Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 11 — Venus Aligns With Jupiter

In today's daily horoscope for August 11, 2025, Venus and Jupiter will meet in Cancer. Their conjunction is like a secret handshake between love and expansion. For each zodiac sign, the old scripts about what family should be and how to change yourself are up for revision.

Ask yourself if what you are doing now is for yourself or to meet what you perceive others want you to be. Doors to your heart are open, walls soften, and intimacy can deepen magically without trying. Let's explore what this means for each astrological sign.

Daily horoscopes for Monday, August 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’ve inherited so many definitions of safety, but know security is a place where you can cry at the dinner table without apology. Maybe you don’t need to "go back home" to heal — perhaps you build it yourself, brick by emotional brick.

On August 11, 2025, during Venus conjunct Jupiter, old family ghosts don’t scare you anymore. They bore you. Tell a new story.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your close loved ones are hanging onto your words like they might learn something about themselves in the reflection. Write your personal mythology in your personal planner or on a piece of paper on August 11, 2025.

During Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, language is less about being understood and more about making beauty from your backstory.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ve spent a lifetime collecting curiosities, but today asks you: what do you value when no one is watching? This horoscope is about wealth in the soul's pocket.

On August 11, 2025, during Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, a richness that no one can repossess. Can you stand tall in your resourcefulness without trying to make a bargain?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there’s something magnetic in the way you take up space. You have to show up as the living shrine of your inner survival.

On August 11, 2025, the mask is off, and you’ll get to feel what it means to be seen on your terms. During Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, ask yourself where you have shown softness to stay safe, and what does your real power sound like when it speaks?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’ve been speaking so loudly in the world that you forgot how potent your inner monologue can be.

How can you disappear into yourself just long enough to remember what you were before the world tried to mould you into societal expectations on August 11, 2025?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, some of your friends feel like lifetimes and lifelines. What’s landing for you right now is the understanding that belonging is all about soul resonance.

Take August 11 as a chance to see what it means to have heart-warming revolutionary connections. During Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, the type of kinship you experience demands a shared vision.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, you remember that your desires don’t need to be palatable. As you’re not just rearranging the furniture in your life, you’re redesigning the floor plan.

On August 11, let your ambition offend people if it must. Legacy is both what you leave behind and what you’re unafraid to claim now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’ve been playing it safe with your passion, and now it’s time to go all the way in. Your reality reflects the beliefs you hold within, so what is it mirroring back to you?

A tremendous breakthrough in your beliefs can occur on August 11, 2025, which opens you up to more love for life. And, during Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, a new thirst for what it looks like to craft a life that feels alive and beating.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it might feel a little strange with how deeply you can experience intimacy today, because it’s less about bodies and more about soul-to-soul contracts. Can you let someone see behind the laughter?

During Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, vulnerability is a pilgrimage into understanding ourselves and others that can’t be rushed. On August 11, 2025, don’t just explore new terrain, let yourself be explored.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the people closest to you are either helping you remember who you are or making it harder to do so. Today, the question is: what are you partnering with? Tradition or truth?

Legacy or longing on August 11? You don’t need a perfect union. You need a real one during Venus and Jupiter in Cancer. One that stirs your ambition and respects your tenderness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, in the name of expansion and rebellion, you’re here to deepen your devotion to your rituals, your wellbeing, your body’s intelligence.

Turn off the performance metrics and listen to your inner cycles. On August 11, what would it mean to create a morning routine that feels like a sanctuary and not a schedule?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’ve never been afraid of dreaming, so romance your inner creativity — light candles before your notebook. Dress up to paint alone in your kitchen.

Whisper secrets to your journal like it’s a confessional booth on August 11. What part of your inner child has been waiting to be adored through the act of creation?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.