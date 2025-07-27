Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 28 — A Significant Truth Is Revealed

The love horoscopes for July 28, 2025 focus on the residual energy from yesterday's waxing crescent Moon in Virgo, which helped your zodiac sign better understand what you want and need. On Monday, as the Moon aligns itself with Mars in Virgo, you will feel compelled to take action.

This is a positive energy to work with, but it's also a good opportunity to practice caution. Mercury is still retrograde in Leo, urging you to slow down and reevaluate your romantic life, giving you the chance to create a beautiful, fresh start in your romantic life. While the Moon holds the truth of your emotions, Mars inspires action. This is a positive time to tackle any previous issues you’ve avoided, or to have that conversation that can bring closure. Consider carefully before getting engaged or starting a new relationship during this time, as it may not turn out as you expect.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 28, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to be perfect to deserve love, Aries. The Moon and Mars in Virgo are creating an excellent opportunity to take action toward improving yourself and your life.

However, you may be placing too strict of expectations on yourself at this moment. Be sure to focus on your overall well-being and relationships, rather than nitpicking every detail. Neither you nor your partner needs to be perfect to make your relationship work.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sit with what arises today, dearest Taurus. While you may feel encouraged to take a step forward today, with Mercury still retrograde in Leo, you are being urged to practice caution.

The only situation in which you can safely make progress is if you are revisiting a theme from the past or a previous relationship.

Instead of rushing anything or feeling like you’re under a time crunch, sit with what arises today. Be mindful of whether you’re tying up loose ends or trying to create something entirely new.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure that you are aware of your reasons, Gemini. The Moon and Mars in Virgo may create a false sense of urgency today, prompting you to take drastic action in your romantic life.

You need to understand what brings you joy and what holds value for you. You must also be clear about the reasons behind your decisions.

Rather than just feeling that any action is better than waiting, realize that the moments of divine pause often serve a higher purpose. The chance to make changes will arise, but today isn’t the day.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t overexplain yourself or your feelings, sweet Cancer. The Moon and Mars joining forces in Virgo help you to understand yourself and your emotions on a deeper level. This energy can help you clear the air with a current partner or bring closure to a past relationship.

However, you must walk the line between vulnerability and over-explaining yourself. Be sure to be mindful of where your boundaries are and what reaction you’re hoping to get from the person in your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to call yourself out, Leo. You have done too much self-work to slip into any old patterns. You can’t convince yourself that you no longer want what you’ve spent energy trying to create.

On July 28, you may encounter a situation that serves as a divine test. Will you return to what is easy, or will you continue and trust in yourself?

This is only a question that you can answer, but don’t be too quick to move in any direction today, as a moment of reflection is what will help you have that fresh start you genuinely want.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t carry the entire weight of a relationship, Virgo. With the Moon and Mars both in Virgo today, you may feel invincible. However, you can easily get overwhelmed by trying to do it all in your relationship.

A relationship is between two people, which means no matter how skilled you are at planning or coping, it isn’t your job to carry it all.

Try to slow down today and lean on your partner for support and assistance with what you are dealing with.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love won’t always make sense, Libra. As the zodiac sign that represents balance, you tend always to try to sort out the logic within your relationship. Yet, love itself is emotional.

This doesn’t mean that you should overlook red flags, but you do need to ensure that you’re not trying to explain away the desires you’ve been having. The Moon and Mars today will invite you into a deep period of reflection.

This will help you understand how you feel as long as you’re not trying to look at it from a logical point of view simply.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Find balance in all that you do, Scorpio. The Moon and Mars in Virgo will help you to take initiative within your romantic life; however, you must be sure that you’re not being overly assertive. You won’t need to persuade someone to show up or commit to you.

Be mindful of sharing your desires and needs, but also don’t be afraid to take a step back and simply observe what that special person in your life does.

This is the balance between pursuing what you want and determining if it’s also something that’s meant for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Self-acceptance is key, Sagittarius. You must focus on accepting your whole self, which also involves accepting everything that has brought you to this moment.

With the Moon and Mars together in Virgo today, you may begin to be overly critical of yourself, which could create problems in your romantic relationship.

Try to focus on positive affirmations and realize that you determine how you feel about yourself and your connection, rather than letting outside factors dictate your emotions.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Expand your perception, sweet Capricorn. You are looking at matters in your life too rigidly at this moment. Instead of only seeing what is in front of you, try to look at the greater meaning in your life.

Being willing to lean into learning about yourself and the choices that you have made will help to expand your perception and bring in greater possibilities.

The Moon and Mars in Virgo activate your house of luck today, but to receive that energy, you need to see beyond what is occurring in this moment.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the love that you have in your life, Aquarius. A fresh start doesn’t always occur when you are aware of it. You’ve already experienced this moment in your romantic life, yet you’re still looking for evidence of it.

Instead of feeling like you’re constantly playing a game of catch-up, realize that what you have now is everything you once wanted.

You may be so deeply invested in a new connection that you can’t see this as the fresh start you’ve been working to manifest.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can be independent and still be in a relationship, dear Pisces. The Moon and Mars in Virgo today may heighten your need for independence.

Make sure that you’re not pushing away your partner in the process. Just because it feels like you’ve lost yourself in previous relationships doesn’t mean that will happen again.

Try to trust the connection you’ve built, or your readiness for love, if you’re currently single. You don’t want hyper-independence to be the reason your dreams of love are unfulfilled.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.