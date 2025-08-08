Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting August 11

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of August 11 - 17, 2025. August 2025 is a Ren-Wu (Horse) entering Gui-Wei (Sheep) month. Begin with kindness on Monday, August 11, as the energy of Ren Zi (壬 子) encourages the emotional outpouring of forgiveness and love. To love others isn't always easy, but maintaining balance in yourself and life is essential to avoid pettiness, anger, and resentment; they will block luck. Instead, consider others as being higher than yourself.

Advertisement

On Gui Chou 癸 丑 Tuesday, August 12, do things that build your dreams and wishes. The foundation of luck is set by the end of the day. Expect challenges on August 13; however, your inner strengths and growth opportunities will manifest. Friday and Saturday, August 15 - 16, are when you see the signs of luck arriving.

Luck will be a by-product of emotion and passion. Do things you love. Listen to your heart and be true to yourself. Avoid lying, trying to cut corners or helping yourself at the expense of others. Three Chinese animal signs, due to their honest and tender natures, will feel very satisfied with how the week turned out by Sunday. Let's find out what this means, according to Chinese astrology.

Advertisement

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, luck arrives for you through partnership starting on Monday, August 11, 2025, and it's a special kind of good fortune because it encourages you to lead with your heart. You are more tender than people often realize. You love to help others, and that's what makes you such a great friend. Being part of a group and looking out for your friends and family is what enables you to attract opportunities into your life.

On Monday, do something that you have always wanted to do for someone you care about. Starting the week with an act of generosity will help set the tone for luck to find you. On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, begin a meaningful passion project; passion is an essential element of the work. If possible, try to avoid taking on any new projects or scheduling important meetings on Wednesday or Thursday, if necessary, to create a sense of calmness.

Advertisement

Be a problem solver and gain favor from others by focusing on the group's goal, rather than your personal agenda. Creating positive relationships will attract new opportunities and have others thinking highly of you; their happiness will foster positive energy and experiences in your life.

Over the weekend, you'll discover that luck arrives in many forms, but one of the ways you may see it most is in your relationships. You may feel closer to specific individuals and realize that the depth of a true partnership bears the signs of a long-lasting friendship.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, you are lucky in love the week of August 11, 2025. You'll discover who your greatest supporter is on Monday. Pay attention to who the person is that balances your life the most when there are problems. The people who offer to help you when you need assistance will stand out from others, and you'll have an idea who your tribe is.

On August 12, 2025, initiate new relationships and friendships. This is a day for socializing. Go out and try new things; if you get an invitation to a social event, seize the opportunity. The door of partnership is opening for you, and it will be fortunate.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025, is a day dedicated to your animal sign, and it's time to release the things that you know aren't helpful for your future. It will be a painful process, and one that may last through August 25, 2025. However, you will know where to start and see signs of hope for the future.

You had a rough start to August since the 1st was a Danger day, and there are two Destruction days in your sign. However, staying true to your heart will help you navigate the hardships. You are headed toward a much brighter future, and even if life seems challenging on Wednesday, it's the day luck arrives for you.

Advertisement

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, what makes this week lucky for you is your attitude and healthy friendships. It rarely changes. You are an optimistic animal sign. When life gets hard, you work through the troubles. When life is easy, you are the same, you enjoy the moment and embrace the happiness in your life.

Advertisement

Monday, August 11, 2025, is likely to be an easy day for you, as it aligns with your mindset. Because you have a loving and giving personality, you can naturally act charitably. If you already have something planned that involves helping others, consider doing twice as much as you originally intended. You might be able to get others involved to create more positive energy for the week.

On Thursday, August 14, a Danger day, your helpful and carefree personality may be precisely what someone needs in their life. Check in with friends and family to see if anyone has a need. You may find that you're a hero in the lives of others. Your intuition might speak to you in a very sudden way. Listen to it and learn, as it's a valuable skill that will become even more powerful on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Sunday is an open day. This is the day when your luck arrives. You may receive an invitation to go out with friends or family and meet someone special. If you have the day planned out, your goals will be reached, but you'll have a very serendipitous discovery that prepares you for the rest of the month. You'll end the week strong!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.