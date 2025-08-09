3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 10, 2025

On August 10, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune during Mars trine Pluto. This moment marks the start of a more fortunate stretch of time. We move with purpose and strength, and we've got the resilience to get up and do it all again, if need be.

During the transit of Mars trine Pluto on August 10, we're looking at a power-packed day that opens doors and lets us through. Opportunity is everywhere, and we know just where to look. Obstacles that felt heavy may now seem manageable, perhaps even easy. We've got confidence and momentum, and we're not going to let anything break our stride. It's all working in our favor now.

1. Taurus

Mars trine Pluto energy works in your favor, Taurus, because it amplifies your natural persistence. On August 10, you're not just about getting the job done; you're completely devoted to major success, and guess what? It works.

It's almost as if this transit gives you that final push, and now, you're off like a rocket. This day brings you enormous success, and while it starts out slowly, it's sure. This is your era of good fortune.

What begins on this day may take a while to fully develop, but it’s going to last once it takes off, and you know it. You’re building something real and tangible, and the universe is definitely backing you up.

2. Gemini

When you declutter your world, you find that an amazing amount of positive energy enters. That's exactly what takes place for you on August 10, during the transit, Mars trine Pluto.

So, essentially, it's all about your own willingness to change. When we say declutter, this more than likely has to do with the people in your life, rather than the things.

You crave success and good fortune, and you've come to see that you'll never achieve what you want if you continue to entertain certain people in your life. You know the ones — those who drain you of your joy and bring only stress. You feel strong enough to say no to negativity now, and that means everything.

3. Virgo

You may find that this transit, Mars trine Pluto, helps you figure out how to solve problems in ways you never considered. This could be the break you've needed, as you've had certain things on your mind for far too long. You must confront these things and get rid of them.

You feel strong during this powerful transit, and on August 10, you'll see that you can also trust yourself with the new info you receive. If solving a problem is going to take you to completion, then you are all for it.

Pluto tends to make change look fun, and that helpful Mars energy pushes you into accepting the idea that maybe you need to show up in a different way, so that you can get that problem behind you. You're on your way now, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.