Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From August 11 - 17

The week of August 11 - 17, 2025, when we look at the weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign, we see that even though Mercury retrograde ends this Monday, the cards say keep your thoughts, feelings, and ideas to yourself. The Sun is in Leo until August 22. The North Node, which guides our primary focus during the year, remains retrograde through the entire month. Retrograde Lunar Nodes in zodiac signs Pisces and Virgo mean we still need to figure out what we want when it comes to spiritual matters, and that begins with self-care, health and mental wellness. The Saturn is retrograde, so our gifts and talents remain centered on inner work. Additionally, because Pluto is retrograde, our friendships may take a backseat to other priorities; we may be less inclined to engage with social media this month. In-person activities are expected to increase, thanks to the conjunction of Saturn and Pluto in retrograde motion. You will feel more confident about the future once you get your own inner life in order. The Moon will travel from Pisces to Gemini, indicating that this week is about self-reflection and prioritizing what is best for oneself. The weekly tarot card that we interpret for everyone from August 11 - 17, in addition to each zodiac sign's card, is The Hierophant reversed.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango | Photo: Africa images, Canva Pro

This is an exciting card because it's about the powers that be — government and politics — and it implies that we can expect to hear news about institutional revision, but your job is to focus on your inner spiritual world and your philosophical views about politics; avoid petty small talk before you get yourself, because you may change your mind. Mercury's post-retrograde shadow will end on August 25, so even though clarity returns in communication, there's still room for error. Again, writing, journaling, and self-evaluation are a must. You will feel closer to your higher power and inner voice through activities that involve meditation, self-reflection and spending time in nature. Try journaling over the weekend while the Moon is in Gemini, since Gemini rules communication. You might get the insight you need! Now, let's move on to see what's in store for each zodiac sign from Aries through Pisces, plus a message from the tarot.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for August 11 - 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, this week, focus on self-love. You are doing something huge for yourself; you are breaking free from a bad habit that has held you back from success this month.

The Devil, when reversed, is such an encouraging tarot card. Since you are so strong-willed, being unable to break away from anything that you know isn't good for you can be demotivating and demoralizing.

Now that Mercury retrograde ends on August 11, 2025, you feel a return of joy — laser in on that emotion. Get so familiar with how it feels to wake up proud of the things you're doing, and own it.

When you do, that sense of accomplishment will carry you through the entire week and keep you on the right path for your life.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, this week you regain traction in your daily routine and progress begins to flow smoothly, but you'll want to remain private. You are such a go-getter that when you aim to reach a personal or professional goal, nothing stops you from achieving it.

The path toward success has not been straight nor narrow, and struggle has been brutal, but you're enduring it. Mercury retrograde was a little bit ruthless in your home and with authority figures, but you set a foundation that you can build on now.

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is showing you that a turning point will manifest in your favor, and it gives you a chance to make up for lost time. The obstacle in your life has moved. The burdens are lifted. Whatever you felt was a hindrance becomes a powerful stepping stone that gives you an edge.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles

Gemini, this week you receive help from others, which enables you to do something beneficial for the public, but your giving will stay hidden from others. You are so generous, but you don't always show it to others.

You keep your acts of kindness to yourself. When the universe gives you money, you see it as a gift to invest in others, and that's why the Ten of Pentacles tarot card is such a meaningful one for you to get the week of August 11.

Mercury rules your zodiac sign, so when it stations direct this Monday, you feel a wave of relief. Gifts will start to pour in from all sorts of investments you made during the last few weeks.

Your gifts will come from the time, energy, resources, and people who know how you are. It's a repayment for all that you do, and it provides you with more opportunities to help others in the future.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Sun

The light of day is here, and it's illuminating your finances, Cancer. Yet, there will be some inner work you need to do before you see results on paper or in your bank account. Have you applied for a loan or attempted to start a new budget over the last few months? If not, it's an excellent time for you to focus on doing so and strengthening your economic positioning.

Perhaps you've noticed a behavior pattern that has negatively affected you in terms of spending, saving, or earning. All that is behind you now that Mercury direct starts on August 11. Your financial sector is ready for change, and you are prepared to take the necessary steps to achieve personal wealth.

Now, carefully and quietly, addressing those traits this week will help you spot what you can do to make better choices. The Sun says you can take what appears negative and turn it into your greatest strength. You can, and will, learn from the past and create a brighter future.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Six of Wands

When you do something good, what motivates you to do so? You prefer inner rewards to outer ones, but what's a Leo without some public praise? You may not care if people acknowledge you for a hard day's work or doing something kind, but it does feel good when you hear gratitude. You like it when your ego gets stroked (who doesn't).

