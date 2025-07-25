Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, July 26 — Let Yourself Be Loved

The love horoscope for July 26, 2025, reveals how the Leo Moon aligning with Venus in Gemini helps each zodiac sign overcome their fears. Release the idea that you have to water yourself down or fit yourself into a certain box to receive or attract love into your life. Own who you are, realizing that it’s this level of authenticity that allows you to attract the relationship you dream of and the profound connection that you desire.

While the Leo Moon is encouraging boldness and authenticity, Venus in Gemini is helping you to become creative and think creatively when it comes to romantic matters. As these two planetary bodies align, you are being given a chance to honestly honor your true desires and allow yourself to be loved for exactly who you are. You never needed to be anything or anyone other than who you are to have the relationship you’ve needed; you just had to learn you are worthy of love.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t hold back your feelings, sweet Aries. The Leo Moon will be in your house of marriage, family, and your ultimate desires today.

At the same time, Venus in Gemini will be activating your house of communication, inspiring a romantic declaration or an impromptu conversation with your partner.

The energy in your love horoscope on July 26, inspires you to shout your intentions from the rooftop, trusting that nothing can ruin what is meant for you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor what is most important to you, Taurus. You can’t hold back from showing the truth of your heart or continue to play it cool and expect to have your dreams come true.

The Leo Moon will inspire you to discuss what you truly value in your relationship and life today. Lucky for you, Venus in Gemini will help you realize that you are worthy of what you desire. But you must allow yourself to express it; otherwise, this Saturday could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth doesn’t always need to be harsh, dearest Gemini. While you’re enjoying the beautiful effects of Venus moving through your Sun sign, you still need to reflect on how you express yourself.

Get in touch with your emotions and honor your deepest truth, but also be mindful of how you express yourself, especially today as the Moon passes through Leo.

You shouldn’t need to stage a crisis to have your partner show up for you or issue an ultimatum. Be gentle in your approach and know that you won’t need to manipulate your relationship if it genuinely is your fate.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in your intuition, Cancer. Everything will be alright. No matter where you are on your journey, you must trust your intuition and allow yourself to be hopeful.

You have been doubting your inner wisdom recently, but that’s not going to help you in manifesting what you desire on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

With the energy of the Leo Moon aligning with Venus in Gemini today, you must let yourself see the silver lining and trust that your relationship and life are going to turn out better than you can even imagine.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are enough, beautiful Leo. The Moon in your sign of Leo today will help you get in touch with your feelings and needs. This will also activate your power of attraction, and so you may find yourself being drawn to new connections, or those from your past.

With Mercury retrograde currently in Leo as well, there may be a relationship from your past that you need closure with. Use today’s energy to trust yourself enough to get it. Don’t shut down any conversation, but be mindful of what you are genuinely searching for.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s always another way to look at a situation, Virgo. You may be drawn into quiet reflection during the early part of today.

This is to help you understand that events aren’t always what they seem at first. Instead of fearing this shift of perspective on Saturday, try to see that it’s the start of a new beginning in your romantic life.

Let go of what you think love must look like and allow yourself to start creating your own rules. Your heart will be grateful that you did.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to have your dreams come true, Libra. Yet to achieve that, you must be willing to try something new. If you’ve been in a rut recently or are continually trying to make a relationship work, it's time to take a step back.

Don’t be afraid to try something new today as the Leo Moon aligns with Venus in Gemini. This would make for an excellent impromptu trip with friends or your partner, and would give you the validation you need to continue testing the boundaries of your comfort zone.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to decide what you want, Scorpio. The Leo Moon inspires courage and action in progressing your relationship and achieving the goals you have for your life.

However, Venus in Gemini may feel overwhelmed as there are so many possibilities or options. Having choices is never a negative; it just means that you need to decide what you want to pursue.

There is no wrong choice to make at this moment; you need to be sure to go all in with whatever you decide.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a soft approach to love today, sweet Sagittarius. No matter how exhilarating a relationship is in your life at this time, you can take it slow. Having a soft approach to love represents you surrendering to the process without forcing or rushing matters.

While the Leo Moon and Venus in Gemini are encouraging romantic growth, you can’t forget that Mercury is also retrograde in Leo right now.

This means that, as much as you want to move ahead, you need to slow down and ensure that you’re building the relationship you genuinely wish to.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If it’s not working, then you must be willing to change it, Capricorn. As the Leo Moon aligns with Venus in Gemini, you are being supported in making positive changes within your relationship and life.

Yet, you must not discount revisiting specific themes of the past to do so. Use this energy wisely and be open to change.

You don’t have to continue feeling the way that you have been, but you also need to be willing to initiate radical change in your life to improve matters.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’ve found the one, dearest Aquarius. While you may still be hesitant to put a label on your current relationship or to trust the feelings that you have, it’s safe to say that you’ve found the one.

A connection has recently blossomed in your life that gives you the best of everything. Allow yourself to be present in the moment.

Express how you are feeling this Saturday, and don’t be afraid to say what this relationship feels like to you, as your partner is just as infatuated.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be bold in following your heart, Pisces. The Leo Moon is helping you to validate your feelings and desires toward improving your relationship and life today.

This can help you understand your inner truth and not try to hide behind any masks. At the same time, Venus in Gemini is bringing changes to your family or home life.

You're ready for this next step; you need to ensure that you continue to be bold in the decisions you make for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.