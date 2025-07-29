What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Several astrological events are happening in August 2025, and we see these energies mirrored in each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope. The month will start with the Moon entering Sagittarius, and it will end in Sagittarius. Emotionally, we are learning. We may witness some announcements related to education and travel. Then, Mars leaves Virgo to enter Libra, creating tension in relationships, but it can also help people to feel driven to solve problems. While in Virgo, Mercury retrograde ends, which allows us to be more productive.

Virgo season begins on August 22, bringing attention to work, and the New Moon in Virgo will take place on August 23. When we have a New Moon in Virgo with the Sun, our actions and words align. Venus enters Leo before the month is over. You may feel more demanding in your romantic relationships. Interestingly, the collective tarot card for August relates to Virgo: The Hierophant, reverse.

Design: YourTango | Photo: Africa images, Canva Pro

This month, focus on yourself and your inner world rather than what others want you to do. Be careful not to overshare this month. Let's find out more for each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope this month.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about August 2025, according to a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Aries: Five of Swords

Aries, no one likes to hear the word defeat more than you, but with the Five of Swords tarot as your monthly card, it is a preview of potential things to come.

With Mars entering Libra, you may go through a tough period in your love life. But if you are diligent about making things work, it's possible, especially after the New Moon in Virgo on August 23.

Once Virgo season begins, August becomes more about striking a balance between getting along with others and maintaining a high level of competitiveness.

Whenever you are climbing the ladder of success, you'll meet conflict in love or in your career. Conflict is a part of life, but it's also an opportunity to learn and grow from experience and others. So, embrace moments that feel overwhelming with a partner when you can.

Delegate tasks to people you trust; you'll find it makes life easier for you, allowing you to feel less stressed and more in control of your schedule. See who might be interested in bartering or trading skills with you, or swapping chores at home.

Aim to be around people, friends, relatives and follow strangers who push you to grow. You love a good competitive energy, so enjoy doing things that make you feel like you can compete in a friendly way and win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Swords

August is a powerful month for you, Taurus, and the Ace of Swords points in the direction of clear and concise communication. You will have a clear idea of what to do next in your regular day-to-day life, and once the Sun enters Virgo, romance. The nice thing about you is that once your mind has made a decision, it tends to stick.

But, until Mercury retrograde ends on August 11, life feels confusing. Still, by the New Moon on August 23, you'll have played out your life's plan, and once that's done, it's much easier for you to communicate what you want from others. Perhaps, you'll even lead thanks to Mars entering Libra, motivating you to get things done.

In August, you will likely start a new project based on an idea that's too delicious to ignore. You may have accepted a new job or completed a career change; you might decide to return to school or take a course to upskill your expertise.

August is a great month for starting something from the ground floor, especially if it's a passion project based on hobbies you enjoy. You may not see significant gains yet, but grit and hard work can reap incredible rewards for you before the year ends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you're no stranger to hard work, but so you'll handle the start of the month well. August begins slowly, and the Ace of Pentacles, reverse tarot, indicates setbacks and delays. This can be in your relationship, where you want to go on a date or plan something special, or at work. A deadline can get moved, and you have to wait.

You will be competitive in the workplace in August. This tarot card denotes seeing the world for what it is, especially if you recently entered a highly established and competitive corporation. When Mars enters Libra, you'll find that this drivenness in you also translates nicely into romance and love, perhaps a late-summer fling that becomes something more.

A bigger title with higher pay means staying sharp and offering more of your expertise. You will want to function at a much higher level, regardless of where you are in your professional life. This is an ideal time to explore how your industry operates.

A lot is going on in your life as well, career-wise, that will affect your home life during Virgo season, but you'll sense what you need to do around the New Moon on August 23.

Where is your current competitive edge? What can you help bring more to the table that creates profits? If you spot a trend or business opportunity, follow up on it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Four of Cups, reversed

Cancer, the Four of Cups, reversed, is a serious wake-up call for you this month. It's a push in the right direction, especially if you've felt stuck in your life. It's telling you to get moving and make your dreams come true, whether it relates to romance, friendships, or something deeply personal that you don't want to share with the world unless you succeed.

The planets are changing this month, and the Virgo season will support your social life. And, when Mars leaves Virgo to enter Libra, you feel driven to make your world safer, starting with your own home.

August is a time to pay it forward and help others, as well as share how self-love has helped you become a stronger person. After achieving a few personal milestones, especially during your healing journey, you'll develop a profound sense of compassion for those who suffer.

In August, if you're ready to share what you've learned with others, you can explore how to inspire people to do the same.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Leo: The Lovers, reversed

Love is a big theme for you this month, and the Lovers, reversed tarot, indicates withdrawal and distraction, but it may also indicate a sense that your happiness is outside of yourself and not within.

August is about self-love, embracing who you are, and recognizing your worth. You may have a few regrets around this time of year. When Virgo season starts, followed by the New Moon on August 23, you'll start to desire value. Value in your actions and those of others. Did you make mistakes? Likely. Do you have a few things you've said that you wish to retract? Probably.

However, when Mars enters Libra and Mercury retrograde ends, you'll have this particular type of mental clarity about what you need to do for yourself.

It's called self-love, and knowing your worth can help you avoid thinking you don't deserve happiness or have good things in life. Confront any self-defeating thoughts with grace. If you don't journal, this is the month to start.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

You have a few things to finish that linger from July. The Sun in Leo until August 22 has you tying loose ends and closing doors. The Seven of Pentacles is about patience, but when you work hard and get a reward from your efforts, your hardships feel worth it.

