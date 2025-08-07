The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve By August 17, 2025

By August 17, 2025, five zodiac signs' relationships will significantly improve. You can only gain clarity by walking the path of confusion, and this is precisely what you’ve been guided to do since Mercury first stationed retrograde in Leo on July 18. Yet, as the planet of communication stations direct on Monday, August 11, clarity finally arrives, and with it, the ability to take action.

This will be compounded by the high level of energy present as asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Aries, along with the lucky conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, both occurring on Monday, August 11. As Mercury turns direct, bringing answers, Ceres retrograde allows you to incorporate this breakthrough and take action knowing that luck is on your side. While all beneficial, it’s important to prepare yourself to start the week off strong, taking the lead and handling anything that arises.

While you will still be processing the astrological events of Monday throughout the rest of the week, you may have to make a choice or take action sooner than you think. On Friday, August 15, Mercury, now direct in Leo, will karmically align with Mars in Libra, indicating that you will be presented with an opportunity in your romantic life that holds the potential for greater connection and partnership. Be mindful of waiting too long or thinking that this chance will come again. You will then be guided to let go of the emotional weight of the past as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday, August 16. This is a chance to find peace and recognize that once you finally have clarity, there is no reason to delay in moving towards your heart’s greatest desire.

1. Aquarius

Relief finally returns to your romantic life, sweet Aquarius. You haven’t been able to trust your thoughts in the last few weeks, ever since Mercury stationed retrograde in Leo on July 18. This led to you feeling unsure if your relationship really was headed for the rocks, if you truly missed your ex, or if you could trust the new person in your life.

Regardless of your particular situation, your mind has been racing. You haven’t found clarity, and peace has been lost as well. Yet, through this process, you were urged to continue to show up, and not necessarily make a decision that you would come to regret later. While frustrating at times, all of this is finally ending, and relief won’t just return to your relationship, but to yourself as well.

Mercury stations direct in Leo on Monday, August 11. This will dramatically change your energy, but you must give yourself time to process all that’s happened. The purpose of this retrograde period was to have you heal from your past, learn to communicate effectively, and understand how your healing or wounding plays a part in your romantic choices. As Mercury stations direct, you will finally quiet your racing thoughts. It won’t feel like you're being tugged in opposing directions, and as far as your ex goes, you will be confident that they are meant to remain in the past.

2. Libra

Allow yourself to transform, dearest Libra. You are one of the most loving zodiac signs. This is no surprise, as you are also one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love. Yet, too often, you dole out love and compassion for your partner, and not enough for yourself. You thrive on being able to love, yet, in the quiet spaces, you often start wondering when you will be loved in the same ways.

While you’ve been working on advocating for yourself and prioritizing your needs, a change has already begun to take root in your life. This is what you will build upon when asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Aries on Monday, August 11. You will start to see the importance of loving yourself in the ways you have always shown up for your partner.

Ceres represents themes of love, nurturing, care, and compassion. In Aries, it has led you to strengthen your presence in your partner’s life and truly take on the role of an exceptional lover. Yet, there may have been a lack of balance, which is why, as Ceres stations retrograde on Monday, August 11, you will be guided through a process of transformation.

Use this time to start loving yourself as you’ve always needed. Be mindful of your energy, and avoid any codependent tendencies in your relationship. When Ceres is retrograde, it invites you into a space of transformation, centered around calling your energy back, focusing on yourself, and seeing if the person in your life truly can care for you in the ways that you need.

3. Capricorn

Embrace luck in love, sweet Capricorn. Although you tend to be more focused on your professional success and making money, your romantic life is still important to you. You must honor this truth within yourself. Just because you say you are fine on your own, or are living a full life, doesn’t mean that you are honoring your desire for connection. While your professional life has already begun heating up as Mars shifted into Libra on August 6, you are now entering a divine and lucky period in your romantic life. Shift your priorities and make space for romance, starting with being honest about what you truly desire.

On Monday, August 11, Venus will conjunct Jupiter in Cancer, bringing your luckiest day in love for the entire year. Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, and new beginnings, while Venus governs your romantic relationships and pursuits. When they team up together, you will be urged to positively improve your romantic life. Whether this means saying yes to a date or devoting quality time to your partner, what you do now will determine the course of your next year as Jupiter continues to move through Cancer until June 2026.

Give yourself the ability to have all you desire. You don’t just deserve a successful career, but a thriving romantic life. Don’t put off what you want for another day and instead utilize the luck that the universe is bestowing upon you to make your relationship everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

4. Scorpio

Let go of your past so it doesn’t ruin your future, Scorpio. With Uranus having recently entered Gemini in July, you are beginning one of the most profound periods for transformation in your life. This energy can help remove any stagnancy and reinvigorate your relationship and life path. But to fully embrace this opportunity, you must make sure that you’re not living in the past or carrying around old baggage.

While you have been moving through your healing process, you haven’t yet truly let your life represent the growth that you’ve undergone. You can’t heal and remain where you are, just as you can’t grow and find yourself in similar romantic patterns. To embrace the period of transformation that is now upon you, use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus on Saturday, August 16, to finally release the past.

A Last Quarter Moon is a time of closure and finality, yet it often involves your own emotional process rather than external events. In Taurus, this represents a time of healing and closure with your romantic past. If you are still carrying around heartbreak, obsessing over your ex, or keeping a current partner around simply because of comfort, it is time to start releasing these burdens.

You must make space in your life for what you want, and releasing the past is a crucial part of that. This would be an excellent time for a moon ritual surrounding closure and letting go, especially if you happen to have your Moon in Taurus. Write down what you want to release and be prepared to take action in your life so that you can be in a place to welcome a change of fate.

5. Aries

Take matters into your own hands, dear Aries. If you want to improve your relationship, settle down with a loved one, or ask that new person out, then you must be the one to take action. Normally, as the first sign of the zodiac, you go after what and who you want. However, with Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all retrograde in Aries, you are second-guessing yourself and having greater doubts. This is all part of the process, but it can’t stop you from taking action; otherwise, this moment will pass by.

Try to practice positive affirmations and get clear on what it is you are after, and why. It’s not enough to just say you want to improve your relationship or get back with your ex. You must be able to say why you want that and start planning for how you are going to approach the situation. Anything is possible, but you are the one who needs to start the process of making your dreams come true.

On Friday, August 15, Mercury, now direct in Leo, will align with Mars in Libra, bringing about a need for an important conversation or declaration. Mercury has been retrograde in Leo since July 18 and just stationed direct on August 11, so you may still be trying to see what this period was meant to teach you. However, Mars in Libra is helping you focus on your relationship so that you can achieve the true partnership energy that you desire.

At this time, you are urged to take action. Have that conversation, tell someone how you feel, suggest a way to improve your relationship without talking yourself out of it. Believe in yourself and your worthiness to have the love you’ve always deserved. You never know for sure until you ask, and right now is the best time to start having that conversation.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.