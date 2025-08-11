How The Abundant Venus-Jupiter Conjunction On August 12 Affects Your Zodiac Sign All Week

The abundant Venus-Jupiter conjunction on August 12, 2025, will affect each zodiac sign all week. The two planets will meet in a magical transit this week during the Waning Gibbous lunar phase. The star of the show will be Mercury stationing direct on August 11, followed by the Venus and Jupiter conjunction on August 12. This cosmic weather allows us to reflect with more depth on the messages from the Full Moon last week.

Love and romance may be on our minds, making this an excellent week to strengthen the connections we have with the people we love. This can also be a fruitful transit to have a better connection with our colleagues or co-workers as well.

Aries

This week is the perfect opportunity to start changing your mindset, Aries. The Full Moon’s impact has allowed you to ruminate over the past and recognize the things that you need to do to change what is holding you back.

This is a moment for incorporating more optimism and establishing healthy routines. The energy this week will help you to feel more determined to succeed moving forward.

Taurus

While the Full Moon last week may have had you focused on what you achieved in the past, during this lunar phase, you are learning how to give yourself grace. The Moon in your sign during the middle of the week allows you to feel aligned with your goals. If you feel behind on your tasks, you can get back on track since the week pushes you to have faith in yourself.

With the Venus and Jupiter conjunction, there is a realm of possibilities at your disposal as long as you continue to work hard and don't lose sight of your goals.

Gemini

The Moon in Pisces at the start of the week will be located at the highest point of your chart, prompting you to view the relationships that you have with the people closest to you. If you’re in a position of leadership, the energy this week will have you consider the power dynamics. This is a period to see if you help those around you and if they reciprocate.

With the Jupiter and Venus conjunction, you’re going to be more mindful of your actions. This also helps you to have a fresh start and work things out with others.

Cancer

At the start of the week, the Pisces Moon will feel very potent. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction happening in your sign allows you to awaken a part of yourself that may have been dormant. Love feels nourishing, exciting, and expansive this week, especially if you’re in a relationship and you want to elevate it.

Appreciate the energy that this Venus and Jupiter conjunction brings. You are learning how to discover your power and how to find your light in the dark.

Leo

Working well with others may have been the theme of last week's Full Moon in Aquarius, but this week is going to have you consider other aspects of your relationship dynamics. Your business relationships are evolving at this time, for example.

The Jupiter and Venus conjunction will also have you facing your emotions. The week brings opportunities for healing through the Pisces and Taurus energy, but also a fresh start with the Moon in Gemini closing the week.

Virgo

With Mars finally out of your sign, Virgo, you’re able to embrace the beauty of the Venus and Jupiter conjunction this week. The Pisces Moon, starting things off, will help you to feel a lot more centered with yourself and the people around you. You receive support as long as you allow it.

If you’ve been silent and held things in, this energy can help you open up and be more honest. And with Mercury Direct, the communication will flow a lot easier with fewer misunderstandings.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus, will play an important role this week, Libra. The magnificent energy from the Venus and Jupiter conjunction early on will help you to feel more empowered and in your element. Even with Mars in your sign, you know that you can incorporate the diplomatic energy that allows you to shine through.

The Pisces and Aries Moons early in the week allow you to protect your boundaries. Closing the week will be the Gemini Moon, helping you to get back on track and be more willing to communicate and work things out with others.

Scorpio

The energy this week is still going to be very beautiful for you, Scorpio. Now that Mercury is direct, reaching out to the people from your past may help you to release grudges, because you won’t feel the need to hold onto them any longer.

Venus and Jupiter will make a conjunction that opens your heart and mind, and allows you to learn from your past mistakes. Especially with the Gemini Moon later in the week, you will feel compelled to continue to learn new things, which will be the predominant theme of this Jupiter transit. Prepare yourself for a new adventure that involves your studious side awakening.

Sagittarius

There’s a lot of radiant energy this week that may feel like a saving grace for you, Sagittarius. After all, the Mars in Virgo transit may have left a little bit of a scar. But now that Mars is in Libra, you’re able to take charge and perhaps even lead.

Throughout the week, especially with the Moon in Aries, you’re going to have to learn how to be the person who holds themselves accountable. If your emotions keep getting the best of you, this is the time to be mature and talk things through. Others may look up to you during this period since you will be focused on winning, with Saturn in Aries making a trine to your sign, helping you keep sight of your goals.

Capricorn

Inspiration comes through with the Pisces Moon, so write things down and connect with your ideas. This is a momentous time with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in opposition to your sign.

When the Moon is in Taurus, you will feel great and nourished in all parts of your life. The Aries energy allows you to pursue your goals without stopping yourself. The Taurus and Gemini energy also gives you the determination needed to continue to push through.

Overall, this is a great week for you to set your dreams in motion because your future is going to feel very magnetic.

Aquarius

After the Full Moon in your sign, you may feel like a magnet with all the people who will be surrounding you. Before accepting the invitations, be mindful of your boundaries and allow yourself a moment to recharge during this Waxing Gibbous phase.

The Aries Moon will help you reconnect with friends and catch up, and this can be a perfect opportunity to spend time with friends and family. The Gemini energy allows you to feel more fascinated by love, and the Venus and Jupiter conjunction helps you to welcome it.

Pisces

You are blossoming, transforming, and elevating, Pisces. And the Venus-Jupiter conjunction is going to feel magnificent as it allows us to see your charismatic and beautiful energy. This phase is a perfect opportunity for you to reconnect with your artistic endeavors.

The Aries and Taurus Moons will help bring you the solid plans that the Full Moon may have blocked. And once the Moon is in Gemini, you will have the chance to reflect on your next action steps while you set your sights on the top.

