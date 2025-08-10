Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From August 11 - 17

Weekly horoscopes are here for each Chinese zodiac sign the week of August 11 - 17, 2025. The week begins on a high note. Not only does Mercury retrograde end, but Monday is a stable day, where you can focus your time and energy on projects, relationships, and the things you need to do, knowing that you have the full support of the universe in your favor. Get things done on that day so you have plenty of energy to start something new on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The potential for experiencing setbacks and delays arrives mid-week, which can feel like a spiritual energy clearing.

Advertisement

We have a Jia Yin 甲 寅 Wood Tiger Destruction Day on Wednesday, followed by a Danger Day on Thursday. So, if you end something, you'll feel vulnerable and perhaps guilty on Thursday. Be sure that what you bring closure to is what you want to end. You don't want to backtrack actions if you can avoid it. You will have a strong sense of satisfaction in your life on Friday. It's the perfect day to celebrate major and small wins. Buy a cake. Eat ice cream and go out to enjoy life. Saturday is also a great day for collecting from others. It's also a great time for doing spiritual work as well.

We end the week on a high note on Sunday, August 11, 2025. It's an Open day, perfect for running errands if you have the day off or being open to whatever your friends and family want to try if you have nothing special planned. Let's see what else the Chinese horoscopes have in store for each animal sign this week.

Advertisement

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, when it comes to love, be a little more spontaneous and open to new experiences. Avoid overplanning on Wednesday and Thursday; instead, keep an open mind and some wiggle room in your schedule. You will need it.

You may be asked or invited to work with others as part of a team at work or in a family situation on August 13. This may be where you have to exercise a little bit of caution since it's a Destruction day for your sign. Remember to remain pure of heart and avoid falling into any gossip or negative conversations that can happen when trying to resolve problems or strategize a solution to a situation.

Advertisement

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you tend to keep thoughts to yourself, but this week reveals an opportune time to open up and tell someone special how you truly feel. The best day for you to be most expressive in matters related to love is on August 16. Your love interest will be most receptive and reciprocate sentiments respectfully.

Advertisement

You must remain authentic and be true to yourself. You will not want to accept responsibilities that don't fit in with your overall beliefs or personal goals. You will find it harder to stay committed and complete them, especially on Saturday. Making plans that are inauthentic can block your personal luck. So avoid it.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, this week, consider having a vision for your love life, whether you are single or in a relationship. You will want to know what you need to be happy and to feel secure, and express it. A vision will help you to remain grounded in your relationships, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, the two back-to-back red days this week.

A door of opportunity will open mid-week for you, and it may come from an unexpected relationship or situation. You will want to be prepared to make changes that you feel led to do this week, especially on Tuesday, August 12. Be willing to try something new and exciting, even if you feel like you have to learn how to grow into the role and learn as you go.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, you are a giving animal sign, and this week, it's your tender spirit that's always willing to be there for others that makes things easier. You may find that your friendships require more of your attention and time on Wednesday, as you provide wisdom and advice about life or love.

You may be helping someone (or you might need to make a vital decision yourself) about the future on Tuesday, August 12. Pay attention to new experiences, developments or situations where your life seems to be taking a different direction on Monday. Even though this is a Stable day for your animal sign, you may find that you are more receptive emotionally to ideas that typically would be uninteresting to you.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, this week, you experience a situation where your humility is your secret power. Be very careful on Thursday, August 14, since it's a Rabbit Danger day; it can be easy to argue, but focus on peace and positivity. You radiate positive energy this week, and you may discover a hidden talent or gift that you possess in moments where you feel tested.

The key is to recognize that being different is not something to feel ashamed about; in fact, you may be uniquely designed for a particular person, relationship, or role. Keep an open mind, and if necessary, use your Voice Memo or Notes app to save your insights and ideas to review later.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, if there's one lesson you will learn the week of August 11, it will be always to trust your intuition, even when someone presents you with facts that you don't trust. There will be a lot happening this week, and much of it is positive. Focus on laughter and feeling happy. Remove negative influences in your life, including your cell phone scroll habit, if the algorithm needs to be reset. Safeguard your mind and protect it from negative images.

You will remove barriers to your productivity on Wednesday; however, you may be tempted to return to an old, unhelpful routine the very next day. This is the red zone for your animal sign, Pig. You will need to double down on your grit; you'll be so glad you did by the weekend. You will see the reasons why your intuition was spot on.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, you are so loyal and determined, which is why you tend to hang in there far longer than you should. However, this week, you will see what you need to let go of in your life so that you can enjoy something new and more rewarding. Tap into your natural healer side and focus on helping others. What you put out into the world has the potential to return into your life in double measure.

You don't have to overperform this week, because everything will fall into place for you. Have a strong sense of what one big thing you want to accomplish by Sunday. Write it down and commit.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, this week, you will discover the joy in doing less and relaxing more. This week, aim to do very creative things. You will want to check out the latest fashions or open a Pinterest account and pin decor or items you'd like for your wardrobe. Visit a home improvement store to see what colors have been released. You may consider greens or golds to help attract more luck into your home and life.

This week, make a wish about what you want in your life. When Jupiter and Venus align in the zodiac sign of Cancer, you may sense a calling that is profoundly spiritual and lucky. Write it down and keep it somewhere you can see each day to meditate on it. Add a touch of bamboo in a corner or your room to add an element of good luck in your home to attract positive energy.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, you have a very relaxed and easy-going personality, but this week, there's a point where your patience could get the best of you. On Sunday, August 15, an Open day, you want to accomplish a lot of things. However, there are so many hours in a day. Try not to overwhelm yourself with to-do lists.

Be practical when making plans. Aim to complete tasks earlier in the week to avoid rushing at the last minute over the weekend. Your most productive day can be Monday, August 11. Start the week with a gratitude mindset. Being thankful for all the things you have will help you to keep your goals in perspective.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, this week, you may have to practice and exercise detachment. Your weekly horoscope is promising for you, specifically on August 15, 2025, a Success day; but you will not want to focus just on the wins. You will learn more from challenges and hardships that you overcome at work and with others.

This week, you may need to remove yourself from a situation that is consuming too much of your time. Try not to let your identity be labeled by the things you do for others; instead, focus on how you feel. Something very good is in store for you this week. You may have a lucky day on Sunday, an open day where you can plan the rest of the month and make up for any lost time from this week.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

"Know yourself well" is the predominant advice from your weekly horoscope. Loyalty is one of your key personality traits. You'll want to know your values and focus on practices that emulate virtue. Download the latest spiritual book to listen to on audio; consider the wisdom of great thinkers like Confucius or ancient texts from the Upanishads.

Share what you learn, but also dig into knowledge in books, media and podcasts alone in your spare time. The more you expose your mind to great wisdom, the deeper it becomes ingrained within yourself. Consider the relationships you maintain as well. Who are your best friends, and do they help you to connect with your highest self? Aim for quality over quantity in interactions.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, this week, practice and ask for respect when interacting with others. Respect will come in many forms, and it's not solely about tone, but it also involves how you honor the things you have. If you have a pet or want to get one, take the time to consider how this new responsibility will impact your life and the people who will be affected by this decision. Good things are always worth waiting for.

Advertisement

During the Wednesday Destruction day and Thursday Danger day, the power of self-belief can help you navigate any changes you face. Practice patience even when you don't need it. Allow yourself to take up space by pausing before answering or giving yourself time to prepare for your day before bed. Make this week a period of ritual and embrace every moment.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.