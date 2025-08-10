Love Horoscope For Monday, August 11, 2025 — Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over

In today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign, Mercury retrograde ends in Leo. Starting on August 11, 2025, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

While challenging at times, Mercury retrograde does serve a purpose, which is to help you hear your inner voice. You’ve learned that while you may want to live a quiet and unassuming life, that doesn’t mean it’s meant for you. You may need to stretch your comfort zone beyond its limits and become fearless and bold in romantic pursuits to create a life you love. It’s time to trust yourself and take that leap of faith to have a healthy and exhilarating romantic life. Let's see what else is in store for your astrological sign starting this Monday.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 11, 2025:

Aries

Express your intentions, dear Aries. Mercury has been retrograde in your house of romantic commitment and marriage since July 18.

This provides a review period for you to determine if your current connection aligns with your desires and to clarify your intentions.

As Mercury stations direct on August 11, you are being guided to express your intentions clearly and without hesitation. Don’t worry about how it’s received, just be honest about what you’ve learned.

Taurus

Everything is finally clear, sweet Taurus. During the last few weeks, matters in your relationship and at home have been put on pause.

No matter how much you wanted to make a decision or move ahead, you weren’t able to. While this has brought frustration, it’s also allowed you to understand what is important to you in this new chapter of your life.

Now that you know Mercury is direct, it’s time to take action — no more excuses.

Gemini

Make amends, beautiful Gemini. Mercury has been retrograde in your house of communication, making it difficult to express yourself since July. In this process, you also likely have said things that you didn’t mean, or in a way that was harsher than necessary.

As Mercury stations direct today, be sure that you’re open and willing to make amends for what has occurred. Trust in your ability to express better what you are trying to say, and don’t be afraid of simply saying I’m sorry.

Cancer

Nothing is as bad as it first appears, Cancer. Since Mercury began its retrograde journey, you’ve been working through themes of self-worth and stability.

This has brought clarity regarding your need to establish your financial security, rather than relying on a partner to take care of you.

Use this energy to work on business plans and start learning how to approach your romantic life more healthily.

Leo

Trust yourself, dearest Leo. Understandably, you haven’t felt like you could trust yourself in recent weeks as Mercury was retrograde in your zodiac sign. However, as Mercury stations direct, it’s essential to reflect on what you’ve learned.

You've learned to trust yourself without second-guessing. This growth process was designed to help you discover new truths about yourself, as well as what that means for moving forward in your romantic life.

Virgo

The truth is never confusing, Virgo. Although you’ve had to encounter some brutal truths over the last few weeks, you are now understanding that everything is happening in your best interest.

Mercury direct in Leo affects your house of intuition and healing, enabling you to piece together the emotional puzzle and gain the clarity you need in your romantic life.

While the truth can be uncomfortable, it’s never confusing. Let yourself receive the divine wisdom that is available to you.

Libra

Call it for what it is, sweet Libra. You can’t repaint the truth, no matter how much you’d like to at times. During Mercury retrograde, your relationship and friendships were called into question as you became aware of new information.

This may have involved a secret coming to light or the realization that people aren’t who they claim to be. Now that you know the truth, it’s time to invest in redirecting your life.

You hold power over what you will allow, so if you want a better relationship, it's time to stop accepting less.

Scorpio

You never need to prove your worth, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde was a period to help you understand that you don’t need to prove your worthiness for love, or the kind of person that you are.

This encourages you to step back into your sense of authenticity and trust that those meant to be in your life will always see you for who you genuinely are.

As Mercury stations direct, expect to be recognized for your work. You will receive confirmation of your worthiness; however, it may come from an unexpected source.

Sagittarius

Embrace your new beginning, Sagittarius. Leo energy governs your house of luck and new beginnings. While Mercury was retrograde within this fire sign, it became difficult to move forward or put your plans into action.

However, now that Mercury is stationing direct in Leo, you are encouraged to embrace your new beginning.

Set course for the life of your dreams and allow yourself to take action on deepening the love that already surrounds you.

Capricorn

Small steps add up to significant progress, Capricorn. You tend to focus on the end results when it comes to your goals and aspirations.

While admirable, this process can often lead to decision paralysis, where you struggle to see how to begin transforming your romantic life.

As Mercury stations direct in Leo, try to focus on the small steps. Scale back what you expect from yourself and recognize that having the love of your dreams is more about the process than racing to the finish line.

Aquarius

Sort out any misunderstandings, dearest Aquarius. Mercury will station direct in Leo today, offering you a chance to sort out any misunderstandings.

Whether these issues arose within your relationship or reflect the confusion you’ve felt within yourself, it’s essential to address them.

Talk through what has felt confusing or off, but be sure you’re not sabotaging a great relationship simply because you’re scared of being hurt again.

Pisces

You can finally see how everything is falling into place, sweet Pisces. Mercury retrograde was meant to help you understand what you need to feel like your best self.

This has affected not only your romantic relationship, but also your living situation and the work you do. While you’ve yet to be able to put your lessons into action, all of those changes are as Mercury stations direct.

Use this time to implement the changes you know you need and continue to build a life that feels good to your soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.