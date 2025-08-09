Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 10, 2025

After August 10, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. If there were a word to describe the immediate feeling caused by the day's transit, Mars trine Pluto, it would be chaos. Now, that's not what we will experience, per se, but on August 10, we will be put to the test to see how we deal with adversity.

For three zodiac signs in particular, it seems more like a motivational exercise than anything else. We see a situation and we grapple with the odds. Is it as chaotic as it seems, or can we control something here? The beauty of it all is that yes, we can control some of it, and most of that control takes place within ourselves. It's our perception we can control, which takes the chaos out and replaces it with an easier outlook. We make our own ease on this day.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You’ve needed a reset, Libra, and Mars trine Pluto brings you an entirely new way to look at an old topic. On August 10, a sense of order returns. You may just now be realizing that you aren't as stuck as you thought you were.

Advertisement

Chaos dissolves when you take control, and during this transit, you feel good about the decisions you make. Nothing is random. You know what you're doing, and in a way, it frees you up for the more joyous of experiences to come.

You’re starting to feel more capable again, and that’s what changes everything for you, Libra. Life feels lighter because you're moving with confidence, knowing that chaos happens, and yet, you don't have to be a pushover.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Scorpio, Mars trine Pluto is extra powerful because Pluto is one of your ruling planets. You always feel like you're being pulled when Pluto is present in a daily transit. On August 10, you are reminded of who you are and just how powerful it is to be you.

You may find yourself speaking more confidently. This leads to the setting of firm boundaries, ones that needed resetting for ages. Knowing who you are is also a protective measure. You aren't here to let in relentless negativity.

This is a real turning point for you, Scorpio. You've got yourself back again, and you are your own best friend. Trust in the universe. This is a good thing, and it sure does make life better.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Every now and then, you feel as though you've hit your limit. What's great about this day, August 10, is that you listen to the inner voice when it tells you to call it a day. Sometimes you ignore this voice, and it ends in chaos and fatigue.

Mars trine Pluto works in your world as an impetus for you to change. Unlike others, the change you need is all about relaxing. You need to get that, Capricorn. Don't worry about the FOMO. You can't be there for all of it, and that's OK.

Advertisement

You won't be missing out on much, anyway, and as your life simplifies, you'll find that taking time off is definitely the way to live a more balanced life. Keep it steady, positive, and balanced, Cap. Life only gets better this way.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.