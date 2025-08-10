Here's each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for August 11, 2025. On Monday, our collective tarot card for the day is the Ace of Pentacles, reversed. It shows us that we may not have done something we wanted to do due to various reasons. Missing an opportunity can make you feel like you won't get a second chance, and it hurts to imagine that one moment could define the rest of your life.

It's possible to make up for lost time at an accelerated pace. One notable aspect is that Mercury, the planet that governs communication, will conclude its retrograde journey today. In astrological terms, this means we may have an opportunity to redo a few things that took place over the last few weeks. So, if you experienced setbacks or delays from July 18 to now, never fear. Here's what this means for each astrological sign and the area of focus based on a one-card tarot reading for today.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, August 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot for Aries: The Devil

Aries, it's true. When you let yourself fall back into old habits, it creates a loss of time.

However, it also teaches you a great deal about yourself, others, and what you need to free yourself from the past and make room for a brighter future.

Now with Mercury direct, you can regain the time you lost during this learning process. You can avoid what you need to prevent more quickly than before. You can see problems before they happen.

There's a lot of good coming to you now, so don't regret the past. Focus on the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot for Taurus: Three of Swords, reversed

Taurus, Mercury is direct, which helps you to feel like your home life is falling back into place. However, there may still be something you think is missing.

The Three of Swords is letting you know that there may still be some time needed to heal your heart from any sadness you experienced recently.

This may take another week, as you regain time lost from Mercury retrograde.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot for Gemini: Eight of Wands

Gemini, there are things you need to do, and sometimes you aren't sure if you can fully commit yourself. So, you overthink, and this may have caused you to lose time over the last month, possibly missing out on an opportunity.

However, the Eight of Wands is a promising tarot card to have on August 11, 2025. It lets you know that life is about to speed up, and with that, whatever you felt unsure about before will quickly become crystal clear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot for Cancer: Queen of Wands

Cancer, you are a sweet zodiac sign, and sometimes that kindness hurts you because you become a people pleaser.

The Queen of Wands tarot card reminds you to continue to be yourself, but to remember you don't have to do things to fix others or to make their lives better.

Your presence may be all that's necessary on August 11. What is needed will become apparent, helping you to see the role you play in the lives of others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot for Leo: Knight of Cups

Leo, you naturally pay attention to what's going on around you. You zoom in on the details and use that information to decide what you'll do next (or not). So, during Mercury retrograde, life felt like it was on pause or moving slower than usual.

But, now that things are changing, what the Knight of Cup wants you to know is not to lose what makes you special — your sensitivity. Use it to your advantage even more now that the pace of life is picking up, to avoid making mistakes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot for Virgo: Death

Virgo, you really do try to make things work, so when it comes to ending a relationship or situation, you prefer to wait to see if things will improve.

However, during Mercury retrograde, you may have realized that what you hoped for isn't going to happen, and now it's time to let things go organically.

And that's where the Death tarot card comes in for you. On August 11, things begin to resolve, and you are finally at a place where you're OK with it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot for Libra: Five of Swords, reversed

Ah, Libra, you are the peacemaker. When everyone else is making a fuss about something, it's you who brings messages of peace.

During Mercury retrograde, you may have thought a lot about this role in your life, and it was a heavy burden to carry. Many times, it seemed like there was no hope in sight.

But, on August 11, with the Five of Swords, reversed as your tarot card, it seems that the peace you worked so hard for is finally here — silence, quiet, and harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot for Scorpio: The World

Scorpio, luck can be evasive and hard to come by. As you endured Mercury retrograde until today, it may have felt like your good fortune would never arrive. However, the World tarot card is a positive omen.

It's a reminder that today marks the beginning of a new path. The hard work and effort you applied isn't for nothing. You not only grew emotionally through this process, but you are also braver and more determined. So, luck is coming, but guess what else? Results.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you may have thrived during Mercury retrograde, but now that it's over, there is actually a bit more disruption in your life.

There are things that you enjoy about studying your inner world, and when you have to be more open and honest, you're ready, but other people ... they may not be able to handle how honest you can be.

That's the overarching message of today's Ten of Cups, reversed tarot card: conflicts may come. But, don't let them get the best of you on August 11.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot for Capricorn: Ace of Swords, reversed

You may be a bit shy right now, Capricorn, due to all sorts of reasons. Mercury retrograde gave you pause so you can figure out what's best for you on an emotional level.

Starting on August 11, 2025, now that the planet is back in direct motion, you'll need to address the real reasons why you felt hesitant to do things.

The Ace of Swords, reversed is about recognizing what blocks your mental clarity so you can heal, grow and move on to the next phase of your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, sometimes people don't realize what they have until it's gone, and such may have been the case this summer. When you get the Three of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card, it's a sign that you often feel underappreciated by people you help.

During Mercury retrograde, you may have thought about it more than usual. The good news is that things are going to be much brighter for you in this area. Starting on August 11, 2025, people will notice your contributions, and you may begin to hear 'thank you' more often.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot for Pisces: Ace of Swords, reversed

Pisces, you are a sweetly spiritual zodiac sign, and you sometimes can't always read your hunches, especially if a person is being dishonest with you. On August 11, 2025, it's time for the truth to set you free.

Now that Mercury retrograde has ended, the Ace of Swords, reversed, shows you a new beginning starting. You may discover what you need to know and decide it's time to start a new path — either to establish complete trust or to break ties. There's no confusion about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.