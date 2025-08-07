Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 11 - 17, 2025

During the week of August 11 to 17, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. On Monday, August 11, Mercury stations direct in Leo alongside the Venus and Jupiter conjunction in Cancer.

Mercury direct always brings relief and a new sense of clarity. As Mercury stations direct in Leo, this is no exception. Embrace boldness and courage as you receive new opportunities and take your life in a radically new direction.

Luck truly is on your side, not just as Mercury stations direct, but also because of the divine union between Venus and Jupiter in Cancer. Jupiter is the luckiest planet in the cosmos, but Venus brings this energy as well. As the two planetary bodies unite, expect abundance to finally arrive. While this will bring a new zest for life through a redirection, it will also enhance themes of wealth and overall fulfillment.

While you are focusing on moving ahead and deciding which incredible opportunity to seize, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus will round out the week on Saturday, August 16. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus is one of peace and sweet release. Let go of how you thought your life would play out, so that you can take advantage of the inspiration this week and the abundant life that is waiting for you.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Notice how the universe is conspiring everything in your favor, Scorpio. Try to step out of your routine in the days ahead. Rather than focusing on the obligations or what didn’t go according to plan, hold space for your intuition and signs from the divine. You are entering one of your most epic life chapters, where anything is possible, yet you still need to be the one to choose it. Trusting in the process is crucial.

On Monday, August 11, Venus and Jupiter will unite in Cancer. This is lucky and immensely powerful energy that can help you completely transform your life, but you need to create the space to receive the message. Whether you are preparing for a trip, considering relocating, or starting a new job, you are backed by the force of the universe. Don’t sell yourself short and believe in your ability to have the life you’ve always dreamed of.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

It’s time for a gentle goodbye, dear Virgo. You are guided to bid farewell to the plans that you once had for your life. This isn’t because you aren’t destined for abundance or greatness, but because your previous plans have been holding you back from your destiny.

To release the idea of how you thought life would go, you have to embody a deep sense of trust in the universe. Make space and then practice patience as it’s filled in a new way that’s even better than what you could have planned for.

The Last Quarter Moon will rise in Taurus on Saturday, August 16. A Last Quarter Moon, especially in Taurus, is gentle and brings peace to your life. You no longer need to hang onto what isn’t meant for you. As David Wallace once said, "Everything I’ve ever let go has claw marks in it." You don’t need to hang on when you are meant to let go. Trust the universe and allow yourself to let go of your plans so that you can make room for the universe to surprise you.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Progress isn’t linear, Sagittarius. Oftentimes, you have to go back in order to move ahead, and that is precisely what you’ve been doing. You must review your previous steps and decisions to determine the direction you should take in your life. When you can hold space for this process, you can also be confident that you are working in alignment with the universe.

Mercury will station direct in Leo on Monday, August 11, helping you to take action toward your dreams. No matter how the last few weeks have felt, you have been making progress. You had to go back and sort through details, plans, and even long-lost dreams to know what is meant for you. Yet, now that you do, nothing is stopping you from moving forward. Take action this week, let yourself move forward, and be grateful that the universe is always on your side.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.