you.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, August 12

You deserve to be valued for what you bring to the table, Cancer. Aries energy impacts your career and professional success, so you may have to learn the qualities of this fire sign so that you can implement them in this area of your life. From leadership skills to courage, it can be difficult to step so far out of your comfort zone and embody the energy of Aries. Yet, as asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Aries on Tuesday, August 12, this becomes easier.

Ceres represents nurturing, care, and compassion, and so it will feel easier to find success in your professional life. You may also have a change of career on the horizon, as you will be drawn to help others, realizing that the greatest success is the difference you make in the lives of others.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, August 12

Nurture your dreams, sweet Leo. On Tuesday, August 12, asteroid Ceres will station retrograde in Aries. Unlike other retrograde periods, Ceres will actually be of benefit, as it will help you honor your personal dreams so you can make them a reality.

Advertisement

During this period, you must allow yourself to return to what you once dreamed of. Let yourself get back on track by returning to your authentic self. Focus on one small choice or action that you can do each week to get closer to your goals. Through it all, love yourself fiercely. Don’t let others steal the dreams that are meant only for you.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, August 15

You are your greatest source of wealth, Virgo. On Friday, August 15, Mercury in Leo will align with Mars in Libra, bringing to light innovative ideas and inspiration for how to live an abundant life. Because Mercury just stationed direct on August 11, it isn’t back to its normal pace just yet. This means that the energy of Mercury and Mars will linger throughout this week before peaking again on August 18.

You can take your time with this energy, yet it’s also important that you take action with it. Mercury in Leo will be tuning you into your intuition, while Mars in Libra represents taking action to manifest the life you deserve. You don’t need to look outside of yourself with this energy, but simply make time to connect with your inner wisdom.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, August 16

There will always be a reason not to, Libra, yet that doesn’t mean you can let it slow you down. On Saturday, August 16, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus will rise, bringing incredibly powerful energy, especially with the universe currently guiding you to take new chances toward expansion.

Advertisement

The Last Quarter Moon is a time of gentle release, and in Taurus, it asks you to let go of the reasons or excuses that you can’t make a change in your life. It helps to lessen the emotional ties to your comfort zone so that you can be in a place to take a chance on yourself. Be gentle with yourself during this time, don’t force anything, and don’t be too harsh on yourself for the process that you needed to go through to become the person you are today.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, August 11

Start making power moves, sweet Scorpio. Since July 18, Mercury has been retrograde in Leo, affecting your career trajectory and bringing an uncomfortable slowness to this area of your life. You may have felt confused as to where to go from here, or not have yet heard back about a new employment opportunity. All of that melts away as Mercury stations direct in Leo on Monday, August 11.

You will finally be able to see the purpose in the last few weeks. This will allow you to take advantage of the new job offers or salary advancements that start arriving when Mercury stations direct. Trust that you are ready for this new chapter and believe in your ability to make the power moves you need to achieve success.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, August 11

You can’t always predict your destiny, Sagittarius. Venus will unite with Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, August 11, creating one of your luckiest days of 2025. Venus rules themes related to money and investments, while Jupiter expands whatever it touches. You may be considering purchasing a home, relocating, or taking your life in an exciting new direction. Yet, it’s also a path that you would never have predicted for yourself.

Advertisement

Although Venus and Jupiter are set to bring in an abundant new direction, in Cancer, it also represents how you will feel. For far too long, you based your decisions on results when, in reality, you should have been making them according to how you want to feel. As the stars finally align, so will your destiny.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, August 11

Let yourself show how much you care, Capricorn. On Monday, August 11, asteroid Ceres will station retrograde in Aries. Ceres is the asteroid of compassion, nurturing, and care, and as it stations retrograde in Aries, you will be able to devote greater time to your personal life. This may create some contradictions as Mars just entered Libra on August 6, activating your career sector; however, you are always encouraged to strive for balance.

As Ceres stations retrograde, you may find yourself working from home or finding greater ease in prioritizing your personal life. This will help you not just improve your closest relationships and home, but finally understand what it means to have balance.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, August 16

You are safe now, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus will rise on Saturday, August 16. This lunation is all about preparing to receive what you are dreaming of for the future, so it is about release. Try to hold space to see that you already have taken everything you’ve been through and turned it into gold. You have taken the worst heartbreaks, the most challenging setbacks, and turned them into a life that resonates with your soul and speaks to your destined success.

Advertisement

While resiliency dominated much of your life to this point, you are entering a new era of receiving. You no longer have to be in fight or flight mode or simply get through what life doles out. Instead, you are safe. Safe to receive, to dream, and to no longer fear the past coming back to haunt you.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, August 11

Make space to get creative, dearest Pisces. Venus and Jupiter will form a divine union in Cancer on Monday, August 11, impacting your creativity, joy, and pleasure. You’ve been in work mode for the last few years, thanks to Saturn moving through your sign of Pisces. While Saturn will be returning to this area of your life for one last hurrah in September, it doesn’t mean that it has to feel the same.

You are a creative being. This isn’t just how you like to spend your free time, but it is attached to your destiny. To be creative is more than just picking up a paint brush or penning your latest poem. It involves being connected to your inner self. Use the energy this week to make space to get creative and prioritize enjoying your life. After all, that’s the purpose of all you’ve been through.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.