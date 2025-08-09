Why Astrologers Want Every Single Zodiac Sign To Mark August 12 On Their Calendars

Every once in a while, the planets align to bring something truly wonderful into our lives — which is why astrologers want every single zodiac sign to mark August 12, 2025, on their calendars. According to astrologers, August 12 is one of the luckiest days of the year, especially for relationships, because Venus (the planet of love) and Cancer (the planet of luck and abundance) connect in a powerful way.

According to an astrologer named May, this auspicious planetary pairing is much-needed after a year that so far hasn't exactly been easy on relationships.

“Our girl Venus has been through the wringer since January 2025," May explained in a video. "That is all about to change."

Astrologers want everyone to mark the Venus and Jupiter conjunction on August 12, 2025, on their calendars.

Venus is the planet of love, and its energy largely determines how love and relationships play out in our lives. According to May, since Venus has been through a lot so far in 2025, and as a result, relationships have certainly been tested.

This all started in January, when Venus "met up with Saturn and tested your relationship, your self-worth, your self-esteem, and asked you, 'Is this going to stand the test of time or is this a waste of time?" May explained. "And in March, Venus went retrograde and decided to meet up with Neptune, and got eclipsed,” which is around the time you likely noticed something about someone that you simply couldn’t unsee.

Then, May continued, Venus finally went direct in April — only to meet up with Saturn and the North Node, forcing every single zodiac sign to make major decisions in their relationships.

"Truly, only the brave survived that one," May admitted.

The challenging energy only continued into June, when Venus was in Taurus while squaring Pluto, even further testing relationships as "potential fears could have been projected onto relationships," May said. Many people may have acted on these fears in July when Venus connected with Uranus, the planet of upheaval and rebellion, affecting anyone who felt like they were losing themselves in their relationship.

August 12 is the day relationships finally take a turn for the better.

While Venus and Jupiter connect once a year, this year, it happens in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which only happens once every 12 years, according to May. Better yet, it lights up the sky a day after Mercury retrograde finally ends, which can only be positive for love.

Despite happening once a year, May explained that this year's Venus-Jupiter conjunction "is so powerful, it is so destined, it is so meant to be." This is the time single people meet the love of their life, married people get a dose of extra luck in their career and finances, and those looking to take the next step in their relationship receive a green light from the universe to get engaged or married.

“It’s the best day of the year," May said, "so make sure you mark your calendars and go on that date.”

Sure, it might not always be easy for you to step outside of your comfort zone. But with a little push, each of the zodiac signs have a chance to experience abundance in love in a way that they've never felt before. From meeting their dream person to simply reinforcing their relationships, expect better stability come August 12.

Of course, the universe does sometimes work in mysterious ways. It won’t always be smooth sailing, as according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, “Venus is going to square Saturn and Neptune, which can indicate that delusions are revealed in relationships, or it could also mean that you’re having serious business like meetings.”

Despite this fact, this transit is also aligning with the fixed star Sirius, which means that there will be more harmony and balance in your life. Even if you aren’t fixated on love or your career, balance in your family life or better creativity is just around the corner.

