The Tarot Horoscope Message For Your Zodiac Sign On August 10, 2025

The daily tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on August 10, 2025. The Moon enters Pisces, the zodiac sign that rules the Moon tarot card, so on Sunday, we find that our energy is in alignment. If you are sensing that a part of your life remains undefined, you're likely right. That's the opportunity hidden behind the meaning of the Moon tarot card, and the way to figure things out is through your spiritual side.

Starting today, it's time to research and explore, but don't expect to find all of the answers. Explore your emotions. Figure out what you feel. It's through your feelings that you'll see what you need to do next, and you'll have the internal buy-in to commit to it. Now, let's explore what this means for each astrological sign in astrology starting on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Sunday, August 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands

A door to the spiritual realm opens for you on Sunday, Aries, and it's a joyful time of celebration. As an Aries, you rule the head, and often you stay in your mind. But today, your tarot card message from the Four of Wands invites you to connect with your heart.

On August 10, 2025, the spiritual veil lifts, and it allows you to peer into what's beyond the things you can't see right now. Today's message is to explore what evades you with an open heart and mind. Don't overthink it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Cups, reversed

Not all friendships are created equal, Taurus. Today's message pertains to your friendships and the people in your life who make the world a sweeter place.

You're a very driven zodiac sign, so often you don't notice when someone has withdrawn emotionally. You are too busy getting things done; however, today, you'll see that it's been a while since you had a chat with a friend, and you will wonder why.

Today's message from the Page of Cups, reversed, is about the creative process that happens among friends. Reaching out to someone may open the door to new energy, the type you didn't even know you needed. And it may inspire you to slow down and spend more time on the things you enjoy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Swords, reversed

Gemini, you are an energetic zodiac sign, of course, because Mercury, the fastest planet in astrology, rules you. So, today's tarot card, the Four of Swords, reversed, pushes you to do the things that you love to do with passion.

Your message for today? You will not want to procrastinate on August 10. Instead, you'll want to get out into the world and do the things that you know you ought to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you may find yourself in an excellent position to take care of your heart in a way you have always wanted to. The Three of Wands, reversed, is about a slow growth in projects or relationships you're a part of right now. And, unfortunately, your identity is closely tied to your performance.

On August 10, you're encouraged not to worry about how long something takes to do. You may find that there was a reason why life was full of stops and pauses. The universe often looks out for you and sees way ahead of your visibility.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Pentacles

Leo, you are a giver, but sometimes people don't see that in you. You tend to sit back and wait to see when the right opportunity will present itself. You like to help people, but the timing needs to be just right.

The message from the Six of Pentacles is about thoughtful generosity, and you may feel slightly judged by others because of waiting.

The best advice from the tarot is to focus on your heart and what feels right for you. You want to give when your action aligns with the timing and makes you feel good.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Swords

Virgo, when you experience stress in your life, you often turn to work to help you navigate the process. On August 10, the Ten of Swords can be perceived as a negative tarot card due to its prediction of being hurt by someone you care about.

No one likes to be hurt, but you don't have to ignore experiences when they happen. It's best to address them.

You may find it harder to do that. Instead, you'll want to address your emotions, especially the tougher ones; it will be more natural to stop and process your thoughts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, you're a natural caretaker. Sometimes, despite all your good intentions, people see you as controlling when you are not. On August 10, despite how hard it is to do, you may decide to pull that loving care and concern back.

It's so much easier to offer love in the form of hands-on help generously, but this time around, the advice from the tarot is to love from a distance until you see people are more ready.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

Scorpio, when you set your mind on a goal, you laser in on it like a laser beam and nothing else matters to you. On August 10, the journey of financial security begins for you.

You don't necessarily want to be rich, but you do want to provide for your family and yourself. So, you want to be frugal and financially savvy now.

This want can be especially true if you want to get ahead financially, or if you want to pay off debt or build a life that you have always dreamed of having.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Wands, reversed

Not everyone enjoys a good debate, but you may find that you need to have a challenging conversation with a person, and a part of you would prefer not to.

Today's message from the Five of Wands, reversed, is to remain calm, regardless of how complex a topic may be. Maintaining a peaceful spirit helps others to feel relaxed as well. You can be the calm in the storm, guiding a relationship to resolution.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hierophant, reversed

You are a family-oriented zodiac sign by nature. As a Capricorn, you can be dedicated to family tradition, even when it no longer makes sense.

The Hierophant, reversed, is a sign that you become hyper-sensitive to anything or anyone telling you that you have to do something just because.

Starting on August 10, you may begin to wonder if the rules you're accustomed to should still be followed. A part of you might even reject the idea that loyalty is sticking to ancient habits that no longer fit with your idea of what life is meant to be. You're ready to initiate change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

Aquarius, there's a beautiful support system waiting for you to tap into through friends and family. During moments when you feel alone, the Three of Cups tarot card reminds you that you have options.

On August 10, you can reach out to people, make new friends, and see how enriching your life truly can be. With your thoughtful personality, it will be much easier for you to do. Don't be shy, do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords

Pisces, you may have a big decision to make this week, and with the Moon in your zodiac sign, you'll want to feel your way through the process instead of leaning on logic alone.

On August 10, the Two of Swords invites you to combine emotions with logic. You can find a happy medium to give you the peace of mind to do what you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.