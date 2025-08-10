Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 11, 2025

After August 11, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When Saturn and Uranus come together, as they do on this day, change stops being something we fear. In fact, we start to welcome it in, even if we aren't sure of where it's going.

This rare alignment brings relief to three zodiac signs and shows us that life doesn't have to be as hard as we've experienced. It's definitely time for positive change, and we are finally ready and accepting of it. This transit represents the idea of structure meeting freedom. After a long period of stress, we finally hit a break, and it hits us on a very practical level. We're not just over it; we're prepared to make the best out of our circumstances. This alignment has the potential to change lives for the better.

1. Taurus

Taurus

You're not exactly the type of person who looks for permission to do anything, Taurus. Yet, you may find that on August 11, when Saturn and Uranus align, the cosmos gives you permission to let go of something that you know only brings you down.

You're at the point in your life where if it robs you of joy, you know you can't have anything to do with it, and this looks like Day One of the new plan. You aren't cruel, but you are now able to establish boundaries.

If something in your life was unnecessarily hard for you to bear, then on this day, you come to realize that it's not yours to carry. Not any longer, at least. You are now free, Taurus. Run!

2. Leo

Leo

On August 11, a difficult period ends, and you will know it as truth, Leo. Saturn, in alignment with Uranus, pulls you right out of survival mode and helps you regain your focus. Whatever you've been struggling with finally begins to turn around.

You may notice small signs of progress that lead to bigger breakthroughs. You'll want to follow that lead, Leo. August 11 exists for you as a turning point, and one that you'll want to trust in.

You'll notice that all of the pain of the past really isn't a part of this day's agenda. In fact, you may want to walk away from the past altogether. Why return to something that no longer works for you? You're on your way now, Leo.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius

On August 11, something that’s been wearing you down finally lets up, and oh, what a relief it is, Aquarius. Saturn's alignment with Uranus is not only powerful, but it's also healing. And you need some serious healing, don't you?

We're looking at how you walk away from something that you find to be toxic and wasteful of your precious time. That you gave in to it at one point is just something you'll have to deal with, but as of now, you're ready to bolt free.

So, it's been decided by your higher self, Aquarius: you deserve a break. Freedom. A chance to live and love again. You've earned this and you know it. Time to kiss the hard times goodbye.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.