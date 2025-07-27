Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From July 28 - August 3

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign for the week of July 28 - August 3, 2025. This week is an excellent way to close out a very good summer month. There are two days this week to pay close attention to: Thursday, July 31, a Destruction Day, and August 1, a Danger Day. Schedule important events either before Thursday or after Friday. It's a time for removing things from life that are disruptive and then looking for insight from the universe on what your next steps ought to be in August.

The rest of the week is promising. Monday and Tuesday are for living a balanced life and doing things that provide a sense of security and stability. Then, Wednesday is reserved for starting new projects. Saturday and Sunday, you will obtain your success and rewards. Now, let's see what else is in store for each animal sign in Chinese astrology.

Dog (Born: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, this week, you'll learn a valuable lesson about patience. On Monday, July 28, life naturally falls into a state of flow and balance. Do something that helps you to feel grounded. Enjoy time in nature and avoid overextending yourself.

Use this week to focus on the things that you are responsible for. You may be tempted to go above and beyond to show your loyalty to friends or coworkers; however, it's essential to know your limitations. Don't cross them.

Dragon (Born: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, you learn something significant about kindness in yourself and others this week. You may meet someone who matches your warm energy and is a giver.

On August 3, a Jia Chen Receive Day, you may have a unique opportunity come to you. During times when luck seems to appear out of the blue, test, then trust your intuition. Your heart can help you to discern when a gift is perfect for your needs and comes with authentic sincerity.

Goat (Born: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, from July 28 to August 3, 2025, your loyalty will be reciprocated. This week, practice gratitude and be expressive about how you appreciate others who invest time in your life. Be present in the moment and, when possible, take photos or journal the experience so you can reflect on it later.

You are going to have a very satisfying week, especially over the weekend when you receive some sort of compensation for your involvement in a work-related project. Commit to deliver the best work you can. Work through procrastination if it strikes around July 31, but don't add anything else to your plate if you don't have to on this day.

Horse (Born: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, integrity is a character trait you value, and the week of July 28, you'll want to be sure to practice honesty even when it's hard to say something important. You may have a conversation with a loved one that requires a higher level of transparency than you are used to.

Be brave enough to go through the journey to see what it feels like to be vulnerable, raw and safe. You will embark on a personal journey that enables you to change and grow into a more mature and empathetic individual.

Monkey (Born: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, take a step in a new direction as an act of personal freedom. One change can become a catalyst for growth, but when you have to start, it initially feels intimidating and scary. You don't have to accept feelings of fear when you are about to start a new adventure. Instead, you can choose to be brave and do what you need to do with a sense of curiosity.

Take ownership of the things you can manage, but also be willing to delegate tasks, especially those that require a lot of physical labor. Consider hiring help for any laborious projects happening on July 31 or August 1.

Ox (Born: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, on Thursday, July 31, you'll have an opportunity to remove something from your life that you feel negatively towards. Clear away old clothing and clutter from the area around the front door.

Remove anything that you know can be donated to a good cause or that you can't use anymore. If you have old photos from the past, refresh the frames with newer ones. Focus on the action steps and try to avoid being passive about going for the things you want in your life.

Pig (Born: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, this week, the pieces fall into place. A significant cause-and-effect relationship is forming between your actions and outcomes on Tuesday, July 29, a stable day. Live authentically on that day so you can see how action and results align. Have a lower-than-usual tolerance for stagnancy.

You want to do things that help promote growth and change that you have not tried in the past. This is the perfect period for learning from an online course or participating in a group social class.

Rabbit (Born: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, on Saturday, August 2, you may receive an apology you were hoping to hear. The Gui Mao Success day involves the element of water, so there's a settling in that gives you peace and a sense of completion.

In this peaceful space, which sets the tone for your entire week, it's the perfect time to nurture your creative muscles. Enjoy a new art form, such as adult coloring books, painting, or crafts, or plan your holiday activities.

Rat (Born: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you have a project or situation where you need the cooperation of others, then aim for July 30, a Geng Zi Initiate day. You will want to remain objective and emotionally detached to show support and give feedback without taking things too personally.

Remember to focus on your life purpose and the tasks you have planned for this week. Sometimes relationships can be hard to understand, but there's always a good reason for whatever interaction happens. It's meant to bring you closer and solidify your communication.

Rooster (Born: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your compassionate nature is expressed ever so sweetly the week of July 28 - August 3, 2025. You'll wear your heart on your sleeve and find it easier to lavish love on people you care about.

There's something so peaceful in this week's energy for you, as you learn to focus on the good in your life and avoid the things that you really don't have to work through. There's a great amount of wisdom you can gain, especially on Sunday, August 3, if you allow yourself to receive the universe's blessings.

Snake (Born: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Snake, be careful not to allow something in your life to make you feel unloved. You may experience or sense a lack of empathy from a person in your life, but other people's behavior is not a mirror reflection of your worth. Instead, remember who you are and act true to yourself.

While you'll want to be your person and spend a bit more time alone than usual all week, there's a palpable sense of unity in your relationships. You may want to schedule quality time with friends on the red days, as those are not meant to start something new. Aim for July 31 - August 1, 2025, to socialize and have a great time.

Tiger (Born: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, on August 1, a Danger day, you will want to focus on the spiritual side of life and the reason behind challenging days. Sometimes, a single negative instance can make you think that the entire week is ruined, but it's a valuable lesson in acceptance and the ability to let go and focus on other things.

This week, a part of you may feel anxious for no reason about getting a project launched, and it can be as simple as baking cookies for coworkers at your job. Try to get the bulk of your nurturing activities done at the start of the week. Aim for July 28-29, 2025, to run errands and spend time with family and friends. You'll find that being in the company of others gives you peace of mind.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.