5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On August 11

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week, from August 11 to 17, 2025. With the Pisces energy starting things off, we will experience a Jupiter-themed week. The Aries Moon on August 12 will face off with Mars in Libra, bringing back the themes from the Mars and Saturn transit. Things will improve once the Moon enters Taurus on August 14, allowing us to enjoy the playful and romantic energy. The Gemini Moon on August 16 then meets up with Mars in Libra and Pluto in Aquarius, showing us how we can brainstorm new ideas and collaborate with others.

Five zodiac signs in particular will be greatly impacted by the week’s transits. They will feel the energy the strongest and will take the initiative when it comes to planting seeds for their dreams. As a result, these signs will believe in themselves and embrace the new ideas and perspectives that this cosmic weather brings.

1. Pisces

The Moon in your sign opens this week with a sense of accomplishment and deep understanding that reminds you that anything is possible. Don’t get lost in your imagination. Instead, start taking control and plan out the steps to reach your dreams. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction on August 12 will be groundbreaking and the perfect balance to the Mars and Saturn opposition from a few days before. Social circles expand, and your romantic story can officially begin since the transit opens you up to deeper emotional bonding, either with an existing partner or someone new.

This week allows you to work on building a stronger foundation that is linked to your value system, which will be amazing as you prepare for Saturn’s ingress in your sign next month. It becomes easier to put plans into action with Mercury direct on August 11. You have the vision, and now is your moment to put those puzzle pieces in place. The Taurus Moon echoes the Venusian theme of understanding and balance. Meanwhile, the Gemini energy towards the end of the week brings enlightenment, patience, and confidence. The transit helps you to believe in the power of love as the Moon connects with Mars in Libra.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, this week, it will feel thrilling to meet new people as the Jupiter and Venus conjunction helps water signs expand their horizons. Expect to connect with your intuitive and imaginative side when the Moon is in Pisces at the beginning of the week. Mercury is direct on August 11, helping you to learn from mistakes and create new strategies for success. Now that we are seeing the potency and beauty of water energy, it could feel like the prologue to the wonders that the Saturn in Pisces transit will bring.

At this time, you are ready to put in the work since there is a deeper understanding of the overall process when it comes to your career or academic goals. You will be more flexible with changes and more willing to work things through with colleagues or classmates in a compassionate and understanding way. Don’t be too critical or judgmental; instead, learn to see other people’s perspectives. There are beautiful elements here that will help you develop a greater appreciation for learning new things and evolving your skillset. The transformative elements of this week bring to light your gifts, and others will see your intelligence and talents.

3. Taurus

Your ruling planet, Venus, will be making a conjunction to Jupiter, a thrilling period that will make you feel more comfortable and self-assured. You receive the guidance and knowledge from those you respect early in the week with Mercury stationing direct. Those projects you had on your mind will now feel manageable and your dreams attainable once the Moon is in Aries. Any conflicts could be resolved through the Venus and Jupiter transit, becoming stronger on August 12.

Don’t hold onto grudges at this time, and instead focus on moving on and releasing. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction brings a prosperous energy that will help to open doors. However, in order to receive the gifts, you need to learn how to change your mindset to motivate yourself and bring in more opportunities.

The Moon in your sign this week sparks your ambitious energy. As you connect with your ideas, the Gemini Moon allows you to bridge those concepts you reflected on during the Mercury retrograde transit. Focus on developing an abundant mindset and allow yourself to believe in the magic that you can create during this time.

4. Sagittarius

The Jupiter and Venus conjunction brings you the keys to unlock your heart’s desires. This is a time for you to get out of your head and start to embrace what you may have locked away in your heart. If fear has been your motivator, then you will experience a period of calm and relief during this week. The Aries Moon adds flirtatious energy that gets you to socialize.

During the Taurus Moon, trust your process and let go of your insecurities because the energy now is ushering in your new beginning. Embrace the new friends you could meet during the Gemini Moon. Ask for help if you need it and don’t bottle up all of your emotions. If you do not feel comfortable sharing, write down what you feel through journaling. If you desire to embark on a new learning journey, go for it. Read those books, take the free courses, or utilize those mentors who inspire you. The Jupiter and Venus conjunction may also bring a financial boost.

5. Cancer

The Pisces Moon early in the week shines a light on your philosophies, ideas, and the direction you want to go forth. Don’t try and impose your ideas on others, and instead listen to them and be diplomatic. The Moon in Aries will be an industrious transit that will have you fighting for your dreams and not losing sight of your goals. After Mercury stations direct, it can be a blessing to experience the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in your sign. This radiant energy will have you feeling very supported throughout the week, bringing new ideas, perspectives, and expansive energy in the realm of love.

Through this transformative transit, you could see how your relationships evolve for the better because love will feel healing. Honoring your dreams can also be part of this illuminating time, especially with Mars and Saturn still in critical parts of your chart, evolving your relationship with work. Nevertheless, the two benefics unite to open your heart and mind, to reconcile, and to be the mature and compassionate friend or leader to others. A world of opportunity awaits, and this week makes you conscious of this. After the challenges from the Mars and Saturn transit, you can get back to dreaming big.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.