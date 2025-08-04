Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, August 5 — The Last Day Of Mars In Virgo Is Here

On August 5, 2025, our daily love horoscope starts the day with the Moon in Sagittarius, but it changes signs and enters Capricorn late in the afternoon. This lunar change will help you avoid making impulsive decisions, since you need to be mindful of your choices today. The Moon will square Mars on Tuesday, which is the last day it will be in Virgo. The energy creates a feeling of urgency that may also lead you to make a decision you’ll later regret.

Although you need to be cautious in your romantic life, there is still hope for a better future. The Moon in Sagittarius seeks truth above all else, while in Capricorn, it brings a steady consistency that can keep you grounded and help with your choices. If you do need to make any decisions or take action today, try to save it for late afternoon, which can help give you confidence that you’re doing the right thing. Try to hold space for the feelings you have today and save any make-or-break decisions for tomorrow, once Mars is in Libra. You’ll be more likely to make the choice that will improve or save your relationship.

Your love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, be careful with the changes that you make. When it comes to romance, you're on the right track with how you’re thinking about your relationship; however, you should still exercise caution today when making sudden changes.

On August 5, 2025, when the Moon squares Mars, you may think too drastically when what you need is just a slight shift that will produce the benefits you're after.

Think smaller instead of pondering too big; you may miss a detail related to your romantic life when acting hastily.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, not all obstacles are real. You have begun focusing on your personal happiness, rather than worrying about how your choices will affect others. Self-focus is a positive step for you today, yet it may feel like there is an obstacle to your success.

Not everything you feel is real when it comes to self-doubt or worry. Try to focus on what you’ve learned about what needs to change for you to experience joy in your relationship.

During Moon square Mars on August 5, let yourself feel confident in moving forward.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, harness your high level of energy and infuse it into your home life. You may feel like you want to change something on August 5, 2025, but can’t quite think of anything logically to apply it to do so.

Instead of just taking action for the sake of doing something, use your energy to update or improve your living situation.

Self-improvement can be as small as a new comforter or sheets, but don’t shy away from bigger jobs like repainting a room. Self-love can change the energy of your environment and help you make room for warmth in your relationship, where there needs to be more love.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you can’t plan out every detail. You’ve been a bit hard on your partner or romantic suitor.

On August 5, 2025, while you are doing the work of grounding yourself in a healthy relationship, that isn’t what you’ve been looking for.

There is no guarantee that the person in your life can take away the fear you have. Rather than being so strict about plans for the future or wondering about what their intentions are, try to be honest about what it is you’re actually seeking.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, don’t sacrifice your happiness for wealth. You may have been so focused on improving your financial life that you’ve neglected the person closest to you.

Try to believe in the work you’ve been doing and what you’ve been setting in motion so that today you can allow yourself to enjoy life.

Consider taking the day off on August 5, 2025, and doing something with that special person or with friends if you happen to be single, as it is true that money itself never buys happiness.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, certain burdens are not yours to carry. Your relationship and life aren’t all on you to figure out or take the lead on.

Yet you’ve still been finding the balance between learning to let go and still standing firm in what you need and want.

Today offers you a chance to loosen the reins a bit and let your partner step in, just be sure that you’re still communicating what you are hoping for. To have a true partnership, you need to trust your partner to take the lead.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, there is no time limit to making your dreams come true. Your partner may be putting unnecessary stress on you today.

Stress comes down to deciding your future and that of your relationship. Their desire to know what you're feeling is understandable, but it doesn’t mean you should feel pressured to decide on August 5, 2025.

In fact, by waiting, you will also be able to take back some of your power and give yourself the space to feel confident in your decision.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, learn when to walk away, Scorpio. When someone doesn’t treat you how you deserve to be, it’s not an invitation for you to try harder.

It doesn’t mean that you need to be patient or to explain yourself and what you need once again. Instead, it serves as an answer, but only if you know in your heart you don’t need to overwork to receive the love you desire.

While you are being guided to cease the pattern you’ve been in, be sure that you’re not making any decisions purely out of anger today.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, reimagine what success in a relationship means to you. You don’t need to prove yourself to others. But, in your heart, you feel like you’ve grown so much that it’s hard to believe that those around you don’t see it.

On August 5, 2025, try to validate yourself and the success and pride you feel over all you have accomplished in life beyond a partnership.

Take yourself out on a solo dinner date this week to celebrate you. Trust those meant to be in your life will never need proof of who you are.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you can’t escape a lesson you’re meant to learn when it comes to love. You may feel uncomfortable on August 5, 2025, regarding a situation you're going through in your romantic life.

It's a time to learn and grow more in love, but with the Moon square Mars, your first instinct could be the opposite. You may think it's easier to cut out and run from a problem.

Remember, nothing positive ever comes from escaping what you’re meant to deal with. Try to hold space for your feelings instead. Pause and meditate on the moment and your opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of someone.

Allow yourself time to thoroughly consider your situation before making a decision that could have lasting consequences.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, help for your relationship and personal problems is always available to you when you ask for it. On August 5, when you seek what you need, you may discover that a lot of people care about you.

You have a lot on your mind, and while sorting through your feelings on your own is beneficial, worry only gets you so far.

Consider planning time with friends or your partner today and talk through what’s been on your mind. You often feel like you are alone in life, but that’s only because it’s uncomfortable for you to reach out to others for help.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, you don’t need to lock in anyone who wants to be in your life. Understandably, you would crave the security that comes from a stable and committed relationship.

Yet, you are going about achieving it in all the wrong ways. If you’re the only one bringing up a commitment to lock down with a particular person, then August 5's love horoscope is your sign to back off.

Do something extraordinary for yourself and commit to living the life you've always dreamed of. You won’t need to manipulate or beg anyone to be in your life if they want to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.