Your birthday month becomes an opportunity to cultivate a mindset of patience and perseverance. When you start doing things a certain way, you will want to see instantaneous results, but life doesn't work that way. It can be easy to lose momentum if your efforts go unrecognized or unrewarded.

Don't give up easily, you have the support of Mars in Libra helping you grow stronger by the day. Stay true to your commitment and strategy. You may be unaware of the growth you're creating because it's not manifested in some concrete results; however, trust the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Libra: The Fool

This is a big month for you, Libra. Mars will change how you feel about everything in your life. You'll measure what you put your energy into. You'll be driven to protect your time and energy. The Fool tarot is about rushing into things and not caring what others think. With Mars in your sign this August, that's a risk you may take.

August is about taking chances to show people you love them and to let yourself be loved deeply. Do you enjoy creating handmade cards? Do you enjoy baking or sharing a home-cooked meal with your loved ones? Then start showing off your love language, and don't be shy!

Venus entering Leo, your house of friendships, you'll be thinking about what you want to do to make people know they are loved. Since the holidays are just around the corner, plan your holidays, especially if you have a specific vision for this year. This is the month to introduce a loved one to the family before Thanksgiving dinner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands, reversed

You are truly powerful, Scorpio, and you want to be around other powerful, emotionally regulated people. That's part of what the Knight of Wands, reversed tarot, means to you. You experience an aversion to reckless behavior or acting impulsively. You don't want any part of it.

August is about perseverance amid hardships, and you want to see grit. Venus entering Leo, you may channel some of this energy into your career and professional life. So, be careful. You will be tempted to rush into projects or make hasty decisions as the end of the year begins to peek over the horizon.

The Sun in your friendship sector means that you are seen as strong and capable by friends and family. This is not the time to rush into things out of fear. Instead, consider your long-term goals and accept that the process may take longer to achieve. If necessary, set new deadlines for yourself. Be realistic about time frames.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you can tell when someone is insincere and trying to get a reaction from you when they should be focusing on themselves. The Queen of Cups, reversed, is about insecurity, and you'll sense it when it's in others. You don't want to have it in yourself.

August is a time for self-care and personal growth; focus on your overall life development. You're in the thick of whatever work or projects you have in progress. You may also be able to work on something with a friend or loved one.

This period requires you to see the bigger picture and realize that self-improvement can be a challenging and sometimes painful process. When Venus enters Leo, you might find this process very intriguing; try to resist the urge to run away from your problems.

You may experience growing pains similar to labor before giving birth to a home-based project that helps make your life more enriching. Push through with love and tender care is the mantra of August. The joy of love will soon be delivered!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil, reversed

In August, you get The Devil, reversed tarot, and it's a positive omen for personal growth. When Venus enters your social reputation sector, you may be tempted to do something that could harm how you appear to others, even if you just meant it as a joke. Be cautious about posting anything that could be hurtful on social media, such as images that involve adult beverages or partying, especially if you're job hunting.

You will want to put your best foot forward, and remember that around August 23, when the New Moon happens in Virgo, it's time to see the world in a new light. You can overcome old habits and patterns, revealing your emotional, mental, and spiritual strength. You find a new way to do things without clinging to self-sabotaging behaviors or vices.

This month is perfect for replacing bad habits with new ones. If you tend to wake up late, go to bed earlier. If you tend to procrastinate, create a schedule and follow it to avoid wasting time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Cups, reversed

The Nine of Cups, reversed, is a warning of what you don't want to experience in life: a feeling of detachment and a sense of not belonging. August will push you to ask important questions about everything that matters to you. So, be willing to dig into the complex topics.

What do you want to do next? When Venus enters Leo, you'll be focused on love and relationships. You'll desire to bond and feel like you're part of a team. This month is the perfect time to do so, especially after the New Moon on August 23, when you desire to get to know someone more intimately.

August is about stretching yourself to the point of no return in a good way. You're ready to push the envelope in August and step out of your comfort zone. What's on your bucket list? Do you want to go on a cruise? Have you always wanted to run a marathon? Do you want to become an artist, singer, writer, or create an app?

With less drama, you are ready to aim for more happiness, joy, and healthy experiences. You won't want to settle for anything you've done before. You can apply your spiritual growth to intention setting to manifest what you desire. This is the time to practice a 17-second intention or write down what you want in a journal daily. Create a vision board.

Aim for the things you desire and go for them, but whatever you do in August, do not play it small.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

August 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Swords, reversed

Pisces, the Ace of Swords is about lacking clarity, and with only five months left to the year, you may feel like a few loose ends need tying, and others are done and over with. But, you also may not know where to start. During Virgo season, which begins on August 22, your partnerships and loved ones may help you to unpack this dilemma.

This is where one of two things can happen: you become complacent and settle for 'good enough,' or you lose momentum and quit out of fear. The choice is yours, Pisces. You can talk things over with others more easily, once Mercury retrograde ends on August 11.

As you transition into fall, the Ace of Swords, reversed, reveals that a new life season begins: one marked by confusion. You may hit a glass wall with what you can do alone.

This is where a mentor, friend, someone you aspire to be, a boss, or a coworker who can coach you can step in. If you need to consult with a therapist for relational or personal reasons, the time starts once Mars enters Libra this August. To regain clarity or begin anew, you will need guidance. In some areas, your goals may remain undefined.

A lack of understanding can create obstacles. Remember the World of Fortune tarot card at the start of the year? These opportunities are chances for growth. Instead of avoiding their presence, face your problems head-on. Get honest. Be curious. Then, gather your team to overcome the challenges you encounter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.