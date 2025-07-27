5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On July 28

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week, starting on July 28, 2025. Mercurial energy starts things off this week with the Moon in Virgo, helping the collective focus on planning and researching during this Mercury retrograde. This is an excellent day to tackle projects and demanding tasks.

On July 29, the Libra Moon will help us all connect with our emotions and express our feelings to those we care about, especially now that Venus is in Cancer. Then, on August 1, under the Scorpio Moon, we will once again be reminded of our power and potential. More transformations are in the works, but the following five zodiac signs will most benefit from the energy this week. It will allow us to feel confident in our gifts and connect with our path.

1. Libra

This week, you will see how your ideas continue to evolve. Don’t be discouraged if you feel stuck, because your muses are on the way. During the Virgo Moon, you will feel prepared to embrace a fresh start. However, Mercury retrograde might add delays to your commuting or travel plans. Patience will be a virtue during the next several weeks.

The Moon in your sign can bring grounding energy as Saturn in Aries serves as an anchor through the opposition. While you may be inspired to socialize or spend time with friends, this can also be an excellent time for you to reflect on your achievements.

On August 1, the Scorpio Moon makes you feel ambitious and ready for the next chapter by helping you plan the steps needed to catapult yourself to the next level.

2. Scorpio

If you need to reconnect with your dreams, the transits this week help you get back on track. Try not to rush ahead since Mercury is impacting fixed signs. Remember, slow and steady wins the race. The Virgo Moon will help you conjure fascinating ideas and embrace new methods of learning and researching.

Once the Moon is in Libra, the messages from the Virgo Moon continue. However, now you could receive inspiration from mentors. If you are involved in the academic sector, this favorable energy will help you tackle work that needs plenty of brainpower.

Then, as we get closer to the weekend, the Moon will be in your sign, offering you periods of rest, relaxation, and comfort. You may also connect with your emotions at this time. Incorporate yoga or other forms of meditation for releasing emotions.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, networking is the theme for you this week. Avoid self-isolating, and instead, try to socialize, whether it is at school or work. You have Venus impacting your relationships, bringing coquettish and playful energy to this sector. Spend time with friends or, if you’re in a relationship, surprise your partner.

Mars in the same sign as the Virgo Moon helps you to feel self-assured. You will have no issues sharing your ideas with others at this time. You will feel a wave of confidence as the transits continue to empower you.

The Libra Moon will be at the highest point in your chart on Tuesday, helping you to take on the role of mediator, whether it is in your social circle or amongst your colleagues. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Moon on August 1 will push you to elevate and see your gifts.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, the energy this week inspires you to pursue your dreams with a lot more confidence and direction. Don’t second-guess your potential or lose sight of your goals. The week begins with the Moon in Virgo, receiving insight from Mars in the same sign. This will help you stay ahead and play the game, especially in your career.

Starting on Tuesday, the Libra Moon will also help you build and perfect as you learn to become more patient during this retrograde season. You might feel more willing to collaborate in group activities during this time, and these endeavors will be successful.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on August 1, it will be at the highest point in your chart, helping others see your abilities as you shine during this Leo season.

5. Pisces

Pisces, prepare for an exciting social life early in the week with the Moon in Virgo helping you show your light to others. Avoid conflict and try to reach an agreement with those you disagree with. With Venus in Cancer, you will see how your connections are transforming, helping you to reclaim the spotlight and feel more confident in the realm of love and romance. The Libra Moon will further bring forth these themes of love as the week goes on. The Saturn in Aries transit also provides you with guidance on how to protect your boundaries.

Finally, the week closes with the Moon in Scorpio, making a positive aspect to your sign. This will be a fruitful period for research or travel. You could feel inclined to visit your local restaurant or read a good book that can transport you to a different universe.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.