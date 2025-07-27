Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 28

On July 28, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope reveals how we can overcome challenges and face our fears positively and lovingly. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, a sign of inner healing and outer productivity. What activities do you need to do today? How might you utilize innovative tools available to you now, such as AI?

The Moon will soon move into sociable Libra, so it's the last day to focus your attention on your intellectual pursuits and inner world with support from Virgo's energy. Let's find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Monday, July 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Fool, reversed

Aries, where do you want your life to go? Your daily tarot card for July 28 denotes a sense of directionlessness and a feeling that you lack knowing what to invest your time and attention into.

But there's some support from the Moon in Virgo bringing a sense of calmness. Stay calm and relaxed during these potentially stressful times until the situation resolves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor

Taurus, you are so good at exercising self-control, and on July 28, you may feel like taking all that incredible discipline you possess and applying it towards a project.

Today's tarot card, the Emperor, represents a strong desire to pursue a passion project with fervor. The intelligent Moon in Virgo fosters a sense of structure and clarity. You will see what you need to do and how to create a plan that you can easily implement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups

Gemini, you are such a hopeful zodiac sign, so it's a good sign when you have the Seven of Cups as your daily tarot card. This means that your time to dream freely is here. Wish for what you hope for, and it will come true.

The Virgo Moon reminds you that it's not enough to want something badly; you also have to build a life around your goals. Start small and begin with things you can do at home.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you are such a sweet and sensitive soul, but sometimes that leads you to overindulge in helping others when you ought to be helping yourself. So, on July 28, with the Three of Cups in reverse, remember self-care matters.

The Virgo energy from the Moon invites you to begin by speaking life into your life. Talk positively to yourself. When guilt or the feeling that you need to say yes to a friend's event or something else prompts you, ask yourself why you feel that way.

How you speak to yourself is a great starting point for personal growth and development.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The World

Leo, you are going to be a big success today because you have the World tarot card, a symbol of luck from hard work and effort. There's only one way for you today, and that is upward and onward.

Additionally, with the Moon in Virgo, you may notice positive developments in your finances. If you have a desire to build wealth, make money, or positively influence your income, today's the perfect day for taking action.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Virgo, today is one of those days when you need to let go and release your problems to the universe. On July 28, your tarot card, the Ten of Wands, reversed, reminds you to put excessive responsibility in check.

What can you handle each day? The Virgo Moon invites you to focus on personal development and doing things that help build your life in a strong and well-established way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Empress

Libra, creativity is part of your zodiac sign's natural DNA, so today's Empress tarot card helps you to think about different ways you can nurture your imagination and be artful.

Doing artistic things on July 28 is a great way to tap into the Virgo Moon's energy. You can process emotions related to past relationships or spiritual matters for inner healing and emotional expression.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you may experience a turning point on July 28. As the Seven of Swords, reversed tarot card shows, your life is about to head in a new direction.

You may be surprised to discover how incredible your world becomes when you start implementing small life changes.

What area should you focus on? The Moon in Virgo brings attention to your friendships. What might they reveal about you? What do you love, and what do you wish you could improve?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower

Sagittarius, the day may come with its fair share of unwanted disruptions, and today's Tower tarot card indicates that you may feel like they are unexpected and surprising to you.

The area of life to be most cautious in is your career. Avoid actions that could compromise your social standing. Don't let small frustrations at home become problems at work. Keep each separated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, today is an important day for you in the area of your wants and needs. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about materialism — are you focused on the right things today?

Perhaps you think that having things will make you happy, but once you get them, you don't feel any better. The Virgo Moon makes July 28 the perfect day to challenge your philosophy on life and wealth.

What can you learn from recent experiences? What do you need to know to make life feel in sync for you?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, today's tarot card, the Ace of Swords, reversed, is a great reminder of how to address communication issues.

When talking to businesses, family or friends about various things that you're both involved in, realize that there can be differences in opinions and thoughts about how to handle specific events. Practice active listening.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Pisces, today's message from the Ace of Cups is to focus on new beginnings. And since the Moon is in Virgo, this will happen mostly in your partnerships.

So, you have work to do, and that may involve going outside of your comfort zone. Test the waters on things that you may not have tried before.

Be open to new ideas, including places to go where you could meet different people.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.