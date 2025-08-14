3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Good Fortune On August 15, 2025

On August 15, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune when the Moon aligns with Venus. Unexpected fortune takes place during this lovely Moon-Venus transit because the love we dream of is also dreaming of us. On this day, things are brought together, and happily, we might add.

Connections will form between people who had no idea the other existed, and friendships will be born from these magnificent connections. For three zodiac signs in particular, this day and its transit are all about staying open and just letting it happen. The fortune that arrives is unexpected because you never knew just how lucky you were and are. Welcome to the Luck Club.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You often expect to work hard for every gain, Capricorn. And so, on this day, when your luck turns around and things are seemingly handed to you, you take a moment to question your good fortune. It just seems too good to be true, and yet it's not.

August 15 seems to have unlocked the gate, and now you get to see just how amazingly fortunate you really are. The fun part is that you're not in control of this one. It's just happening, and all you need to do is allow it in.

This day provides you with the kind of mindset that feels freeing and less restrictive. You are way too into controlling everything, Capricorn, and during the Moon’s alignment with Venus, you're offered a new opportunity, a supportive relationship, or an unexpected gift. Embrace it.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Your mind is always racing, Aquarius, and while some might call that overthinking, it's just the way it is for you — and for the most part, it works. However, during this Moon-Venus alignment, you might find that it's not a terrible idea to stop and smell the roses.

Unexpected fortune might show up as a fresh idea, but only if you make space for it. You're always inspired, and when you get stuck, you feel frustrated. This day cracks open a space for you to indulge in new thoughts and fresh ideas.

August 15 hands you a moment to enjoy life, free of pressure or overthinking. Embrace it fully and know that pacing your thoughts is definitely a good thing. Let peace in, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Such a dreamer you are, and honestly, you'd have it no other way, Pisces. During the Moon-Venus alignment, you may experience a new and very special dream, and it will inspire you deeply.

This is definitely what you would call unexpected fortune, because living in one's head is a specialized kind of existence. For you, it means you have more to look forward to. Dreams become reality, and reality gets shaped by dreams.

Luck is on your side, Pisces, so trust in the cosmic magic that follows you around during this day, August 15. Don't edit yourself. Instead, allow your imagination to run wild and free. Manifest all that your heart desires!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.