Good News Arrives For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 10, 2025

On August 10, 2025, good news arrives for four zodiac signs during the Pisces Moon. When the Moon moves through Pisces, there’s an interesting feeling in the air, as the universe seemingly tries to soften the edges for us. On this day, we feel sensitive and intuitive. Emotions run high, but we aren't out of control.

For four zodiac signs, this transit shows us that good news is on the way, and it's due to our empathy that we can truly understand the meaning of this special gift. Because we are sensitive, we are more apt to receive. The universe is teaching us empathy. We can see through the eyes of another during this transit, and it helps us understand ourselves even better.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You, Aries, are always on alert, and that's not necessarily a negative thing. You’re usually braced for conflict or at least something challenging to manage. However, under the Pisces Moon, you’re given time to think, relax, and feel like maybe it's OK to see someone else's point of view. There may even be a moment of connection that takes place between you and another person that is so unexpected and positive, it feels almost surreal.

The Pisces Moon affords you something you've needed: perspective. This is a gift, and as you react to it, you'll realize how lucky you really are. That you were open to change makes all the difference in the world for you, Aries.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Pisces brings you comfort in a form that only you can fully appreciate. Something amazing touches your spirit, and it may come to you through art, affection, or the idea that someone finally gets you.

August 10 is all about validation for you, Cancer. That someone believes what you believe about yourself is incredible, and it inspires you. It also softens those edges and makes life bearable for you.

It's a true gift. You feel more open to forgiving, accepting, and perhaps even making new friends at this time. You believe in yourself, and so does someone else, and this brings you great joy.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

This Pisces Moon allows you to feel something you haven't felt in a while: a grace period. It's as if you've been handed a moment that is all yours, and you aren't required to fix everyone else's problems.

August 10 shows you that it's OK to pull back and just exist. You usually feel drawn to situations that need mending, and you take on the responsibility for them, but it costs you precious time. You will be freed of this responsibility during the Pisces Moon.

If, for some reason, you’ve been under pressure lately, then the universe encourages you to take a break and check in with yourself. On this day, it’s OK to receive, Libra.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This is your Moon, Pisces, and you may end up feeling every emotion there is, which definitely seems like too much. You'll be laughing, crying, and emoting as only you can, and somehow, every bit of it will feel natural and good.

August 10 puts you in the right place to process all of those deep emotions, and in this way, you're able to compartmentalize things. What once really got to you now seems less important, and therefore, you're able to walk away from it if it causes you grief.

You will definitely walk away with clarity, that's for sure. After a day of going over just about everything in your mind, you'll find a way to simplify your thoughts. Under the Pisces Moon, you'll find answers that satisfy your soul.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.