Everything Works Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 28, 2025

On July 28, 2025, everything works out for three zodiac signs. The day's transit, Moon square Venus, will bring up tension for Gemini, Cancer and Capricorn. This transit acts like a spotlight, and because of this intense light, we will see some great opportunities before they even open up to us.

On this day, we may sense some friction. While it's not altogether comfortable, what's important is how we find our way through or around this tension. How do we rise above a negative situation? Once again, experience paves the way. We aren't going to make the same mistake twice, and now that we have wisdom on our side, we will guide ourselves towards the best of all possible outcomes.

1. Gemini

For you, Gemini, this day's Moon square Venus transit will bring you both tension and release. You are quite aware that nothing is free, and on July 28, you are more than prepared to pay the price.

Fortunately, that price doesn't take much out of you. It actually ends up granting you much wisdom and foresight. By taking a chance on yourself, you create many opportunities, some of which you had no idea even existed.

You feel hopeful, and so much of that is due to the fact that you've pulled yourself out of hopelessness. It's time to get rocking, Gemini. There's no time to lose, so make it happen!

2. Cancer

You know that you have been needing some good, solid change in your life, Cancer. So, by the time Moon square Venus rolls around, you will likely feel overpowered by the negative and in definite need of some serious hope.

By virtue of your decision to change your own attitude, during the transit of Moon square Venus on July 28, you create a space in your life for opportunity and growth. This is how the universe wants it, too. The cosmos wants you to feel fulfilled and happy.

Hope rules, and now that it's back in your heart, you feel like you can take on the world. Success awaits, so go out there and get it, Cancer! You've got this.

3. Capricorn

This is the day to stop holding back and proceed onward with what you know is going to be great. July 28 provides you with the right conditions for improvement and you'll see that this is what opens the doors to amazing opportunity.

It just takes a small shift in your own attitude, and you know it. You can't hold the fort for long, especially when you know that you no longer believe in what you're protecting. This means is that it's time to move on, if, indeed, you want to grow. And you do!

You've worked hard enough, and you'd like to see some real results, not just empty promises. So, who do you think is going to make that happen? During Moon square Venus, you are, Capricorn. Be the leader of the pack!