You have a great week ahead of you, Leo, and for a variety of reasons. One, it's the last week of your birth month, so you are on a new trajectory. Second, Mercury retrograde ends in your zodiac sign, and you have mental clarity as a result. You know what you need to know, and answers start to flow to you super easily. But, on top of all those things, you have the Six of Wands tarot card.

This tarot is a beautiful card for you, since it means recognition and rewards for hard work, not the superficial kind either. You may get a check or money for something you did at a job, and that will make you feel oh, so good!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

What are your plans for this week? The week of August 11, resonates well for Virgo zodiac signs. Mercury, your planetary ruler, will no longer be retrograde beginning on August 11, which gives you back some energy to focus on external goals. You may decide to work on past projects that were stalled for whatever reason. You will also see some potential growth.

Being true to your zodiac sign personality, this week's tarot card, the Knight of Pentacles, warns you against overworking. You don't want to burn yourself out and sacrifice the quality of your work as a result.

You will also like to hold off on announcing goals or successes prematurely until you've verified the timing is right. Be patient, Virgo. This week will pick up speed, and you will thrive under its momentum; stay diligent, but more importantly, be wise.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Judgement

Libra, your inner thoughts and feelings are so important to you, and since you're an intuitive zodiac sign, the Judgement tarot card only verifies what you already know and do: listen to your inner voice.

The week of August 11, with Mercury retrograde ending, you may realize something you didn't see before. A partnership or friendship isn't as supportive as you initially imagined. You start to notice the red flags that once appeared green to you, and it changes how you feel.

The Judgement tarot card is a sign not to rush too far ahead to make snap decisions or to make drastic changes. Instead, it's a sign to tune in a bit more. You don't have to say anything until you're ready.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Seven of Swords

You possess a strong sense of character and are not easily fooled. You can sense when a person isn't being truthful or when something is amiss, Scorpio, and it can be a simple issue, unrelated to you, yet you feel it.

Retrograde Mercury ending in Leo the week of August 11 - 17, may have you imagining future changes in your career, perhaps related to the field itself.

Those secret assumptions, according to the Seven of Swords, are significant to research while you scope your hunches. You won't want to post thoughts on social without having sources to back up your beliefs.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands

Sagittarius, you might decide to keep something to yourself. You are so honest, and sometimes your truth can feel brutal to others. Have you been carrying a message in your heart that you want to share with others?

Perhaps you've held it back, especially during Mercury retrograde, which can cause you to think deeply about things that bother you.

The Ten of Wands, during the week of August 11 - 17, is a card of burden, one that you carry heavily on your back. So, despite your desire to share ideas, you may feel ready to open up about your thoughts, but reluctant to make waves just yet. Consider writing them down, talking with a therapist or trusted friend to sort out your mixed emotions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Queen of Wands, reversed

While everyone else will wonder whether or not they ought to open up or speak out, you'll be doing the opposite, Capricorn. The Queen of Wands, reversed, is a tarot card about keeping thoughts to yourself. And, with Mercury retrograde ending in your house of secrets, it's confirmation that now isn't the time. It's best to keep to yourself and embrace privacy.

This is a good time to engage in various self-preservation habits that keep what you don't want out in the open. Consider locking your phone, updating your passwords, and backing up your photos to the cloud. And share what you need to share with people you know you can trust.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, love and relationships are a focal point for you this week. The Sun and Mercury in Leo encourage you to focus on improving relationships. However, the week of August 11 - 17, your Seven of Wands, reversed tarot card, reveals confidence challenges. Someone's actions can influence your own, and their inability to take ownership rocks your confidence.

But don't worry. You'll understand more when you work on yourself. This week calls for introspection and personal growth, but you won't get what you need from others. You have to get it from yourself. Your feelings may reveal a lot about what you need from yourself and others. Your tarot advice is to do the shadow work and embrace change that helps you to gain confidence and inner strength.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Lovers, reversed

Be thankful for what you have, and when you think the grass is greener elsewhere, remember to bring yourself back to the present moment. The week of August 11, is about returning to the basics and reminding yourself of the value of step one.

Mercury retrograde ending in Leo teaches you that it doesn't matter how many times you have to hit the reset button; what matters is what you learn during the process.

The experiences you gain throughout life that help you become a whole and healthy person show you that deviations occur, but understanding why makes returning to yourself even more precious.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.