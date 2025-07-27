4 Zodiac Signs Receive Promising Signs From The Universe On July 28, 2025

On July 28, 2025, during Moon square Venus, four zodiac signs receive promising signs from the universe. Anytime we have a squared transit, we are looking at how adversity shows us the way. This means that getting through the rougher times is exactly what polishes us up for the next chapter in our lives.

On this day, Aries, Taurus, Libra and Sagittarius will feel as though we're getting some kind of intense insight in the realm of love and romance. That's Venus' influence, right there. It isn't easy, but the outcome is great. Isn't it always this way, though? Experience makes us smarter; the signs are all there.

1. Aries



Something is going on with the person you are involved with, Aries. While you have tried to pretend it doesn't exist, this day, July 28, has you looking right at it with some very open eyes.

You don't like something here, and it bothers you, but still, you continue on with this person, not mentioning what's on your mind. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you realize that you must speak up, or forever hold your peace.

The universe is here to wake you up and show you that all is not lost. All it takes is a few well-thought-out words, and you can make it all right again. This is what you will do, Aries.

2. Taurus



Try not to take things too personally on this day, Taurus, as the Moon square Venus tends to bring forth many of the things you wished would stay buried. The universe is here to let you know that everything is safe. If there's something on your mind, do yourself a favor and just express it to your loved one. This could be a romantic partner or family member.

July 28 will have you seeking peace, and you will most definitely get it, IF you do yourself a solid and say what's on your mind. All will turn out well if you are brave enough to break the ice.

3. Libra



You're good at keeping the peace, but that comes at too great a cost for you at times, considering you have to hide your own feelings to do so. Repression really hurts you, and during Moon square Venus, you'll know it's time to just let it out.

On July 28, this transit acts on behalf of the universe and nudges you in the direction of open and honest communication. Peace will be the result, but there may be some adversity along the way.

All of this is good, Libra. The adversity is what paves the way to truth. When all the aggression is out of the way, all that's left is truth, love, and kindness. What's better than that?

4. Sagittarius



You may receive a sign in the form of something you really don't want to do, and the reason it's a sign is because it shows you that you have a choice. Through the powers of Moon square Venus, you get to see that you don't have to do that thing that bothers you.

July 28 sets it up just right so that you recognize your moment, and this is where you need to step up, Sagittarius. It's more than likely something to do with romantic love. If there's something you aren't crazy about, then say it and say it now.

You are fortunate to have this squared transit on your side, as it backs you up and promises you good fortune for your efforts. Now, get going. You've got work to do!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.