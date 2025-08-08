Frugality is a personal choice and mindset, more than it is specific habits, hobbies, or behaviors. So, even at its core, being frugal is already an unintentionally secretive and intimate experience for people trying to save money or conserve their resources. Of course, there are habits and behaviors that frugal people engage in that align with their unique mindsets, that define their routines and craft their lifestyles.

Many of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious are rooted in their daily routines, from making food at home to seeing their loved ones and even traveling to work. They know how to cut back on costs and, more importantly, be more deliberate about how they navigate their lives. Not all of these habits will work for everyone, but they can be a great starting point for living a more intentional life.

Here are the 11 ways frugal people save money without making it obvious

1. They make their own coffee

According to a survey from Perfect Brew, the average person wastes around $2K annually buying coffee outside of their home, with 15% of those people getting their caffeine intake from a chain restaurant or coffee shop. That’s why making coffee at home and investing in low-cost, yet quality, appliances are some of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious.

While their peers or co-workers might notice they’re bringing a mug from home instead of a Starbucks single-use cup, it’s one of the quieter ways people save money on a daily basis.

2. They eat meals at home

According to a Casey’s survey, more than 70% of people buy their meals outside of the home for convenience, especially in the morning and for breakfast, when making food in their own living space feels like too much of a hassle. However, making and eating meals at home is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious, saving money with intentional meal plans at the grocery store, and by avoiding extra fees and overpriced items from fast food restaurants.

Even if it’s having a snack or meal before leaving the home to run errands, frugal people are less likely to overspend at the grocery store or for convenience at a fast food restaurant to satisfy their hunger, because they plan ahead and are intentional with their schedules.

3. They quietly budget

According to a Bank of America study, many people are struggling with money, especially younger generations like Gen Z, because they aren’t investing time and energy into daily budgeting or long-term financial planning. Whether it’s a lack of time or a struggle with financial literacy, they’re overextending themselves month after month by spending money they don’t have and sabotaging their ability to afford bills at the beginning of the month.

That’s why budgeting, and more importantly, consistently reviewing their budget, is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious. They don’t share their budget with everyone or justify why they’re making certain financial decisions. They simply develop their budget every month and follow it without complaint or bargaining.

4. They’re intentional about utilities

Whether it’s air drying their clothes, turning off lights and fans, or even being deliberate with the thermostat in different seasons, being intentional about energy, water, and gas usage is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious. According to a study from the U.S. Department of Energy, many Americans making more than $150K are less likely to have curtains in their home, so they end up spending more on utilities and energy expenses with more warmth from the natural light in their homes.

While frugality typically has nothing to do with a person’s actual income and more to do with their intention of saving money, it’s little things like this that make a big difference financially.

Even opening the dishwasher while your dishes are still wet and letting them finish drying naturally can save frugal people money on utilities at the end of the month. It’s these small, quiet, and intentional habits on a daily basis that may not seem like a big deal that actually add up for frugal people over the course of the year, giving them more disposable income to invest wherever they see fit.

5. They commute responsibly

When they travel to friends’ homes or go to work every day, frugal people are very intentional about how they’re getting from “Point A” to “Point B.” For some, using public transportation is the perfect cost-effective way to cut down on commuting costs typically associated with owning and driving their own car. For others, it’s walking in geographical areas where it’s safe and that boast a walkable landscape. A frugal person might even invest in a carpooling schedule with family members or co-workers to cut down on costs.

Like many other foundational experiences in their daily lives, commuting significantly impacts a frugal person’s routine and financial well-being. According to a Clever survey, the average person spends around 20% of their annual salary on commuting expenses alone, so these small and less obvious alternatives are quick fixes for saving money.

6. They workout from home

A study from the Global Wellness Institute found that the average consumer spends more than $1K annually on fitness alone, whether that’s gym memberships they hardly use, exercise equipment, dieting programs, or fitness classes. By simply working out at home and investing in less expensive alternatives, frugal people save a ton of money.

That’s why working out at home is one of the ways frugal people frame their lives to be more cost-efficient and productive, even if it’s not obvious to everyone else. They can work out without having to worry about commuting or planning ahead for the gym, while also reaping the financial benefits of doing it from home.

7. They don’t make excuses

Even if it may not be obvious to others, truly frugal people aren’t over-explaining their financial rituals or making excuses for overlooking their budgets. Their mindset stems from an intentionality about their lifestyle, not just daily habits and rituals, but also coping with stress and emotional turmoil in healthy ways, rather than overspending.

Many people experience uncertainty about their financial status and ironically use their money to cope, buying things they don’t need with money they don’t have. However, not making excuses and keeping their word with themselves is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious to others.

8. They use coupons and loyalty programs

According to psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, many people with a habit of overspending on things they don’t need use sales and coupons as excuses, justifying spending money they don’t have by suggesting they saved a few bucks. However, truly frugal people use coupons in a much more intentional and thoughtful way, planning out their meals around sales and seasonal items and only buying what they need.

That’s why this is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious. Whether they’re clothes shopping or in the grocery store, they’re more likely to frame their spending habits around what they need and what’s the most cost-effective option.

9. They shop for quality items

Rather than wasting money on convenient, single-use, or cheap products and clothes, frugal people plan ahead to invest in quality things that stand the test of time. Even if it seems like a waste in the present moment, not having to repair or replace things on the same schedule as a lesser quality item saves frugal people tons of time and money every year.

Even if it’s an essential and important habit in frugal people’s lives, it’s still one of the ways they save money that is less obvious to other people.

10. They cancel subscriptions

Whether it’s streaming services they don’t use or convenience-based apps with a monthly expense, cancelling subscriptions is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious. They’re not screaming from the rooftops the second they cancel their Netflix subscription or complaining about not having the same streaming services as their friends. They just make intentional decisions in their best interests, without comparing them to others.

Especially when the average person is spending around $1K annually on subscriptions they rarely use, it’s not surprising that this is one of the first things a frugal person does to cut back on expenses.

11. They use the library

Whether it’s a tactic for building community and protecting themselves against the financial consequences of social isolation or simply cutting back on the costs of brand-new books to read, using the library is one of the ways frugal people save money without making it obvious.

Even if they’re not buying trendy new books brand-new or investing in the special-edition classics their friends are reading, they’re still reading the same books and having conversations about them like anyone else would. They save money on costs, read the same novels, and protect themselves from overspending. It’s the best of both worlds.

