Life Gets Much Better For These 4 Zodiac Signs After August 11, 2025

After August 11, 2025, life gets much better for four zodiac signs. Mercury retrograde, be gone! And, just like that, it goes direct. Phew, and thank you. Our personal lives start to make sense again, and the things that fell out of line start making their way back to the center.

For four zodiac signs, the signs are clear, and we are most definitely listening. This day is all about getting back to business, even if that business is romantic, creative, or lifestyle-oriented. Whatever it is, these zodiac signs will breathe a sigh of relief on August 11, knowing that Mercury retrograde is well and truly over.

1. Aries

For you, Aries, Mercury direct clears up a communication issue that's been bothering you for a while. On August 11, someone says exactly what you needed to hear, or you finally say what’s been building up inside, and the release is liberating.

Because of this released tension, things are now able to move faster and more smoothly. You feel as though you've finally got your mojo back. You've got purpose and energy, and it's all good from here on out.

The signs on this day show you that, yes, mishaps do take place, but you needn't get lost in them. You're on the right track now, Aries, and Mercury direct shows you that it's all about to get better.

2. Cancer

A question that’s been sitting heavily in your heart finally gets an answer on this day, August 11. It really goes to show you just how powerful Mercury in retrograde can be, because when it's over, everything snaps back into place.

Before the planet went direct, you may have felt overwhelmed, like you were traveling in darkness. Well, the direct motion brings in the light, and it truly does help.

Now, you can get back to doing the things you love once again. You feel as if it's a sign to believe once more, to not let go of those dreams, and to not get sucked up in the negativity. You'll be just fine, Cancer!

3. Libra

Mercury direct basically wipes clean the slate that held you in confusion. You really aren't fond of this retrograde action as it totally upsets the balance, and you, as a Libra, certainly do crave balance.

On August 11, you pick up on a sign that shows you that it's all over, meaning the confusion, the brain fog, and the general feeling of disorder. Life is about to get back to normalcy, and for this, you are ever so grateful.

The message is that you're back, Libra. There's no time to waste and no more feelings of uncertainty or dread. You're back on your feet and you know exactly what you want to do next.

4. Pisces

On August 11, the universe speaks your language again, meaning that the weird, confused manner by which everything was going is now at an end. Mercury going direct lifts the veil, and the confusion of the past few weeks begins to clear.

During the first day of Mercury direct, you feel more grounded and much more like yourself again. This enables you to pick up on the good signs that are all around you.

You feel as though order is being restored and that you can trust what's ahead, as opposed to the bizarre feeling of not knowing what's in your future. You can re-install your trust once again, Pisces, knowing that you call the shots. No more topsy-turvy world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.