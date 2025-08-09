Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 10 — Mars Aligns With Pluto

The daily horoscope for August 10, 2025, features Mars in the zodiac sign of Libra trine Pluto in Aquarius. Mars just entered Libra earlier this week, and now that it's speaking with Pluto, there's a rebellious streak that pushes each of us to change in a big way.

You can navigate the right relational balance between distance and space within yourself and your relationships. As relationship Coach Ester Perel, a Virgo Sun, once said about partnerships and connection, "Our need for togetherness exists alongside our need for separateness." This very Libra-focused statement couldn’t be any truer in today's astrology forecast. Let's find out what Mars trine Pluto has in store for you on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, by advocating for yourself more in your relationships, you’ll find that your desires can be met with people who are on the same wavelength as you. You don’t have to abandon the fire within yourself to keep the peace.

On August 10, use this inner magic to redefine love as something that includes your whole truth in its entirety. There’s no blueprint for the kind of relationship you're building because it needs to be crafted with your hands.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re standing at the threshold between comfort and the call of something more liberating. Perhaps you're stumbling on a new way of life that goes beyond the roles you’ve played.

Edit your daily rituals that once held you, especially the ones that now feel restrictive. Starting on August 10, your current life is asking you to be infused with more wonder.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, real creativity is honest, and all it needs to be is what is true for you. Let your voice carry the weight of your whole self, including the parts that you may believe aren’t fully mastered yet.

There’s fire in your curiosity on August 10, a rebel spark in how you can become the idea. What would it feel like to trust that your voice is enough, exactly as it is?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, family, legacy, and memory are being reimagined, and you’re the one who gets to decide what continues and what ends.

Honor the tenderness that surfaces on August 10, 2025. This energy is how you become more sovereign in your softness. The roots you plant now will grow into something wholly your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’ve always been a radiant speaker of the heart, but now you're learning how to listen with new ears. On August 10, communication becomes an expansion of words. It becomes energetic.

The old way of needing to be right or understood no longer satisfies you. You want depth. You want dialogue that moves something inside you.

New truths are arriving through conversation, and it’s a mini renaissance in how you relate to those around you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you've long excelled at being helpful and prepared. But now your value is asking to be felt because there’s something revolutionary in the way you move through the world when you lean into more pleasure.

You’re building a new foundation on August 10, not just for success, but for sustainability. Let your daily routines be more than robotic tasks. You don’t have to earn your right to rest or beauty.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re realizing that peace built on self-abandonment is not peace at all. Love up all of your contradictions, including the desires that don’t fit neatly into others' expectations.

If there is a voice inside telling you that you need to dilute your desires, talk back and romance yourself first. Pop this question in your journal on August 10: “What parts of me have I been told are ‘too much,’ and how can I celebrate them instead?”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a pivotal moment to bring unspoken feelings to the surface. If something's been stirring beneath the surface (doubts, concerns, curiosities), it’s time to give it voice.

Clarity can only come when we say what is on our minds. And right now, the most potent thing you can do is get honest about what you need and be brave enough to find out what others truly intend. Truth, on August 10, even when it shakes things up, it always sets you free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have a unique soul tribe. They not only match your intellect but also reflect your long-term vision. You might even bump into someone who may quickly become a friend today.

There’s a deeper kind of freedom arriving on August 10 that can make you feel truly seen as the special person that you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re entering a cycle of redefinition on August 10, one in which success is no longer measured by traditional markers but by soul resonance.

Your old long-term plan taught you to climb and endure through anything. But now, you’ll have the urge to bring more of your values into your creations. How can you let your legacy reflect not just your discipline, but your spirit?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there is nothing more liberating than refusing to apologize (to anyone) for being different. There’s a magnetic shift happening in how you show up on August 10, including how you’re seen and how you take up space.

People are noticing what you do, but more importantly, you are seeing your growth. You’re fitting into yourself because you’re no longer the outsider looking in. Remember, you’re the architect of something no one else can blueprint.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may feel a little more tender than usual, so give yourself time to rest if needed. You’re releasing the noise so that the deeper signal can come through.

August 10 is a spiritual shedding, a return to the core. This is a good time to ask yourself, “What parts of me are asking to be softened, not fixed?” or “What am I ready to release, not because it’s wrong, but because I’ve outgrown it?”

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.