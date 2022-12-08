10 Signs You Can't Help Being Transparent With People (And Why They Love You For It)

A key component of trust is transparency. Most of us expect the people in our personal lives, as well as our colleagues and business partners, to be transparent at all times.

Transparency in the workplace, especially, is so important that companies use it to attract great employees, increase performance, and strengthen accountability. They know there is a need to create transparency at work.

Being transparent at work can be beneficial to your career development. Giving people an understanding of your strengths and weaknesses can go a long way in helping them to help you.

But our jobs and careers are not the only places that encourage transparency. In our interactions with friends and family, we are expected to be open and honest.

So, how do you know if you are a transparent person that people trust?

What does it mean to be a transparent person?

To be transparent is to have thoughts and feelings that are easily perceived by others. This means that you readily share relevant information without asking and know that an omission is no different than a lie.

A transparent person is committed to truth-telling and believes that honesty is the best policy. Transparent people express themselves openly and do not covet knowledge to get an advantage over others.

People who are transparent create meaningful connections, are sincere in their words and actions, communicate the good and the bad, and share their own wins and failures with others.

Is being transparent a good thing?

Being transparent is something to be celebrated!

Dishonesty steals strength and opportunity from yourself and others. It is connected to negative energy that can spread like a virus and damage your reputation.

Transparency is freedom, allowing you to drop any burdens of secrets and mistruths you may be carrying around. It inspires confidence, makes relationships closer, and helps others to also be transparent and brave.

10 Signs Of A Transparent Personality

1. The inside matches the outside.

If you have no desire to act like you are someone you are not, you are transparent. Your internal values match the persona that you share with everyone around you.

2. People like and respect you.

Because you have proven yourself to be honest and trustworthy, people gravitate toward you. They share things they don’t trust anyone else with.

3. Your actions and words are aligned.

They say action speaks louder than words, but in your case, they are one in the same. You say what you mean and mean what you say, no matter the consequences.

4. You tell the truth no matter the outcome.

Some people like to withhold bad news because they are afraid of the impact. You share both the good and the bad, giving people the same chance that you had to feel and process their emotions.

5. You share yourself with others.

Instead of keeping relationships superficial, you are willing to share parts of yourself that leave you vulnerable to the opinions of others. This allows people to connect with you on a deeper level.

6. You share your thoughts and opinions.

Instead of telling people what they want to hear, you give your true thoughts and opinions when asked to do so. You recognize the importance of providing a real understanding of where you stand.

7. You accept criticism and grow from it.

You never see yourself as perfect. You understand that you, too, can make mistakes. When you receive feedback, you consider the context, accept it as that person’s truth, and use it to learn and grow.

8. You take accountability for mistakes.

No one has to take on the uncomfortable task of calling you out on your mistakes. When you mess up or make an error in judgment, you proactively let people that matter know.

9. You keep your promises.

When you make a commitment, it is guaranteed that you will do what you promised. On the flip side, you know how to say no when necessary. You never make promises you cannot keep.

10. You uplift and encourage others.

You don’t have a jealous bone in your body. You love to see other people win. You celebrate their successes and ask for advice from those who have achieved more than you have.

Now that you understand the importance of transparency, you can dedicate yourself to exhibiting more of the traits that make you a transparent person.

Ask for help when you need it, be candid with your thoughts, don’t say anything behind someone’s back that you are unwilling to say to their face, and be open to new ideas. You will make people feel safe and secure in your presence.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.