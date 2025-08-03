2 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck With Money In August 2025

With 87% of people admitting that they feel anxious about their finances, two specific zodiac signs can feel happy to learn they'll have really good luck with money in August 2025 compared to everyone else.

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, a couple major planetary alignments means these two zodiac signs will have better luck with their finances than they've experienced recently. And while this might seem like fleeting luck, don't fret too much. At least one of these lucky signs will not just be expecting luck in August, but throughout the entire year as well. With that being said, who are these two lucky signs, and what can they expect?

1. Gemini

Gemini, you have really good luck with money in August 2025. In the past, your luck with money might've felt fleeting at most. From facing stagnation in your career to possibly experiencing some financial loss, Gemini has been going through it.

Luckily, things are getting much better this month. In fact, according to Brobeck, this month might be your best yet with Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, blessing your second house, which "is all about your own personal earning power," Brobeck explained. Better yet, this impacts your financial life for a very long time — until at least June 2026, to be exact — and in a very positive way.

With the other lucky planet Venus also in your second house in August, Brobeck explained that starting this month, you might get a major raise at work, or you could possibly be starting a new business that increases your finances over time.

If you're looking for a specific date, look no further than August 12, which is a very lucky day for you this month. From major raises at work to greater opportunities, everything you ever wanted financially can be yours as long as you continue to work hard for it.

2. Virgo

Virgo, get ready to have really good luck with money in August 2025. According to Brobeck, you can also expect to get a major increase in your finances because Mars, the planet of action, is making its way through your money house throughout the month. With Mars here, you may "focus more on their finances," Brobeck said, attracting good fortune your way.

August 2025 is a good month for you to open up to new opportunities for yourself as you either start a side hustle or start a side business. While this might not seem stable at first, doing so will help you tap into your second house energy as you bring more wealth and opportunity into your life.

With this in mind, keep working hard, Virgo. Sure, life might seem a bit unsteady now. However, with a little bit of hard work and effort, you will surely see the fruits of your labor beginning this month.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.