Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For August 11 - 17 — One Of The Best Weeks Of The Entire Year

Weekly horoscopes are here for August 11 - 17, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. The week begins on a highly positive note with the Moon in Pisces bringing us comfort, adding a little romantic energy into the mix as Mercury retrograde finally ends on Monday.

With Mercury retrograde behind us, Tuesday, August 12, is one of the best days of the year for relationships. Venus and Jupiter connect in a conjunction in the sign of Cancer, which helps us all embrace love, hope, and transformations. On the same day, the Moon in Aries shifts our focus to relationship dynamics. The Moon enters Taurus on August 14, further fueling the romance as we dream of love. Friendships will feel more essential at the close of the week with the Gemini Moon starting on the 16th. It will be a week where love will be expressed, connections will be more important, and communication will focus on healing.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 11 - 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, after last week's Full Moon, things may feel a little different as Monday's Pisces Moon cools things down, giving you some time to slow down. If you have been pushing ahead without rest, this is your moment to relax and be more introspective.

The Moon in your sign on Tuesday will feel exceptional, motivating you for more. Just be careful not to let your temper get the best of you with Mars now opposing your sign. You win more when you think things through, so this is your sign to continue to plan with intention. After all, you also have a supportive energy from the Venus and Jupiter conjunction on Tuesday lighting up that fire within that allows you to believe that anything is possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, amazing things are happening for you this week with the Venus and Jupiter conjunction making you feel totally in your element, more optimistic, and prepared to tackle any surprises. Although Mars and Saturn are opposing the energy, your duties could feel much more manageable as the intensity begins to break down.

This is a week of empowerment, and when the Moon is in your sign on Thursday, focus on bringing that beautiful Venusian energy you're known for. Give yourself a spa day and start visualizing the vacation you want to take. If you need to set a new savings goal, Mercury is now direct, making it easier.

The weekend energy reminds you to prioritize your value system. Be honest about what you want instead of focusing on what others may have.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your position at the top will be magnified at the beginning of the week with the Pisces Moon telling you to be present, responsible, and practical with your decision-making. If your energy has been consumed by tasks, this is going to be a good time for you to be more efficient and plan accordingly as Mars and Saturn’s opposition begins to lessen in intensity.

Early in the week, you will be in problem-solving mode, but there is more optimistic energy once the Venus and Jupiter conjunction begins to intensify on Tuesday. It is also a beautiful time for you to recharge and rest, especially during the Taurus Moon on Thursday.

Once the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, you can see that as the perfect opportunity to start something new now that Mercury is direct.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, what a week that awaits you with the Venus and Jupiter conjunction happening in your sign! If you've been feeling defeated, lost, or needing a sense of direction, this is your moment to reclaim your power. This week, you bounce back and focus on what you want to pursue without stopping.

There is also the Mars and Saturn opposition, which may have presented some challenges as you viewed the road head. Nevertheless, the Aries Moon on Tuesday will kickstart your passion and drive since it can bring a lot of insight into your relationship dynamics.

Once the Moon is in Taurus on Thursday, this will also help you to clear out any wounds that need healing within your relationships. The energy of reconciliation could be potent during this time as we all embrace a new beginning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it is still your season, and while the week can bring ups and downs, there’s a sense of hope with the Venus and Jupiter conjunction making you more comfortable with research and meditation. This is also a perfect opportunity for you to find your own power, bridge any gaps, and get closer to who you were meant to be.

Once the Moon enters Aries on Tuesday, this theme will magnify. Your season has been a time to discover your creative gifts and to be true to you. Continue visualizing your time at the top and creating more success this week.

The Gemini Moon over the weekend helps you connect with friends. Catch up and explore your neighborhood. You could even be inspired to join a club at work or school. Social energy is going to feel healing for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Pisces Moon early in the week will bring a lot of calm, especially within your relationships. Emotional vulnerability and transparency serve as a boost to develop a stronger bond with either your friends or your romantic partner.

