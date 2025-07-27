Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 28 — The Moon Aligns With The South Node

The daily horoscopes for July 28, 2025 are here for each zodiac sign. On Monday, the Moon in the zodiac sign of Virgo holds hands with the South Node in the same sign. The South Node represents the point of release, and some questions that help you find the source of your fears.

Today is a great day to reflect on what you may be holding onto out of fear, rather than love. What patterns of perfectionism, control, or self-criticism have outlived their usefulness? Notice the emotional habits that once protected you and the ones that told you fixing everything or trying to be perfect is what will make you feel safe. And then, gently begin to let them go. The South Node can reveal to us the areas we’ve mastered, but sometimes to the point of rigidity. Let's find out how this plays out for your astrological sign this Monday.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, instead of rushing forward, slow down and master whatever process you're involved in. You might feel the sudden urge to purge what is taking up too much space in your life on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Letting go doesn’t always have to be anything external, it could even be a perspective or a way of thinking.

The smallest actions, like drinking more water, organizing your desk, and showing up consistently, can be a trigger to your next breakthrough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, don’t feel guilty if you want to feel more pleasure on a day-to-day basis. Go and treat yourself to a latte, and take more breaks at work.

Most importantly, figure out which distractions are stealing your sparkle.

Romance and self-expression feel richer when rooted in intention this Monday. Today, you get to build your bliss with your own hands.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your home may not always feel like home. On July 28, you might realize that what used to bring you comfort no longer touches your heart in the same way.

You’re reviewing what it means to feel emotionally safe. As you’re working out all of these internal questions, home can become more than a place. Light candles. Clean corners. Reimagine how your home can nourish your nervous system.

Don’t underestimate the magic of rearranging your physical environment to match your inner growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, scroll through your bookshelf. Glance at your saved posts. Check who’s been in your ears lately, whether through the podcasts you listen to or influencers you follow on social media. What voices have been echoing in your psyche?

There’s subtle noise that may be weighing you down on July 28. This messaging may have felt nourishing at one time, but now feels outdated, performative, or even quietly self-diminishing.

You’ve grown, and your emotional ecosystem is richer now. It's time to adjust your daily life to better reflect the new and improved you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you're learning that richness comes from how aligned your life feels, not just how glamorous it looks. Take a closer look at how you manage your resources this Monday.

Budgeting, clearing out clutter, and streamlining may seem tedious, but they’re magical acts of self-respect. When you stop chasing more and start honoring what is enough, your glow grows even brighter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, on July 28, you’re being asked to meet yourself fully without the pressure to be perfect. All your years of refinement and resilience are starting to make sense.

Now you can stop overcorrecting and start celebrating. Instead of another to-do list, write a look how far I’ve come list. Include small wins, habits you’ve sustained, and ways you’ve become softer and more resilient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, on July 28, you may have some old memories surface on your quest for closure. Old stories may rise, not to haunt you, but to be healed by the person you’ve become.

You're more emotionally articulate now, and some memories are asking to be reinterpreted through this new lens.

You’re making peace, Libra. Perhaps you can revisit a journal entry and annotate it from the perspective of who you are now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your vision for the future is becoming clearer, but it will require some pruning. Which people, platforms, or communities still match the version of you that’s unfolding?

Align your goals with your integrity. If the dream doesn’t reflect your values, it’s not your dream. Don't think of this as burning bridges. You are simply building new bridges that lead somewhere more fulfilling.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the world is watching how you show up. On July 28, refine your message. You don’t have to work harder, just smarter. Clarify your direction, show up consistently, and let your truth speak for itself.

Great things are on the horizon, but only if you make room to receive them. Collect screenshots of testimonials, powerful messages you’ve written, and reminders of your impact.

When doubt creeps in, open that folder. This is your evidence that your work lands.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, on July 28, you might realize that old beliefs are limiting you from achieving your current desires. Maybe it’s the idea that rest is a reward you have to earn, or that success must come with sacrifice. Perhaps it's a voice in your head that says you must always be the most responsible one, even at the cost of your joy.

Your current desires (which include more freedom, more depth, and more creativity) require a new internal landscape to meet you where you are. Start thinking about how you can achieve that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, an older version of yourself is ready to be dissolved. It's time to let go of a pattern of self-protection that no longer serves you.

That self was brilliant, necessary, and even life-saving. It got you through the chaos. But you no longer need to out-think your emotions to stay safe.

On July 28, write a letter to your former self or the version who needed that protection. Thank them. Then gently release them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, refine your boundaries and articulate your needs with more clarity. Some bonds may deepen, others may dissolve.

Real harmony resides in mutual respect, truth-telling, and choosing people who meet your heart with care.

Get clear on what you actually need. What do you need more of in your relationships?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.