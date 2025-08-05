These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Going Through It Right Now, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

While four zodiac signs are going through it right now, everything is about to fall into place around August 6, 2025, when Mars enters the sign of Libra. This will bring a lot of calming energy to a few zodiac signs that experienced friction and drama during Mars in Virgo. Mars rules our ambition, drive, and energy. In Virgo, it was focused on perfectionism, and in Libra, it will want us to look at our relationship dynamics.

For the four zodiac signs this Mars in Libra energy works best for, it is a period for forgiveness, mental clarity, and reflection. The energy may call for mending those relationships that Mars in Virgo impacted negatively. Though the last few weeks have been challenging, Mars in Virgo was still as a period of much-needed lessons that will contribute to the growth these signs may experience in the next several months. You now know how to compromise and work well with others. Now that Mars is in Libra, the collaborations during this time will prove to be fruitful and energizing.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you're going through it right now, but don't let it get you down — everything is about to fall into place. Mars in Virgo might have caused disruptions at home as you learned how to navigate the different emotions of those around you. You may have felt like you were walking on eggshells during this period, or you may have been the commander, barking orders to those around you.

However, Mars in Libra brings a different and more amorous and flirtatious energy. You will shift your attention to working better with others and not forcibly taking control. As Mars enters more relaxed Venusian territory, you will be pushed to look within and be honest. Mars in Libra could make you more compassionate and understanding since it will be making a positive aspect to your sign.

Although there will be moments where you may feel ambitious, this will be more towards your creative energy or romantic prospects. Those in relationships will be thrilled during the Mars in Libra transit, which will promote fun, excitement, and nourishment. Single folks could meet new people during this period, and it can help them feel more optimistic when it comes to love.

2. Virgo

Virgo, Mars is finally out of your sign, which means everything is about to fall into place. With the planet of war no longer in your sign, you can explore new paths with more alignment. You will no longer feel rushed or driven to the point of burnout. Make time to recharge, go slow, and live in the present.

Mars in your sign may have made you future-oriented, working out of fear or a need to accomplish something without setting practical boundaries. But this is now a time for you to listen to your body and be gentle with yourself. Mars in Libra wants you to show yourself love and care as you get back to valuing yourself, your dreams, and prioritizing financial goals.

Now that Jupiter and Venus are closing in their powerful conjunction, this can feel like a miraculous period that will instill some positive beliefs and you will feel a lot of hope. During this time, it could be a wonderful moment for reconciliations, especially if Mars caused conflict within your relationships. There can be a moment of renewed trust in yourself and your relationships can feel a lot calmer. Communication is easier now since you will be more mindful of your temper and be willing to compromise. This is your moment to step out after the storm and work well with others.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as a mutable sign, you may have experienced the intensity of the Mars in Virgo transit as it made a harsh aspect to your sign. Now that Mars is in Libra, the energy is working with you, creating less conflict. You are able to work well with others, and now that Venus and Jupiter (your ruler) are closer than ever in their conjunction, this can make you more appreciative of your connections and the experiences you learned during the Mars transit.

This is also a moment when your romantic energy can flourish since Mars will make a pleasant and enjoyable aspect to your sign, allowing you to experience the ups and downs of love with more practicality while also living in the moment and enjoying the fun moments.

Starting now, you are able to put plans in action with a lot more purpose. Mars in Libra will also push you to succeed in your respective field since your dreams will take precedence during this time. Saturn in Aries will oppose Mars, but during this energy, you can still benefit as long as you put in the work and don’t lose sight of your goals.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, there's no denying you've been going through it. While you tried to find your voice during the Mars in Virgo transit, Mars in Libra helps you to find your power. Mars in Virgo may have caused a lot of power imbalances in your relationships, but now you are taking back control and learning how to be more independent.

Mars in Virgo may have had you on the verge of burning bridges, or others may have done this to you. But now is a period to look within and see those partnerships that meant the most, which applies to both friendships and romantic partners. During this Mars in Libra cycle, there will still be challenges. Nevertheless, it will allow you to think before you speak and to be wiser with how you view your boundaries moving forward.

As a water sign, the Venus and Jupiter conjunction in Cancer on August 11 and 12 will also be a potent and transformative cycle that will give you plenty of courage and optimism to navigate the relationships you have. Jupiter will instill understanding, and you will be very appreciative of the lessons over the course of the next several months as Saturn re-enters your sign in September.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.