The Moon's energy this week is very beneficial for you this week, helping you explore new learning pathways. You could be more focused on gaining a better understanding of a specific topic and expanding your knowledge.

The Venus and Jupiter conjunction this week will be very potent as it allows you to appreciate the friends in your life while expanding your social circle.

The weekend will usher in a new chapter relating to career goals. Now that Mercury, your ruler, is direct, you can rekindle your project, work on that new website, or focus on the things that bring you happiness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the theme of love will be very intense this week with Mars in your sign setting the tone for the energy to come.

On Monday, Pisces Moon inspires you to be a peacemaker, listening to all parties and focusing on their emotional needs. However, between Tuesday's Aries Moon and Mars in your sign, it'll be easy to get a little belligerent, so be mindful of your boundaries and think before you speak.

The Taurus Moon on Thursday will help you find your words as you dive into the romantic Venusian energy for anchoring. Things will feel lighter over the weekend, getting you back to your witty self. Others will be enamored with your charm.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as you continue to receive guidance from the universe, this week's Venus and Jupiter conjunction will add a supportive energy that helps you to pursue any plans you may have had regarding the educational sector.

If you've dreamed of going back to school or learning a new skill, this week you'll feel a lot more aligned with pursuing these goals. You now have a lot of confidence, and Jupiter will continue to reside in this part of your chart for the next several months, so take advantage of it.

This week, it becomes easier for you to work things out with your friends or romantic partners, while the Gemini Moon over the weekend might have you dive deep into your subconscious to find missing pieces of an ongoing puzzle from the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week, Venus and Jupiter illuminate an area of your chart that may have brought some challenging moments early in the year. However, through your experiences, you are learning how to tap into your inner warrior and acquire the tools needed to move forward with more self-assurance. This week is about not losing yourself and continuing to fight relentlessly for what you believe in.

With Mars now in Libra, you can continue the work you started last month with plenty of support from others, though you'll have to practice discipline. Prepare to utilize your planner and revise anything the Mercury retrograde may have made unclear.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Gemini allows you to brainstorm and to reach a compromise, especially with business partnerships. The new ideas you receive will help you continue to build on your existing project or conjure something new.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there's some absolutely beautiful energy happening within your relationship sector this week as the Venus and Jupiter conjunction helps you believe in love once again. This is a very important energy, especially if Mars' time in Cancer earlier in the year destroyed some relationships. This is a week to reconcile or reach out to someone you want to start fresh with, especially now that Mercury is direct.

The exciting energy from the Moon in Taurus starting on Thursday awakens your curious side. New topics might pique your curiosity since learning will feel more thrilling for you.

The Mercury-ruled Gemini Moon this weekend allows you to put into perspective this week’s experiences, but you could also benefit, since it will be the perfect time for you to recharge and take time for yourself if you need to rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Venus and Jupiter conjunction is illuminating for you this week. Mercury is now direct and the vibrant energy from those two lucky planets brings beneficial energy to your financial sector, making this a good period to be mindful of your spending habits.

Mars in Libra and the Aries Moon both add a lot of thrilling energy as both make a supportive aspect to Pluto in your sign on Tuesday. Your relationships will feel transformative, and this can be an excellent period to enhance your bonds with a romantic partner. Mars will also have you focused on successes, so expect to work very hard over the next several weeks.

However, don't forget to balance your love and work lives. Embrace the exciting energy, but also be mindful of your upcoming tasks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have a magnificent start to the week with the Moon in your sign bringing a sense of trust and security to your relationship sector. You are learning how to be more patient before Saturn enters your sign next month.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Aries shifts your attention to material stability and your possessions. The Mars opposition to the Moon highlights the work and energy you need to put into creating a strong foundation for your finances.

This is a week that fuels your ambition, helping you conceptualize new ideas and have them take flight. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction shows you that you are ready to take on the world and believe in your dreams.

You could also be very receptive to the romantic energy that this transit will bring you, allowing you to develop new trust and hope within the romantic sector of your life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.